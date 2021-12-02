Let the fun begin!
The 2021-22 high school basketball season tips off in earnest this week.
Conference play began last week in girls basketball for the majority of area schools, and the boys break the ice this week.
One conference to keep an eye on this season is the Big Eight. The four Madison schools—East, West, La Follette and Memorial—did not have a season a year ago due to Dane County COVID-19 guidelines. Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker will play a full 18-game conference schedule this season for both the boys and the girls.
And what impact will the ongoing pandemic have? Plenty, if teams are playing in Dane County, where seven of the 10 Big Eight schools are located. The four Madison schools, Verona, Middleton and Sun Prairie are part of Dane County, which means players and coaches must wear masks at all times.
At Craig and Parker home games, fans are required to wear masks at all times, but players and coaches have the option, with the majority choosing not to wear one. Any team located in Dane County playing in Janesville must still wear a mask at all times.
The early season has already produced COVID-19-related postponements or cancellations, and with the situation as fluid as it is, more are sure to come. Both the Beloit Turner boys and girls programs are currently shut down due to one COVID-positive case involving a student-athlete and contact tracing.
And with the Madison schools sitting out last season, Janesville coaches are not sure what to expect with the year layoff.
“It’s hard to say how good the Madison schools may or not be because we don’t know much about them,” Parker boys coach Matt Bredesen said. “I saw some of the (Madison) players during the summer AAU season, but other teams like Madison East, I have no idea what to expect because I didn’t see any of their kids playing. But one thing I do know is that La Follette will be very good again, Steve Collins always has good players at Memorial, and East seems to always have very good athletes. They’ll still be good despite not playing last year.
“And we’re excited to get back to playing a conference schedule. It’s good competition and is a great schedule that gets you ready for tournament play.”
Here’s a look at three area games on tap for tonight and Friday.
Madison West (0-0, 0-0) at Janesville Craig (0-1, 0-0), boys, Big Eight Conference, 7:15 p.m. today, at Craig High School—The Regents open their season, while the Cougars look to rebound from Saturday’s season-opening loss at Madison Edgewood.
Craig won two of three games against West in the 2019-20 season, including an 85-63 win in a Division 1 regional tournament game.
It’s hard to know much about the Regents. Tonight’s game will be their first in almost 600 days.
Craig played well in spurts against Edgewood but went into a scoring drought late in the loss. Sophomores Jackson Bertagnoli and Carson McCormick led the way for Craig with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Best guess: West 67, Craig 61.
Janesville Parker (1-0, 0-0) at Madison Memorial (1-0, 0-0), boys, Big Eight Conference, 7:15 p.m. today, at Memorial High School—Both teams won their nonconference season openers.
The Spartans are a perennial powerhouse in the Big Eight and have 10 WIAA state tournament berths in the last 17 years, including Division 1 state titles in 2005, 2009 and 2011.
Parker is coming off its best season in more than 50 years. The Vikings advanced to a sectional final game for the first time since 1972 and tied a school record with 18 wins.
Sam Mickelson had 15 points in Memorial’s season-opening win over Adams Friendship.
Parker got 27 points from junior point guard Tre Miller and 22 from senior center Jacob Naber in an impressive 67-64 nonconference road win over Milwaukee Bradley Tech on Tuesday.
Best guess: Memorial 63, Parker 60.
Janesville Craig (1-3, 1-1) at Verona (3-2, 1-1), girls, Big Eight Conference, 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Verona High School—Both teams have battled injuries to start the season. Verona lost Division I recruit Taylor Stremlow to an ankle injury, while Craig played its first two games without IUPUI recruit Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and UW-Oshkosh recruit Kate Huml, who were both back for the Cougars’ lopsided win over Madison West on Tuesday.
Verona was the trendy pick to win the Big Eight Conference this season, but the loss of Stremlow likely dashed any hopes of that. The Wildcats played a limited COVID-19 schedule last season and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
Megan Murphy currently leads Verona in scoring at 15.0 per game.
Craig took out some early-season frustrations on West in an 88-34 win over West. With Magestro-Kennedy, Huml and standout sophomore Mya Nicholson on the floor together for the first time all season, the Cougars raced out to a 20-0 lead and poured it on from there. Huml had 27 points to lead Craig, while Magestro-Kennedy added 21.
The teams split during the 2019-20 season.
Best guess: Craig 71, Verona 64.