The implementation of computerized seeding for the state football playoffs is set to take effect this fall.
Electronic auto-seeding will replace the longtime format in which seeding meetings were held and coaches from the schools represented would vote.
Looking at one area girls bracket, maybe it’s time the WIAA reviewed the seeding policy for basketball, too.
Janesville Parker is a No. 14 seed in the Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional and opens tournament play next Friday at third-seeded Waunakee.
At first glance, that does not seem far-fetched. The Vikings were 7-13 when the seeding meeting was held Sunday.
However, when you look at a couple teams seeded ahead of Parker, it doesn’t seem so fair.
Parker should at least be a 13 seed, and possibly a 12.
Why is that a big deal? What difference does a couple spots make when you’re that low a seed and the top two teams in the state are in your sectional?
For starters, if Parker had drawn the 13 seed, it would open tournament play next Friday against fifth-seeded Janesville Craig. A third meeting this season between the two city teams would have been a terrific way to kick off the tournament season.
But the most important reason is because the Vikings deserved a higher seed.
Kenosha Indian Trail is the No. 12 seed in the sectional. The Hawks have one more win on the season than Parker and play in a conference that isn’t nearly half as strong as the Big Eight.
And oh, by the way, Parker beat Kenosha Indian Trail 58-54 in a holiday tournament in December.
Shouldn’t a head-to-head meeting mean something when two teams are separated by one win on the season?
Which brings me to the No. 13 seed—Racine Horlick—which opens the tournament at Craig. The Rebels also have one more win than Parker, the same number of conference wins as Parker (3), and again play in a far inferior conference.
“I guess we needed to win a couple more games,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “But the six teams from that conference (Southeast) that are in our sectional are also the bottom six teams in that conference. I don’t think anyone would argue that our conference is much tougher than theirs. And it seems once you get there (seeding meeting) and you get your seed, everybody kind of just looks out for themselves.
“I’m not sure exactly what the criteria are going to be for football, but I think it would be appropriate if we had a computer generate our seeds instead of the seeding meetings. If it doesn’t work or people aren’t happy about it, you can always go back to the old way.”
The implementation of computerized seeding for the football playoffs was delayed a year as the criteria and formula was not ready for use this past fall season.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Mark Stewart reported last month the formula will consider six factors when it is put in place for the 2020 football season: team win percentage, opponent win percentage, defeated opponent win percentage, historical conference playoff win percentage, historical team playoff win percentage and strength of loss game value.
If all goes well in football, don’t be surprised to see computerized seeding gain traction in other sports.
Perhaps it could have helped out a team like Parker this time around.
Here’s a look at three area games on tap today and Friday, including a chance for Lake Geneva Badger’s girls team to win a Southern Lakes Conference title.
Madison West (9-11, 7-9) at Janesville Craig (10-10, 7-9), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., today--The winner moves into sole possession of fourth place in arguably the state’s best conference.
The Regents won the first meeting of the season 68-67 behind 31 points from Dayne Armwald.
Armwald, a 6-foot-5 senior, leads the Big Eight in scoring at 23.2 points a game.
“He can hurt you in a lot of ways,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said of Armwald. “He’s tough with his back to the basket, he gets a lot of points off of offensive rebounds and is very workman-like in his approach.”
Craig counters with the conference’s second- and third-leading scorers in Caleb Scoville (19.5) and Angelo Rizzo (18.9).
The Cougars played well last week in losses to top-ranked Madison La Follette and 10th-ranked Madison East.
“We battled in both games,” McCormick said. “The difference was those little mini-spurts that both teams had at some point during the games.
“The biggest thing for us is that we have a very small margin of error. Fortunately, those errors are correctable in most cases.”
Best guess: Craig 73, West 67
Wilmot (10-11, 5-8) at Lake Geneva Badger (17-4, 10-3), girls, Southern Lakes, 7 p.m., today—The Badgers look to put a cap on a conference title with a win. A Badger win and a Union Grove loss would give the Badgers an outright title.
Wilmot won the first meeting 51-37.
Four players are averaging at least nine points a game for the Panthers, led by Sophia Parisi’s 11.7.
Badger has won nine straight since losing to Wilmot.
Three Badgers are averaging in double figures scoring. Junior Macie Todd leads the team at 14.6, while Ashlyn Welch is at 12.6 and Ava Schulz at 10.5.
Best guess: Badger 58, Wilmot 46
Madison East (14-4, 13-2) at Madison La Follette (19-0, 16-0), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., Friday—Big Eight supremacy is on the line in this matchup of state-ranked teams.
The Purgolders are back at full strength and need a win to have any chance to at least earning a share of the conference title.
East lost by 10 in the first meeting this season with La Follette, but Division I recruit Anthony Washington did not play for the Purgolders.
Since Washington returned from a code violation, East is 3-0.
Washington leads the team in scoring at 16.5 per game, with standout guard Keonte Jones right behind at 14.8.
La Follette has been on a roll all season. The top-ranked Lancers are averaging nearly 80 points a game and have beaten 17 of 19 opponents by 10 or more points.
Isaiah Stewart leads three players in double figures in scoring at 15.8 per game.
“I’d give the edge to La Follette,” McCormick said of the matchup. “Simply because they shoot the ball better.
“But both teams are so long and athletic. They both make it very difficult to set up and get into your offense because of their quickness.”
Best guess: La Follette 75, East 70