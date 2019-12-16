A strong second half propelled Evansville’s girls basketball team to a nonconference victory over Milton on Monday night.

The Blue Devils scored 41 points after leading by just one point at halftime, pulling away to a 69-57 home victory.

Evansville improved to 6-2 overall. Milton is 2-5.

Josey Rinehart scored 10 points each half to lead the Blue Devils with 20 points. Paige Banks scored 14 of her 19 points in the critical second half, and Abi Eftemoff added 11.

Abbie Campion led the Red Hawks with 20 points, including making four 3-pointers. Shelby Mack-Honold pitched in 11.

The teams are back in action Thursday, with Evansville hosting Edgerton and Milton playing at Monona Grove.

EVANSVILLE 69, MILTON 57Milton (57)—Mack-Honold 3-5-11, Ferguson 1-0-2, Quade 2-3-7, Campion 7-2-20, Rodenberg 3-0-8, Stuckey 3-1-7, Falk 1-0-2. Totals: 20-11-57.

Evansville (69)—Hinkle 0-5-5, Rinehart 9-2-20, Tofte 2-2-7, Fillner 2-1-5, Eftemoff 5-1-11, Tiedt 0-2-2, Banks 7-4-19. Totals: 25-17-69.

Milton 27 30—57

Evansville 28 41—69

3-point goals—M 6 (Campion 4, Rodenberg 2), E 2 (Tofte, Banks). Free throws missed—M 7, E 4. Total fouls—M 16, E 19.

Parkview 51, Johnson Creek 40—The visiting Vikings trailed by one at halftime but outscored the hosts 30-18 in the final 18 minutes.

Sidda Meyers led Parkview with 13 points, while Jenna Olin added a dozen.

Kaylee Jablonski led all scorers with 14 points for Johnson Creek.

PARKVIEW 51, JOHNSON CREEK 40

Parkview (51)—C. Burrell 2, Kopp 3, T. Burrell 9, Mielke 2, Meyers 13, Kloften 2, Olin 12, Saglie 8.

Johnson Creek (40)—Swanson 8, Constable 6, Rue 1, Berger 14, Jablonski 2, Joseph 9.

Orfordville Parkview 21 30—51

Johnson Creek 22 18—40

Boys nonconference

Parkview 70, Black Hawk 55—Tyler Oswald and Connor Simonson combined for 44 points, and the visiting Vikings started strong on the way to a nonconference victory.

Parkview outscored Black Hawk 48-25 in the first half.

The Vikings improved to 2-4 and host Abundant Life on Thursday night.

PARKVIEW 70, BLACK HAWK 55Parkview (70)—Unseth 3-3-9, Barlass 2-1-5, Oswald 9-4-25, Simonson 8-1-19, Crane 3-0-8, Schwartzlow 2-0-4. Totals: 27-9-70.

Black Hawk (55)—Flanagan 5-1-12, Rufenacht 2-0-5, Figi 1-0-2, Stietz 4-6-14, Baumgartner 2-2-7, Milz 2-0-5, Schliem 4-2-10. Totals: 20-11-55.

Orfordville Parkview 48 22—70

Black Hawk 25 30—55

3-point goals—P 7 (Oswald 3, Simonson 2, Crane 2), BH 4 (Flanagan, Rufenacht, Baumgartner, Milz). Free throws missed—P 8, BH 8. Total fouls—P 20, BH 19. Fouled out—Simoson.