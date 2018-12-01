Megan Reddeman drove to the basket and split two defenders before hitting a game-winning shot as time expired to give the Poynette Pumas a 54-52 nonconference girls basketball win over the Beloit Turner Trojans on Saturday.
Reddemann scored nine points—all in the second half—to help Poynette improve to 2-1. Hanna Walters led the Pumas with 10 points.
Olivia Tinder continued her strong start to the season, totaling 19 points to lead Turner (3-2). The sophomore has scored at least 16 points in four of five games.
Mara Fowler added 15 points for the Trojans, who gave away an eight-point halftime lead.
Turner faces Rock Valley opponent Big Foot on Thursday.
POYNETTE 54, TURNER 52
Poynette (54)—Reddeman 3-3-9, Morter 3-3-9, Cuff 2-0-4, Chadwick 2-3-7, Walters 3-4-10, Hutchinson 1-1-3, Schutz 4-0-10. Totals: 18-14-54.
Turner (52)—Fitzgerald 0-2-2, Fowler 5-1-15, Young 3-0-6, Windsor 2-2-4, Njoo 1-0-2, Tinder 5-8-19, Husse 2-0-4. Totals: 18-13-52.
Poynette 22 32—54
Turner 30 22—52
Three-point goals—Poynette 4 (Morter 2, Schutz 2), Turner 5 (Fowler 4, Tinder 1). Free throws missed—Poynette 15, Turner 12. Total fouls—Poynette 19, Turner 22.
