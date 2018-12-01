01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

Megan Reddeman drove to the basket and split two defenders before hitting a game-winning shot as time expired to give the Poynette Pumas a 54-52 nonconference girls basketball win over the Beloit Turner Trojans on Saturday.

Reddemann scored nine points—all in the second half—to help Poynette improve to 2-1. Hanna Walters led the Pumas with 10 points.

Olivia Tinder continued her strong start to the season, totaling 19 points to lead Turner (3-2). The sophomore has scored at least 16 points in four of five games.

Mara Fowler added 15 points for the Trojans, who gave away an eight-point halftime lead.

Turner faces Rock Valley opponent Big Foot on Thursday.

POYNETTE 54, TURNER 52

Poynette (54)—Reddeman 3-3-9, Morter 3-3-9, Cuff 2-0-4, Chadwick 2-3-7, Walters 3-4-10, Hutchinson 1-1-3, Schutz 4-0-10. Totals: 18-14-54.

Turner (52)—Fitzgerald 0-2-2, Fowler 5-1-15, Young 3-0-6, Windsor 2-2-4, Njoo 1-0-2, Tinder 5-8-19, Husse 2-0-4. Totals: 18-13-52.

Poynette 22 32—54

Turner 30 22—52

Three-point goals—Poynette 4 (Morter 2, Schutz 2), Turner 5 (Fowler 4, Tinder 1). Free throws missed—Poynette 15, Turner 12. Total fouls—Poynette 19, Turner 22.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse