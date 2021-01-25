Angelo Rizzo scored 22 points, but that wasn’t nearly enough to keep the Janesville Craig boys basketball team in their game at Monroe on Monday night.
Three Cheesemakers scored at least 20 points to lead Monroe to a 91-53 victory over the Cougars.
Rizzo had three 3-pointers, but no other Cougar scored in double digits.
J.T. Seagreaves scored 22 points, Carson Leuzinger had 21 and Cade Meyer 20 for Monroe, which led at halftime 46-27.
MONROE 91, CRAIG 53
CRAIG (fg-ft-tp)—Devalk, 2-0-6; Harriel, 4-1-9; Bertagnoli, 1-0-2; Streid, 0-1-1; Hodgkinson, 2-0-4; Halverson, 2-0-4; Rizzo, 8-3-22; Bock, 1-0-3. Totals: 19-5-53.
MONROE—Leuzinger, 7-3-21; Huschiff, 2-0-5; Golenbiewski, 1-0-3; Meyer, 9-2-20; Brukincki, 2-0-5; Mapel, 1-0-3; Matley, 1-0-2; Bunker, 4-2-10; Seagreaves, 9-1-22. Totals: 36-8-91.
Craig;27;26—53
Monroe;46;45—91
3-point goals—C 7 (DeValk2, Halverson 2, Rizzo 3), M 11 (Leuzinger 4, Huschiff, Golenbiewski, Brukinicki, Mapel, Seagreaves 3). Free throws missed—C 3, M 3. Total fouls—C 13, M 12.
- East Troy 52, Edgerton 45—The Trojans improved to 11-4 by beating the Crimson Tide in Edgerton.
Chase Cummings led the Trojans with 21 points.
Clayton Jennings had 14 and Peyton Fox added 10 for Edgerton, which fell to 15-3.
EAST TROY 52, EDGERTON 45
EAST TROY (FG FT-FTA TP)—Desart 1 0-0 2; Schafer 1 1-2 4; Nixon 4 1-2 9; Terpstra, 2 5-6 11; Lindow 2 0-2 5; Aleckson, 0 0-1 0; Cummings 6 7-8 21. Totals: 16 14-21 52.
EDGERTON—Knauf, 3 2-2 9; Jenny 4 6-9 14; D. Hanson, 1 0-0 2; Coombs, 2 0-0 5; Krause 1 1-2 3; Fox 4 1-1 10; Norland, 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 10-14 45.
East Troy;22;30—52
Edgerton;19;26—45
3-point goals—ET 6 (Schafer, Lindow, Terpstra 2, Cummings 2), E 3 (Knauf, Fox, Coombs). Total fouls—ET 16, E 19. Fouled out—Dessart.
- Brodhead 63, McFarland 45—Owen Leifker scored 23 points to lead Brodhead past visiting McFarland.
BRODHEAD 63, MCFARLAND 45
Brodhead (63)—Walker, 1-0-3; Green 2-5-11; Engen, 2-1-5; Leifker, 8-4-23; Anderson, 3-1-7; Boegli, 1-2-5; Malkow, 4-1-9. Totals: 21-14-63.
McFarland;26;19—45
Brodhead;32;31—63
3-point goals—B 7 (Walker, Green, Leifker 3, Anderson, Boegli). FTM—M 8, B 4.
- Evansville 56, Clinton 39—Tyr Severson led a trio of double-figure scorers as Evansville cruised past Clinton.
Severson had 15 points, Mason Miller had 13 and Ryan Thompson contributed 10 points in the win.
Chase Peterson led the Cougars with 12 points.
EVANSVILLE 56, CLINTON 39
Evansville (56)—Maves, 2-0-6; Geske, 1-0-2; Miller, 4-2-13; Bisch, 1-0-2; Stencel, 2-2-6; Heinzelman, 0-2-2; Severson, 7-1-15; Thomson 3-4-10.
Clinton (39)—Pey. Bingham, 3-0-6; Peterson, 2-5-12; Feggestad, 1-0-2; Mueller, 2-2-6; Klein, 3-0-6; Pei. Bingham, 3-0-7.
Evansville;32;24—56
Clinton;15;24—39
3-point goals—E 3 (Miller 3), C 1 (Pei. Bingham). Free throws missed—E 8, C 4. Total fouls—E 13, C 12.
Girls
- Delavan-Darien 42, Burlington 30—Rylee Crull cut through the Burlington defense for 21 points, and the Comets improved to 2-9 with a road victory.
Delavan-Darien built a 23-15 halftime lead and cruised from there.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 42, BURLINGTON 30
Delavan-Darien (fg-ft-tp)—A. Gonzalez, 2-2-7; Ruesch, 1-1-4; Crull, 9-2-21; E. Gonzalez, 2-1-5; Quartucci, 16-7-42.
Burlington (30)—Krause, 2-3-7; Reesman, 1-2-4; Preusker, 2-0-4; Warner, 0-1-1; Busch, 1-0-2; Stoughton, 3-3-9; Runkel, 1-1-3.
Delavan-Darien;23;19—42
Burlington;15;15—30
3-point goals—DD 3 (A. Gonzalez, Ruesch, Crull), B 0. Free throws missed—DD 7, B 14. Total fouls—DD 21, B 16.
- Turner 55, Big Foot 29—Nine players scored for Turner.
TURNER 55, BIG FOOT 29
Turner (55)—Adams, 2-0-5; Wilson, 1-0-2; Fitzgerald, 3-1-8; Hasse, 4-1-10; Martin, 0-4-4; Fernandez, 0-2-2; Klossner, 0-2-2; Tiner, 3-6-12; Hasse, 3-1-7. Totals: 16-17-52.
Big Foot (29)—Lueck, 3-0-6; Harvey, 3-3-9; Larson, 1-2-5; Quackelbush, 1-0-3; Tracy, 1-0-2; Ritchey, 1-2-4. Totals: 10-8-29.
Turner;21;31—52
Big Foot; 13;16—29
3-point goals—T 3 (Adams, Fitzgerald, Hasse), BF 2 (Larson, Quackenbush). Free throws missed—T 7, BF 14. Total fouls—T 20, BF 19.