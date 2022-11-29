Elkhorn picked up its third straight win of the season in a nonconference game against Whitewater on Tuesday night.
The Elks (3-0) held the Whippets (1-3, 1-1 Rock Valley) to 14 points in the first half and rode that strong start to a 54-47 win.
Elkhorn picked up its third straight win of the season in a nonconference game against Whitewater on Tuesday night.
The Elks (3-0) held the Whippets (1-3, 1-1 Rock Valley) to 14 points in the first half and rode that strong start to a 54-47 win.
Whitewater got back into the game with by forcing several turnovers and scoring in transition, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Elkhorn’s start.
“Whitewater continued to struggle offensively, getting into an 18 point deficit halfway through the second half,” Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens said in an email. “Then the Whippets got fired up after a series of deflections and steals going on a scoring run closing the gap to within six. We ended up outscoring the Elks 33-28, in the second half of the game, just not quite enough to get the win.”
Kyrin Lile led the way offensively for the Elks with 13 points. As a team, Elkhorn had seven players score.
Calli Grosinske led the Whippets with 16 points and Kindyl Kilar chipped in 14.
Elkhorn will look to remain undefeated in its next matchup in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan-Darien on Friday. Whitewater will try to pick up its second win of the season against East Troy at home on Thursday.
Elkhorn (54)—B. Malvitz 3-0-7, G. Woyak 4-1-9, K. Schultz 4-1-9, E. Storlie 2-0-5, B. Lile 2-1-5, K. Lile 6-1-13, M. Champeny 3-0-6. Totals 24-4-54.
Whitewater (47)—C. Kopecky 1-0-3, K. Kilar 3-6-14, G. Grosinske 7-2-16, A. Amundson 0-2-2, K. Gillette 0-1-1, M. Navejas 4-3-11. Totals 15-14-47.
Halftime—Elkhorn 26, Whitewater 14. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 3 (Malvitz, Storlie), Whitewater 3 (Kopecky, Kilar 2). Missed free throws—Elkhorn 12, Whitewater 9. Team fouls—Elkhorn 20, Whitewater 15.
Jefferson 52, Clinton 40—The Eagles matched their win total from last season in their first game of the season Tuesday in beating the Cougars.
Jefferson was lights out from deep, nailing seven 3-point shots. Aidan Kammer led the team with four 3-pointers and 18 total points. Karim Cisse chipped in 10 points in the winning effort.
Peircen Bingham led the way for Clinton with nine points.
Jefferson will hope to establish a winning streak Friday night at Evansville. For Clinton, its first win of the season will be sought after at McFarland on Friday.
JEFFERSON 52, CLINTON 40
Jefferson (52)—A. Kammer 5-4-18, K. Cisse 2-4-10, A. Altermatt 2-2-7, C. Krause 0-1-1, D. Peterson 1-0-2, P. Phillips 2-0-4, E. Phillips 0-1-1, T. Butina 2-5-9. Totals 14-17-52.
Clinton (40)—P. Bingham 1-2-4, J. Schoononer R. Flickinger 4-5-13, I. Krummel 4-0-8, G. Aceves 2-0-5, P. Bingham 2-4-9. Totals 13-12-40.
Halftime—Jefferson 34, Clinton 26. 3-point goals—Jefferson 7 (Kammer 4, Cisse 2, Altermatt), Clinton 2 (Aceves, Bingham). Missed free throws—Jefferson 10, Clinton 9. Team fouls—Jefferson 19, Clinton 22.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.