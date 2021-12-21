The Janesville Parker boys basketball team tied a bow around coach Matt Bredesen’s Christmas present and delivered it to him in person Tuesday night.
The Vikings earned their fourth consecutive home victory, using their size and a smart game plan to put away Milwaukee South 73-43 in nonconference play.
“It was a good game for us because we had a chance to put some guys at different spots and get some guys some extended playing time,” said Bredesen, whose team takes a 6-3 record into an extended holiday break.
Parker pounded the ball inside against South’s 2-3 zone defense, opening a 38-18 halftime lead, and finished with four double-figure scorers led by junior guard Tre Miller with 17 points—including three of the Vikings’ eight 3-point baskets.
Sam Bess, a 6-foot-3 junior forward, totaled 16 points. The Vikings also got 14 points each from 6-8 senior forward Jacob Naber and 6-5 sophomore forward J.J. Douglas.
“We used our size advantage,” Bredesen said. “They stayed in a 2-3 zone (defense) the whole time, so we continued to pound the ball inside, and when they collapsed on us, we got some nice high-low action going and kicked it outside and shot a pretty good percentage.
“We’ve done a pretty good job all year of understanding what a good 3-point shot is.”
South got 23 points from junior guard Kajuan Parson, but no other player for the Cardinals (0-5) scored more than five.
Parker is off until a Jan. 7 return to Big Eight Conference play at Middleton.