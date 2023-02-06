Big Foot 59, Jefferson 43 Balanced Big Foot drops Jefferson in Rock Valley boys basketball GAZETTE STAFF Feb 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big Foot picked up its third win in as many games Monday night, dropping Jefferson 59-43 behind a balanced offensive effort.Chiefs seniors Eli Gerdes and Evan Penniman scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, while junior Hudson Torrez and sophomore Dakota Nordmeyer each had 10 against the Eagles.The victory boosted Big Foot's record to 11-8 overall and 7-6 in Rock Valley play with a game against first-place McFarland at 7 p.m. Thursday next on the docket.Aidan Kammer led all scorers with 18 points for Jefferson (4-14, 3-10). The Eagles next play at Whitewater at 7 p.m. Thursday.BIG FOOT 59, JEFFERSON 43Jefferson (43)—Kammer 6-5-18, Cisse 1-0-3, Ganser 0-1-1, Tully 1-0-2, Schroedl 3-0-8, DeBlare 4-2-11. Totals 15-7-43.Big Foot (59)—Torrez 5-0-10, Paul 2-1-5, Gerdes 4-3-12, Penniman 3-4-11, Corey 2-0-5, Nordmeyer 3-1-10, Beckford 0-2-2, Robinson 2-0-4. Totals 21-11-59.Halftime—BF 31-22. 3-point goals—J 5 (Schroedl 2, Kammer, Cisse, DeBlare), BF 6 (Nordmeyer 3, Gerdes, Penniman, Corey). Missed free throws—J 7, BF 5. Total fouls—J 17, BF 14. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Parker High School releases first-semester honor roll Searching for answers: Family and friends of missing Madison man demonstrate in Janesville Public record for Feb. 6, 2023 The week that was in Janesville: a (maybe) haunted house, Exclusive Company building redo and the death of a Rock County Jail inmate Autopsy results still pending in Rock County Jail death Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form