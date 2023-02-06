01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

Big Foot picked up its third win in as many games Monday night, dropping Jefferson 59-43 behind a balanced offensive effort.

Chiefs seniors Eli Gerdes and Evan Penniman scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, while junior Hudson Torrez and sophomore Dakota Nordmeyer each had 10 against the Eagles.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you