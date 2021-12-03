Sorry, an error occurred.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE
Brad Lyon scored 13 of his 25 points in the second half Thursday night to help Lake Geneva Badger take a 67-66 win over South Milwaukee in nonconference boys basketball.
Max Zukowski added 16 points for Badger.
BADGER 67, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 66BADGER (67)—McGreevy 3-5-2, Lyon 8-8-25, Maloney 2-0-5, Zukowski 5-4-16, Cataldo 1-1-3, Scheideman 0-1-1, Yaginuma 2-0-5. Totals 20-19-67.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (66)—Johnson 2-00-5, Lentz 3-3-9, Sielaff 2-0-5, Kluz 5-0-11, Dunham 13-5-32, Duffy 2-0-4. Totals 27-8-66.
Halftime—Badger 34, South Milwaukee 27. 3-point goals—Badger 6 (Zukowski 2, Yaginuma, McGreevy, Lyon, Maloney), South Milwaukee 4 (Johnson, Sielaff, Kluz, Dunham). Free throws missed—Badger 5, South Milwaukee 8. Total fouls—Badger 17, South Milwaukee 17. Fouled out— Sielaff.
