Dayne Armwald entered Thursday night as the Big Eight Conference's leading scorer.
The Madison West senior was averaging 22.4 points per game, and he padded his lead at home against Janesville Craig.
Armwald scored 31 points, and the Regents fended off the Cougars' late charge to win 68-67.
"Armwald was really sound and hurt us all night," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "Free throws hurt us. too."
Craig went just 10 of 22 from the stripe.
West improved to 5-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big Eight. Craig is 6-5 and 4-4.
The Cougars led for most of the first half and were up 36-32 at the break but fell behind quickly from there. They trailed by five pionts with about five minutes left but cut it to three for much of the final three minutes.
Three times they got within a point in the final minute--twice on shots by Angelo Rizzo, who scored 22 points, and once on a 3-pointer by Connor Clark, who had 13.
Craig got its hands on the Regents' inbounds pass in the final seconds, but the ball was tipped around and the Cougars never got a potential game-winning shot off.
Senior Caleb Scoville, the league's second-leading scorer at more than 19 points per game, led Craig with 22.
The Cougars are scheduled to play at Madison Memorial on Saturday night.
WEST 68, CRAIG 67
Craig (67)--Harriel 3-2-8, Scoville 8-6-22, Rizzo 9-1-20, Clark 5-1-13, Devalk 2-0-4. Totals: 25-10-67.
West (68)--Jacobs 5-3-14, Davis 0-1-1, Berry 4-3-11, McGrath 3-2-10, Armwald 11-7-31. Totals: 23-16-68.
Janesville Craig;36;31--67
Madison West;32;36--68
3-point goals--Craig 3 (Clark 2, Rizzo), West 6 (Berry 2, McGrath 2, Armwald, Jacobs). Free throws missed--Craig 12, West 9. Total fouls--Craig 23, West 21.