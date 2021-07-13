WISCONSIN DELLS
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-star games take on a new look this year.
Cancelled due to COVID in 2020, the two-day event tips off Wednesday at Just A Game Fieldhouse, with the Division 5 girls game at 9 a.m. and ending with the Division 1 game at 5 p.m. The format and times are the same for the five boys games on Thursday.
The WBCA all-star games have featured the North vs. South in years past, but the format was changed this year for the boys games. Teams are divided into Red and White for the 10 boys teams, with the two co-head coaches for each division’s all-star team drafting players.
Daryl Fox is co-head coach of the Division 3 Red team. The Edgerton High boys head coach chose a familiar player with his first overall pick, selecting UW-Platteville recruit Clayton Jenny, a four-year standout for the Crimson Tide.
This is the first time Fox has been a part of the WBCA all-star festivities, and he’s thrilled to be sharing it with Jenny and his father, Chris, an assistant coach on the Red team. The team will practice today and Wednesday in the Dells before the 1 p.m. game on Thursday.
“It’s quite the thrill to be honest,” Fox said. “These are the best of the best when you’re talking players in the state, and I’m also fortunate to have Clayton and Chris to share the experience with.”
Fox, along with co-head coach Brian Puls of Richland Center, drafted a slew of talent, including East Troy’s Ryan Nixon and Lake Mills’ Charlie Bender. Edgerton played both East Troy and Lake Mills during the 2020-21 season.
“When I called Ryan and told him we had drafted him, the first thing I said was that I’m so glad I don’t have to figure out a way to try and defend you now,” Fox said. “But that’s really the case for everybody on our team. We’re going to keep the scoreboard operator busy.”
Fox said the continued support of the MACC Fund is the single most important item on the menu this week, but said Thursday’s game is not far behind.
“As long as there is a scoreboard and scores are kept, kids are going to give it everything they have,” Fox said. “I expect both teams to fill it up at a high level.
“But both teams also have guys that can get after it defensively, too. I think the action is going to be non-stop on both ends of the court. I’m really looking forward to not only a great game, but a great week with a great group of players and coaches.”
Janesville will be represented in both the boys and girls Division 1 games.
Janesville Craig’s Claudia Fieiras is on the Division 1 South team that plays at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Fieiras is Craig’s all-time leading scorer and will play at Edgewood College in the fall.
Brenden Weis represents Janesville Parker on the boys Division 1 White team. Weis led the Vikings to a sectional title game this past season and will play at UW-Stout next season.
In Division 2 boys, two-time Gazette area player of the year Jordan Johnson of Elkhorn is on the White team and will play for his high school coach, Josh Skatrud, in Thursday’s game at 3 p.m. Johnson is headed to Minnesota-Moorhead.
The Division 3 South girls team has two area standouts set to play. Whitewater’s Kacie Carollo, a UW-Whitewater recruit, and Beloit Turner’s Olivia Tinder are both on the team.
Orfordville Parkview’s Tyler Oswald is a member of the Division 4 Red team that plays at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association is comprised of over 4,000 members who coach at the high school or collegiate level. The WBCA has given $2.8 million to the MACC Fund to date.