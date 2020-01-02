Led by its guard play, Delavan-Darien defeated visiting Cudahy 55-40 in a nonconference girls basketball game Thursday night.
Freshman point guard Rylee Crull led the Comets with 20 points. Annyce Peralta and Kailea Timmerman, a pair of senior guards, each added 11 points.
Cudahy’s Sarah Hansen matched Crull with 20 points.
The Coemts are 3-7 overall.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 55, CUDAHY 40
Cudahy (40)—Schubert, 1-2-5; Doolin, 0-4-4; Bell, 1-2-4; Mattice, 2-0-5; Hansen, 7-5-20; Tairi, 1-0-2. Totals: 12-14-40.
Delavan-Darien (40)—A. Gonzalez, 2-0-4; Speth, 1-5-8; Timmerman, 5-1-11; Peralta, 4-3-11; Crull, 8-4-20; Ream, 0-1-1. Totals: 20-14-55.
Cudahy;16;24—40
Delavan-Darien;23;32—55
3-point goals—Cudahy 2 (Mattice, Hansen), Delavan-Darien 1 (Speth). Total fouls—Cudahy 7, Delavan-Darien 9. Total fouls—Cudahy 17, Delavan-Darien 19. Fouled out—Schubert, Mattice.
Boys
- Monticello 87, Brodhead 67--Peter Gustafson scored 42 points, including 15 field goals, to lead the Ponies past the host Cardinals in a nonconference boys basketball game Thursday night.
- Gustafson had 19 points in the first half to help Monticello to a 36-28 lead.
- Reece Rufer added 22 points and Simon Bthowiak had 16 for the Ponies.
- Nine Cardinals scored, led by Owen Leifker's 12 points. Josiah Engen had 11 and Cade Walker 10.
MONTICELLO 87, BRODHEAD 67
- Monticello (87)--Heiser, 1-0-3; Bthowiak, 6-4-16; Gustafson, 15-10-42; Holtz, 1-0-2; Wicker, 1-0-2; Rufer, 9-4-22. Totals: 33-18-87.
- Brodhead (67)--Walker, 4-0-10; Green, 3-2-9; Malcook, 4-1-9; Engen, 4-3-11; Leifker, 4-2-12; Weeden, 1-0-3; Anderson, 2-1-5; Boegli, 0-1-1; Malkow, 6-1-7. Totals: 25-11-67.
- Monticello;36;51--87
- Brodhead;28;39--67
- 3-point goals--Monticello 3 (Heiser, Gustafson 2), Brodhead 6 (Walker 2, Green, Leifker 2, Weeden). Totals fouls--Monticello 20, Brodhead 19.