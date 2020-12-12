Edgerton's girls basketball team continues to roll early in the season.
Kate Gunderson scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in a first half where the Crimson Tide built a 16-point lead Friday night, and Edgerton won 56-23 in a game at Walworth Big Foot.
Abby Blum added 11 points and Carly Rebman 10 for Edgerton.
EDGERTON 56, BIG FOOT 23
Edgerton (56)—Rebman 5-0-10, Snyder 1-0-2, Blum 5-0-11, Gunderson 8-3-19, Fox 2-3-8, Rusch 2-2-6. Totals: 22-8-56.
Big Foot (23)—Lueck 1-0-2, Harvey 0-2-2, Larson 2-1-6, Gillingham 1-1-3, Tracy 3-2-8, Frederick 1-0-2. Totals: 8-6-23.
Edgerton;29;27—56
Walworth Big Foot;13;10—23
3-point goals—E 2 (Blum, Fox), BF 1 (Larson). Free throws missed—E 2, BF 1. Total fouls—E 10, BF 11.
- Fort Atkinson 42, Whitewater 40—The visiting Blackhawks trailed by two points at halftime but held the Whippets to just 15 points in the second half Friday.
Kacie Carollo scored a game-high 20 points for Whitewater.
FORT ATKINSON 42, WHITEWATER 40
Fort Atkinson (42)—Belzer 1-0-3, Marquardt 6-0-16, Stausde 5-1-14, Kohl 2-0-5, Neste 1-0-2, Jacobson 0-2-2. Totals: 15-3-42.
Whitewater (40)—Skindingsrude 1-0-2, Kilar 2-2-6, Carollo 6-6-20, DePorter 1-0-3, Kopecky 0-2-2, Juoni 1-0-3, Truesdale 2-0-4. Totals: 13-10-40.
Fort Atkinson;23;19—42
Whitewater;25;15—40
3-point goals—FA 9 (Marquardt 4, Staude 3, Belzer, Kohl), W 4 (Carollo 2, DePorter, Juoni). Free throws missed—FA 2, W 4. Total fouls—FA 15, W 9. Fouled out—Neste.
- Brodhead 62, Belleville 44—Abbie Dix scored 23 points for the host Cardinals, who outscored Belleville 36-17 in the first half.
Kiarra Moe added 14 points for Brodhead.
BRODHEAD 62, BELLEVILLE 44
Belleville (44)—Grefsheim 2-0-5, Stampfl 4-0-9, Edge 1-0-2, Foley 3-2-8, Caskey 3-2-8, Winterburn 2-0-5, Winkers 0-1-1, Smith 3-0-6. Totals: 18-5-44.
Brodhead (62)—Oliver 2-0-4, Kail 3-3-9, Steinmann 2-2-7, Kammerer 1-2-5, Moe 5-0-14, Dix 8-7-23. Totals: 21-14-62.
Belleville;17;27—44
Brodhead;36;26—62
3-point goals—Bel 3 (Grefsheim, Stampfl, Winterburn), Bro 6 (Moe 4, Steinmann, Kammerer). Free throws missed—Bel 9, Bro 8. Total fouls—Bel 17, Bro 15.
- Jefferson 52, Clinton 42—Ayianna Johnson scored 15 of her 16 points in the second half, when the host Eagles outscored the Cougars 29-15 to rally from a four-point halftime deficit.
Jayden Nortier scored 10 points for Clinton.
JEFFERSON 52, CLINTON 42
Clinton (42)—E. Teubert 4-0-9, F. Teubert 2-4-9, Nortier 4-2-10, Blue 1-1-3, Bobolz 2-0-5, Roehl 3-0-6. 16-7-42.
Jefferson (52)—Messmann 3-1-7, Howard 2-7-13, Peterson 1-1-3, Dearborn 1-0-3, Johnson 7-2-16, Peterson 3-1-7. Totals: 18-13-52.
Clinton;27;15—42
Jefferson;23;29—52
3-point goals—C 3 (E. Teubert, F. Teubert, Bobolz), J 3 (Howard 2, Dearborn.. Free throws missed—C 2, J. Total fouls—C 19, J 12. Fouled out—Roehl.
- Turner 41, East Troy 26—Peyton Hasse scored 11 points, including six in a second half where the host Trojans outscored the visiting Trojans 24-11 to pull away Friday.
TURNER 41, EAST TROY 26
East Troy (26)—Aleckson 1-0-2, Lindow 2-0-5, Scurek 2-4-8, Cherek 2-2-6, Nelson 0-1-1, Golabowski 1-2-4. Totals: 8-9-26.
Turner (41)—Adams 0-2-2, Wilson 1-4-6, Fitzgerald 1-0-2, Pr. Hasse 0-1-1, Martin 1-0-2, Klossner 2-0-6, Tinder 3-3-9, Combs 1-0-2, Pe. Hasse 5-1-11. Totals: 14-11-41.
East Troy;15;11-26
Beloit Turner;17;24—41
3-point goals—ET 1 (Lindow), BT 2 (Klossner 2). Free throws missed—ET 9, BT 11. Total fouls—ET 19, BT 11.
- Shullsburg 46, Evansville 30--The Blue Devils trailed by just five at halftime but were held to just nine second-half points in their home opener.
Sophomore Maria Messling scored 10 points to lead Evansville.
SHULLSBURG 46, EVANSVILLE 30
Shullsburg (46)--M. Russell 3-0-6, C. Russell 5-4-15, Wiegel 2-3-7, Klotz 2-2-7, Doyle 1-0-2, Alt 2-4-9. Totals: 15-13-46.
Evansville (30)--Hinkle 1-0-2, Tofte 2-1-7, Dobbs 1-0-3, Brandenburg 4-0-8, Messling 4-0-10. Totals: 12-1-30.
Shullsburg;26;20--46
Evansville;21;9--30
3-point goals--S 3 (C. Russell, Klotz, Alt), E 5 (Tofte 2, Messling 2, Dobbs). Free throws missed--S 6, E 1. Total fouls--S 10, E 16.
- Burlington 38, Elkhorn 31—The visiting Elks led this Southern Lakes Conference game Friday, 22-14, at halftime, but the Demons allowed just nine points after half.
Dillyn Ivey led Elkhorn with 13 points.
A full box score was not made available.
- Badger 69, Waterford 52—The visiting Badgers built a 40-30 lead by halftime and kept the Wolverines at bay from there Friday.
A full box score was not provided.
BOYS
- Parkview 73, Johnson Creek 47—Tyler Oswald scored 31 points for the host Vikings, who led by 18 at halftime and never looked back.
Connor Simonson added 13 points and Justyce Crecekus a dozen for Parkview.
PARKVIEW 73, JOHNSON CREEK 47
Johnson Creek (47)—Berres 7, Walling 9, Streich 6, Hartz 12, Bredlow 10, Peralta 1, D. Bredlow 2.
Parkview (73)—Lands 1, Brown 3, Tr. Oswald 2, Crecekus 12, Ty. Oswald 31, Simonson 13, Crane 3, Schwartzlow 3, Flood-Elyafi 5.
Johnson Creek;23;24—47
Orfordville Parkview;41;32—73
- Big Foot 66, Jefferson 52—The visiting Chiefs built a nine-point lead by halftime and kept the Eagles at bay from there.
Gus Foster scored 30 points for Big Foot, including 17 in the second half.
BIG FOOT 66, JEFFERSON 52
Big Foot (66)—Greco 1-0-3, Demco 1-0-2, Torrez 1-2-5, Schmitz 2-2-7, Gerdes 3-0-8, Hertel 1-1-3, Goster 11-7-30, Wilson 3-2-8. Totals: 23-14-66.
Jefferson (52)—Miller 5-6-18, McGraw 4-3-14, Neitzel 2-1-5, Martin 1-2-4, Hoffman 1-0-3, Steves 0-1-1, Devine 3-1-7. Totals: 16-14-52.
Walworth Big Foot;30;36—66
Jefferson;21;31—52
3-point goals—BF 6 (Gerdes 2, Greco, Torrez, Schmitz, Foster), J 6 (McGraw 3, Miller 2, Hoffman). Free throws missed—BF 14, J 18. Total fouls—BF 26, J 24. Fouled out—Torrez.
- Palmyra-Eagle 73, Big Foot 53—The Chiefs turned right around Saturday and could not keep up with host Palmyra-Eagle, falling behind by 15 points by halftime.
Foster scored 19 points in the loss.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 73, BIG FOOT 53
Big Foot (53)—Greco 2-0-5, Schmitz 2-0-4, Gerdes 1-1-4, Foster 5-7-17, Wilson 7-4-18, Farence 1-0-3, Bailey 1-0-2. Totals: 19-12-53.
Palmyra-Eagle (73)—Joyner 4-5-14, Harris 1-0-3, Koursky 1-0-2, F. Schneider 1-1-4, Webber 3-1-7, Hammond 6-0-15, Calderon 8-1-17, S. Schneider 1-0-3. Totals: 28-8-73.
Walworth Big Foot;22;31—53
Palmyra-Eagle;37;36—73
3-point goals—BF 3 (Greco, Gerdes, Farence), PE 7 (Hammond 3, Joyner, Harris, F. Schneider, S. Schneider. Free throws missed—BF 5, PE 4. Total fouls—BF 19, PE 15. Fouled out—Torrez.
- Waterford 61, Badger 54—The Wolverines outscored the host Badgers 37-24 in the second half to come from behind and beat the Badgers.
Ty McGreevy and Jackson Slayton each scored 15 points for Badger.
WATERFORD 61, BADGER 54
Waterford (61)—Riska 3-2-9, Roegner 2-0-5, Martinson 2-1-5, Thom 0-1-1, Johnson 3-4-11, Hancock 2-4-8, Lindner 1-1-3, Esch 3-0-8, Kunzie 3-5-11.
Badger (54)—McGreevy 5-4-15, Giovingo 2-0-4, McCarron 2-0-5, Zukowski 1-3-6, Huber 1-3-5, Deleskiewicz 2-0-4, Slayton 5-0-15. Totals: 18-10-54.
Waterford;24;37—61
Lake Geneva Badger;30;24—54
3-point goals—W 5 (Esch 2, Riska, Roegner, Johnson), B 8 (Slayton 5, McGreevy, McCarron, Zukwoski). Free throws missed—W 11, B 8. Total fouls—W 17, B 24.