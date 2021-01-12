The Beloit Turner girls basketball team certainly didn't look like a squad that had not laced up the sneakers for a game in nearly a month.
The Trojans, on an extended break for health-related reasons, handed Brodhead its first loss of the season Tuesday night, scoring a 63-56 victory thanks in large measure to a red-hot first half.
Turner came out on fire and stayed that way, eventually building an insurmountable 38-17 lead at the break.
A big key to Turner's terrific half was getting Brodhead star center Abbie Dix in foul trouble. With Dix on the bench for most of the half, and the Trojans' shots falling from all over the court, Turner coach Nick Faralli was elated.
"We talked about the last couple days in practice, making sure we are sound in the box-out game," Faralli said. "Abbie is a great offensive rebounder, but she's also really aggressive. And she's a lot easier to guard if she's on the sideline than if she's in the game. When she got a couple of early ones on her, that allowed us to space the floor and go a better job guarding."
Tairyn Klossner set the offensive tone in the first half, hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 14 of her 15 points before intermission.
Sabrina Fitzgerald was terrific as well, scoring 15 points, while Olivia Tinder finished with 14.
"Sabrina is really starting to come into her own," Fitzgerald said. "She is getting stronger on her (surgically repaired) knee, and she stepped up and made five of six free throws, which was just huge. Her leadership and competitiveness have made us a much better basketball team."
The Trojans knew a Brodhead second-half surge was coming. The Cardinals kept slowly whittling away the Turner lead, led by the strength of Dix inside. The sophomore center, after being held scoreless in the first half, finished with 22 points.
The closest Brodhead got was 61-56, but a Turner free throw followed by a defensive stop put any comeback bid to bed.
Turner will face Evansville Friday night, while Brodhead hosts Edgerton.
TURNER 63, BRODHEAD 56
Brodhead17;39;56
Turner;38;25;63
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)--Yates 1 0-0 2, Oliver 2 0-1 5, Kail 1 3-4 6, Steinmann 1 2-2 4, Kammerer 1 0-0 3, Moe 4 4-4 12, Hoesly 0 2-2 2, Dix 10 2-7 22. Totals: 20 13-20 56.
TURNER--Adams 1 2-4 4, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 5 5-6 15, Hasse 2 0-0 5, Klossner 5 1-2 15, Tinder 5 4-10 14, Peyton Hasse 4 0-0 8. Totals: 23 12-22 63.
3-pointers: Brodhead 3 (Kammeer, Kail, Oliver), Turner 5 (Klossner 4, Hasse). Total fouls: Brodhead 20, Turner 17. Fouled out--Moe.
- Edgerton 59, McFarland 46--Shannon Rusch scored 20 points and Kate Gunderson added 19 as the host Crimson Tide won and improved to 13-2 this season.
Rusch scored 14 of her 20 in the first half, when Edgerton built a nine-point lead by half. Gunderson had 12 of her 19 in the second half.
Katie Hildebrandt scored 18 points for the Spartans.
EDGERTON 59, McFARLAND 46
McFarland;21;25--46
Edgerton;30;29--59
MCFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts)--Butler 4 1-2 10, B. Kirch 1 0-0 2, A. kirch 1 0-2 3, Lonigro 0 1-2 1, Dean 2 0-0 4, Hildebrandt 6 4-6 18, Mallegni 1 6-6 8. Totals: 15 12-18 46.
EDGERTON--Rebman 5 0-1 10, Blum 2 2-2 6, Scharlau 0 0-1 0, Gunderson 6 4-6 19, Fox 2 0-0 4, Rusch 6 6-8 20. Totals: 21 12-18 59.
3-point goals--M 4 (Hildebrandt 2, Butler, A. Kirch), E 5 (Gunderson 3, Rusch 2). Total fouls--M 18, E 15.
- Delavan-Darien 39, Burlington 35—McKenna Williams scored 14 points to help the host Comets pick up their first victory of the season.
Delavan-Darien (1-4) held the Demons to just nine first-half points.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 39, BURLINGTON 35
Burlington (35)—Krause 1-4-6, Preusker 2-4-9, Teberg 1-0-2, Clapp 4-0-12, Wright 2-0-4, Stoughton 0-2-2. Totals: 10-10-35.
Delavan-Darien (39)—Am. Gonzalez 2-1-6, O’Grady 1-0-2, Crull 0-5-5, Em. Gonzalez 2-0-4, Williams 6-2-14, Quartucci 3-0-6. Totals: 14-8-39.
Burlington;8;27—35
Delavan-Darien;15;24—39
3-point goals—B 5 (Clapp 4, Preusker), DD 1 (Am. Gonzalez). Free throws missed—B 4, DD 7. Total fouls—B 12, DD 15.
- Evansville 39, Big Foot 31--Maria Messling scored 13 points to lead the host Blue Devils (4-7) to a victory. Messling had half of Evansville’s six made 3-pointers.
Estella Harvey had seven points to lead the Chiefs (1-10).
EVANSVILLE 39, BIG FOOT 31
Big Foot;14;17--31
Evansville;19;20--39
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts) -- Lueck 1 2-4 5, Harvey 3 0-0 7, Larson 1 3-8 5, Frederick 0 1-2 1, Gillingham 1 2-2 4, Tracy 0 6-6 6, Wilson 1 1-6 3. Totals: 7 15-28 31.
EVANSVILLE -- Hazard 0 1-2 1, Hermanson 2 2-5 6, Tofte 3 0-0 6, Hanson 2 0-0 5, Dobbs 1 0-1 3, Brandenburg 1 2-2 5, Messling 4 2-4 13. Totals: 13 7-14 39
3-point goals--BF 2 (Lueck, Harvey), E 6 (Messling 3, Hanson, Dobbs, Brandenburg). Total fouls--BF 15, E 18. Fouled out--Hermanson.
- Whitewater 56, Clinton 44--The Whippets took an eight-point halftime lead and never looked back in defeating the visiting Cougars.
Whitewater was led by Kacie Carollo’s 17 points.
Clinton’s Olivia Roehl posted her second straight 20-point-plus effort, leading the Cougars with 21.
WHITEWATER 56, CLINTON 44
Clinton;18;26-44
Whitewater;26;30--56
CLINTON: E. Teubert 3 2-2 8, F. Teubert 1 1-1 3, Nortier 2 0-0 6, Blue 1 0-0 2, Bobolz 1 0-0 2, Roehl 9 3-4 21, Peterson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-7 44.
WHITEWATER: Skindingsrude 2 0-0 5, Kilar 2 2-4 6, Carollo 4 8-8 17, Novegas 0 2-2 2, DePorter 1 0-0 3, Kopecky 1 3-4 5, Juoni 1 5-6 8, Truesdale 4 1-1 10. Totals: 14 21-25 56.
3-pointers: Clinton 2 (Nortier), Whitewater 4 (Truesdale, Juoni,, DePorter, Carollo) Total fouls: C 17, WW 11.
- Badger 51, Westosha 46--The host Badgers improved to 7-1. A full box score was not provided.
BOYS
- Parkview 84, Clinton 64--Tyler Oswald scored 17 of his game-high 29 points in a second half where the visiting Vikings pulled away from a six-point halftime lead.
Connor Simonson added 24 points, including 14 in the second half, for Parkview, which led 33-27 at the break.
Peyton Bingham led the Cougars with 20 points, while Carter Klein added 14.
PARKVIEW 84, CLINTON 64
Orfordville Parkview;33;51--84
Clinton;27;37--64
PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts) -- Crecelius 1 3-5 5, Tr. Oswald 3 1-1 8, Ty. Oswald 10 6-9 29, Simonson 9 5-6 24, Flood-Elyafi 1 0-1 2, Crane 2 0-0 5, Schwartzlow 2 0-1 4, Klitzman 2 0-0 4, Brown 1 0-0 3. Totals: 31 15-23 84.
CLINTON -- Pey. Bingham 8 1-3 20, Aceves 2 0-0 4, Peterson 5 4-8 14, Fegestad 2 0-2 4, Klein 5 3-6 14, Pei. Bingham 3 2-2 8. Totals: 25 10-21 64.
3-point goals: P 7 (Ty. Oswald 3, Tr. Oswald, Crane, Brown), C 4 (Pey. Bingham 3, Klein). Total fouls--P 17, C 20.
- Elkhorn 81, Waterford 71--Matt Franz made seven of the host Elks' 12 3-pointers on his way to 27 points to help the Elks take down the Wolverines.
Franz scored 18 of his points in the second half after Elkhorn had built a 43-31 halftime lead.
Jordan Johnson added 18 points for the Elks, while Austin Bestul had 11 and Drew Davey 10.
ELKHORN 81, WATERFORD 71
Waterford;31;40--71
Elkhorn;43;38--81
WATERFORD (fg ft-fta pts)--Riska 4 2-2 13, Roegner 2 0-0 6, Martinson 6 0-0 16, Johnson 4 4-4 15, Hancock 8 1-2 12, Lindner 1 0-0 2, Kunze 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 7-8 71.
ELKHORN--Johnson 6 5-7 18, Davey 3 4-8 10, Bestul 4 0-0 11, Hall 1 0-0 2, Christiansen 4 0-0 9, Franz 8 4-5 27, Stebnitz 1 2-2 4. Totals: 27 15-22 81.
3-point goals--W 12 (Martinson 4, Riska 3, Johnson 3, Roegner 2), E 12 (Franz 7, Bestul 3, Johnson, Christiansen). Total fouls--W 22, E 12.
- Evansville 54, Dodgeville 45--Mason Miller scored 14 points and Charlie Bisch added 12--all on 3-pointers--as the Blue Devils improved to 7-2 with a nonconference road win.
EVANSVILLE 54, DODGEVILLE 45
EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts)--Maves 3 0-0 6, Miller 6 0-0 14, Bisch 4 0-0 12, Stencel 2 1-2 5, Heinzelman 3 0-0 7 Howlett 1 0-0 2, Severson 1 1-5 3, Thompson 2 0-1 5. Totals: 22 2-8 54.
DODGEVILLE--Keith 4 2-3 12, Garthwaite 3 1-2 7, Weier 1 0-0 2, Busch 2 0-0 5, Halverson 1 0-0 2, Pitez 3 0-0 8, Bachelor 4 1-1 9. Totals: 18 4-6 45.
3-point goals--E 8 (Bisch 4, Miller 2, Heinzelman, Thompson). D 5 (Keith 2, Pitez 2, Busch). Total fouls--E 11, D 11.
- Burlington 70, Turner 60--The visiting Trojans fell behind by 13 at halftime and could not fully recover in the second half.
Donavhan Cain scored 18 points for Turner (2-8), including making half of the team’s eight 3-pointers.
Joey Berezowitz led all scorers with 21 points for Burlington (9-2).
BURLINGTON 70, TURNER 60
Beloit Turner;23;37--60
Burlington;36;34--70
TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) -- Karich 1 0-0 2, Revels 1 0-0 2, Burrows 2 0-0 5, Heldt 2 3-4 8, Jacobs 1 3-5 5, Lauterbach 1 0-0 2, Giddley 1 2-2 5, Cain 7 0-0 18, Hoppe 3 2-2 8, Diehl 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 10-13 60.
BURLINGTON -- Koehnke 0 2-2 2, Berezowitz 7 2-4 21, Lukenbill 2 0-0 4, Peterson 0 2-2 2, Dietz 3 2-4 8, Hackbarth 3 0-0 6, Kornely 2 0-2 6, Roffers 1 0-0 3, Kniep 5 0-2 10, Safar 2 4-6 8. Totals: 25 12-22 70.
3-point goals--T 8 (Cain 4, Burrows, Heldt, Giddley, Diehl), B 8 (Berezowitz 5, Kornely 2, Roffers).
- Monroe 82, Milton 77--Cade Meyer scored 26 points, including 15 in the second half as the visiting Cheesemakers nipped the Red Hawks in a game between Badger South Conference rivals.
Junior point guard Jack Campion led all scorers with 34 points for the Red Hawks, who fell to 3-1.
Evan Jordahl and Ethan Burrows pitched in 10 points apiece for Milton.
MONROE 82, MILTON 77
Monroe;37;45--82
Milton;37;40--77
MONROE (fg ft-fta pts)--Leuzinger 4 7-7 17, Roidt 1 0-0 2, Golembiewski 6 0-0 16, Meyer 11 3-5 26, Maltey 1 1-1 3, Bunker 3 1-1 7, Seagreaves 4 3-4 11. Totals: 30 15-18 82.
MILTON--Campion 12 7-7 34, Jordahl 4 0-0 10, Goll 0 1-2 1, Burrows 4 1-2 10, Bothun 3 1-4 9, Burdette 1 0-0 2, McIntyre 4 1-1 9, Ratzburg 0 2-4 2. Totals: 28 13-20 77.
3-point goals--Monroe 7 (Golembiewski 4, Leuzinger 2, Meyer), Milton 8 (Campion 3, Jordahl 2, Bothun 2, Burrows). Total fouls--Monroe 17, Milton 18.
- Westosha 80, Badger 51--Jack Rose scored 21 points to lead the Falcons past the Badgers, who got 20 from Ty McGreevy.
WESTOSHA 80, BADGER 51
Badger;27;24--51
Westosha;41;39--80
BADGER--McGreevy 8 1-2 20, McCarron 1 0-1 2, Malone 1 2-2 5, Huber 2 0-1 4, Peleskiewicz 2 1-2 5, Slayton 3 2-2 10, Buntrock 2 0-0 5. Totals: 19 6-10 51.
WESTOSHA--Griffin 8 0-0 17, Menarek 3 1-1 8, Garth 7 2-4 18, Sippy 2 0-0 5, Kinzler 1 0-0 2, Vary 0 1-2 1, Rose 7 3-4 21, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Noonan 1 0-0 2, Simmons 2 0-1 4. Totals: 32 7-12 80.
3-point goals--B 7 (McGreevy 3, Slayton 2, Maloney, Buntrock), W 9 (Rose 4, Garth 2, Griffin, Menarek, Sippy).