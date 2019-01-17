Area high school basketball: xxx Gazette staff 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Brodhead/Big FootWhitewater/JeffersonEvansville/ClintonMcFarland/East TroyBadger South girlsMilton/Fort girls SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Boys Basketball High School Girls Basketball Badger South Conference Milton Girls Basketball Rock Valley Conference Brodhead Boys Basketball Whitewater Boys Basketball Evansville Boys Basketball Clinton Boys Basketball GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse Sections CollegeHigh SchoolLocalNational E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Jan 17 4-Plex track open walk Thu, Jan 17, 2019 Parker High School Jan 17 Adult indoor lap swim Thu, Jan 17, 2019 Marshall Middle School Jan 17 Friends of Oak Hill Chapel & Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society meetings Thu, Jan 17, 2019 Oak Hill Chapel Jan 17 Jason Miklik exhibit Thu, Jan 17, 2019 Dwight Foster Public Library Jan 17 Winter Fitness Class - Fit4Life Thu, Jan 17, 2019 Edgerton Hospital, Classroom D Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form The Latest Janesville police looking for person suspected in retail theft who fled in vehicle UW-Whitewater’s online programs rank highly in state, nation Complaint: Lyons man crashed while intoxicated, left hurt passenger at scene Pairings That Please benefits HealthNet Jury delivers mixed verdict in Lake Geneva dispute that ended in gunshot Steil, Baldwin, Johnson not receiving pay for shutdown Boys & Girls Club distances itself from YMCA Area high school basketball: xxx Three candidates seek two seats on Clinton School Board Walworth County committee backs lower short-term rental fee Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDid speaking Spanish get this cook fired from ritzy restaurant?Man charged in sale of gun used in suicide at Edgerton house partyShopko files for bankruptcy, announces closure of 9 additional Wisconsin locationsYMCA board members say asking questions can get you 'terminated'Marijuana, mushrooms found in Janesville house search, document indicatesJudge: Former Milton woman’s negligent homicide case will stay in Walworth CountyMeijer grocery expected to finalize purchase of 28 acres in DelavanMurder arrest made after human remains found in East Troy burn pitUnited Way bars YMCA from fundingJanesville man arrested in Lake Delton robbery Images Videos CollectionsEvansville/Albany wrestlers take down Edgerton in critical Rock Valley dualGeneral Motors: Historical photosGeneral Motors: Photos from the 2000sAngela Major's Favorite Photos of 2018Anthony Wahl's Favorite Photos of 2018 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse