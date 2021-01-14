The Walworth Big Foot Chiefs continue to show just how far they have come as a boys basketball program.
The latest step came in a tough 59-47 loss at Beloit Turner, a squad that has had its way with the Chiefs over the last several years.
Turner, still trying to find its identity, was strong enough from the free-throw line to finish the game in fine fashion, extending a 47-43 lead to the final margin. The Trojans finished the contest a sterling 25-for-29 at the line.
The Chiefs also made a living at the line, going 18-for-23 while making just one 3-point shot all evening. Gus Foster led the Chiefs with 14 points, while Alex Schmitz added 10.
The Trojans were led by junior Donavhan Cain's 21 points. Konner Giddley, Danny Burrows and Will Lauterbach each had 11 for Turner, which improved to 3-5 on the season.
Big Foot (4-8) was trailing 23-19 at halftime and hung around until Cain hit a transition bucket to make it 49-43 with 2:25 left.
The Chiefs will play at Williams Bay Saturday, while Turner plays at Brodhead Tuesday.
TURNER 59, BIG FOOT 47
Walworth Big Foot;19;28--47
Beloit Turner;23;36--59
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts): Greco 1 2-2 4, Demco 1 1-2 3, Torrez 1 2-2 4, Schmitz 4 2-4 10, Gerdes 1 5-6 7, Hertel 2 0-0 4, Foster 4 6-7 14. Totals: 14 18-23 47.
TURNER: Revels 0 2-2 2, Burrows 3 3-3 11, Heldt 1 2-2 5, Jacobs 2 0-0 4, Lauterbach 2 6-6 11, Giddley 2 6-6 11, Cain 7 5-7 21, Hoppe 1 2-2 4, Diehl 0 1-3 1. Totals: 18 25-29 59.
3-pointers: Big Foot 1 (Foster), Turner 7 (Cain 2, Giddley, Lauterbach, Heldt, Burrows 2) Total fouls: Big Foot 15, Turner 20.
- Evansville 58, Clinton 26--Ryan Thompson scored nine points to lead a balanced attack for the Blue Devils (8-2) as they built a 26-point lead by halftime.
Mason Miller and Jackson Stencel added eight points apiece for Evansville.
EVANSVILLE 58, CLINTON 26
Clinton;11;15--26
Evansville;37;21--58
CLINTON--Mullooly 0 2-2 2, Peterson 0 1-2 1, Pey. Bingham 3 0-2 6, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Peterson 3 0-5 6, Villanueva 2 0-0 4, Klein 1 0-3 2, Pei. Bingham 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 4-16 26.
EVANSVILLE--Maves 2 0-0 4 , Geske 3 0-2 6, Miller 3 0-0 8, Bisch 2 0-0 5, Stencel 4 0-0 8, Howlett 2 1-2 6, Moellenberndt 3 0-1 6, Severson 1 4-4 6, Thompson 3 2-3 9. Totals: 23 7-12, 58.
3-point goals--C 0, E 5 (Miller 2, Bisch, Howlett, Thompson). Total fouls--C 11, E 11.
- Milton 69, Stoughton 62--Jack Campion scored 22 of his game-high 31 points in the second half, when the host Red Hawks fended off the Vikings.
Milton led 34-26 and was able to keep Stoughton at bay down the stretch..
Ethan Burrows added 11 points for Milton, which improved to 4-1 on the season.
MILTON 69, STOUGHTON 62
Stoughton;26;36--62
Milton;34;35--69
STOUGHTON--Probst 2 0-0 5, Baldukas 2 0-0 5, McGee 4 9-9 18, Zywicki 1 0-0 3, Sproul 4 0-0 8, L. Fernholz 6 0-0 12, Turner 1 0-0 2, T. Fernholz 3 0-0 9. Totals: 23 9-9 62.
MILTON--Campion 12 6-9 31, Jordahl 2 0-0 6, Burrows 4 3-4 11, Bothun 1 0-0 2, Widner 3 0-0 6, Burdette 2 1-2 7, McIntyre 2 0-1 4, Ratzburg 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 10-16 69.
3-point goals--S 7 (T. Fernholz 3, Probst, Baldukas, McGee, Zywicki, M 5 (Jordahl 2, Burdette 2, Campion). Total fouls--S 17, M 15. Fouled out--L. Fernholz.
- McFarland 76, Brodhead 70--Blake Kes scored 15 of his 27 points during a first half when the visiting Spartans built a 10-point lead, and they held on to improve to 3-0.
Owen Leifker scored 21 to lead the Cardinals (6-6), who also got 14 points apiece from Cade Walker and Connor Green.
McFARLAND 76, BRODHEAD 70
McFarland;41;35--76
Brodhead;31;39--70
MCFARLAND--Nichols 2 0-0 4, Pavelec 5 6-7 17, Werwinski 3 4-5 11, Kes 10 4-7-27, Larson 1 0-0 2, Gillen 6 3-5 15. Totals: 26 17-24 76.
BRODHEAD--Walker 4 3-4 14, Harnack 1 0-0 2, Green 5 2-3 14, Engen 2 2-4 6, Leifker 7 4-5 21, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Boegli 2 0-1 4, Malkow 4 0-0 8. Totals: 25 12-19 70.
3-point goals--M 5 (Kes 3, Pavelec, Werwinski), B 8 (Walker 3, Leifker 3, Green 2). Total fouls--M 18, B 19.
- Whitewater 72, Jefferson 36--Jake Martin scored 12 of his 23 points in the first half, when the host Whippets built a 17-point lead before pulling away even further after halftime.
Brock Grosinske added 14 points for Whitewater (2-5).
Braden McGraw scored 12 to pace the Eagles (2-13).
WHITEWATER 72, JEFFERSON 36
Jefferson;13;23--36
Whitewater;30;42--72
JEFFERSON--Miller 1 4-6 6, McGraw 3 4-4 12, Jones 1 0-0 2, Neitzel 3 0-0 6, Lenz 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 0-0 4, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Devine 0 2-4 2. Totals: 12 10-14 36.
WHITEWATER--Martin 11 0-0 23, Hintz 1 0-0 2, Grosinske 6 0-0 14, Tillman 1 0-0 2, Zimdars 2 1-2 6, Aron 2 0-0 4, C. Brown 4 0-0 8, S. Brown 2 0-2 5, Wence 1 0-0 3, Nickels 1 0-0 2, Crowley 1 1-2 3. Totals: 32 2-6 72.
3-point goals--J 2 (McGraw 2), W 6 (Grosinske 2, Martin, Zimdars, S. Brown, Wence). Total fouls--J 9, W 18.
GIRLS
- Elkhorn 65, St. Cat's 48--Dillyn Ivey scored 24 points to lead the host Elks over Racine St. Catherine's in a nonconference game.
MiKayla Champeny added 14 points and Annie Grochowski 13 for Elkhorn, which built a 13-point lead by halftime and didn't look back.
ELKHORN 65, ST. CAT'S 48
Racine St. Cat's;23;25--48
Elkhorn;36;29--65
RACINE ST. CAT'S--Abdullah 1 0-0 2, Griffen 11 1-3 24, Blunt 3 2-4 8, Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Clark 4 1-4 10, Pitts 0 0-4 0, Mayfield 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-15 48.
ELKHORN--Anzalone 1 1-2 4, Larson 1 0-1 2, Arnold 1 0-0 3, Harding 1 0-0 3, Tuescher 1 0-0 2, Ivey 10 4-6 24, Grochowski 4 5-6 13, Champeny 5 3-3 14. Totals: 24 13-18 65.
3-point goals--SC 2 (Griffen, Clark), E 4 (Anzalone, Arnold, Harding, Champney). Total fouls--SC 13, E 12.