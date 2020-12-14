A final flurry to end the first half was the difference for Evansville’s girls basketball team Monday night.
The Blue Devils scored 12 of the final 13 points before halftime to go up by a dozen points at the break and held off visiting Clinton from there for a 63-46 victory.
Ava Brandenburg buried five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 21 points for the Blue Devils, who were trailing midway through the first half.
Maria Messling added 13 points and Lexi Hinkle added a dozen for Evansville, which is now 1-2.
Elli Teubert scored 15 points to lead Clinton.
EVANSVILLE 63, CLINTON 46Clinton (46)—E. Teubert 6-2-15, F. Teubert 0-2-2, Nortier 3-0-6, Blue 3-1-8, Bobolz 1-0-2, Roehl 6-1-13. Totals: 19-4-46.
Evansville (63)—Hinkle 5-2-12, Hermanson 2-1-5, Tofte 1-1-3, Hanson 2-2-5, Klaehn 1-2-4, Branderburg 8-0-21, Messling 6-0-14. Totals: 25-8-63.
Clinton 22 24—46
Evansville 34 29—63
3-point goals—C 2 (E. Teubert, Blue), E 7 (Brandenburg 5, Messling 2). Free throws missed—C 4, E 7. Total fouls—C 16, E 16. Fouled out—E. Teubert.
Edgerton 76, East Troy 45—The visiting Crimson Tide were up just nine points at halftime but put up 47 in the second half to pull away.
Kate Gunderson led three Edgerton players in double figures with 25 points. Sylvia Fox had 21, and Carly Rebman added a dozen for the Crimson Tide.
Edgerton is now 5-1 overall.
EDGERTON 76, EAST TROY 45Edgerton (76)—Rebman 6-0-12, Cook 0-1-1, Blum 0-2-2, Gunderson 9-5-25, Scharlau 2-0-5, Delgado 1-1-3, Fox 8-2-21, Rusch 2-2-7. Totals: 28-13-76.
East Troy (45)—Pluess 4-1-10, Aleckson 2-1-6, Lindow 1-0-3, Scurek 7-1-15, Nelson 3-2-9, Galabowski 1-0-2. Totals: 18-6-45.
Edgerton 29 47—76
East Troy 20 25—45
3-point goals—Edg 7 (Fox 3, Gunderson 2, Scharlau, Rusch), ET 4 (Pluess, Aleckson, Lindow, Nelson). Free throws missed—Edg 11, ET 6. Total fouls—Edg 14, ET 18.
Jefferson 64, Whitewater 50—The visiting Eagles raced to a 36-19 halftime lead and held on from there behind 23 points from Ayianna Johnson and 21 from Ainsley Howard.
Jefferson is now 4-0.
Senior UW-Whitewater commit Kacie Carollo scored 21 points in the loss for the Whippets.
JEFFERSON 64, WHITEWATER 50Jefferson (64)—Madden 1-0-2, Messmann 1-3-5, Howard 6-5-21, S. Peterson 0-1-1, Dearborn 1-0-2, Helmink 2-0-4, A. Johnson 9-5-23, J. Peterson 2-2-6. Totals: 22-16-64.
Whitewater (50)—Skindingsrude 1-2-5, Kilar 1-3-5, Carollo 8-6-27, DePorter 2-1-6, Juoni 0-2-2, Truesdale 1-1-3, Linos 1-0-2. Totals: 13-17-50.
Jefferson 36 28—64
Whitewater 19 31—50
3-point goals—J 4 (Howard 4), W 5 (Carollo 3, Skindingsrude, DePorter). Free throws missed—J 11, W 5. Total fouls—J 18, W 16.
Turner 53, Big Foot 24—Presley Hasse made three of the host Trojans’ seven 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 11 points in a victory over the Chiefs.
TURNER 53, BIG FOOT 24Big Foot (24)—Bauman 1-0-2, Larson 2-4-8, Quackenbush 1-0-2, Tracy 2-2-6, Holt 1-1-3, Ritchey 1-1-3. Totals: 8-8-24.
Turner (53)—Adams 2-0-4, Wilson 0-1-1, Fitzgerald 2-0-6, Pr. Hasse 3-2-11, Martin 2-1-5, House 0-1-1, Fernandez 0-3-3, Klossner 2-0-6, Tinder 4-1-9, Combs 0-1-1, Pe. Hasse 3-0-6. Totals: 18-10-53.
Walworth Big Foot 11 13—24
Beloit Turner 24 29—53
3-point goals—BF 0, T 7 (Pr. Hasse 3, Fitzgerald 2, Klossner 2). Free throws missed—BF 9, T 8. Total fouls—BF 18, T 14.
Boys
East Troy 78, Big Foot 57—The visiting Trojans outscored the Chiefs 43-21 in the first half on the way to beating their Rock Valley foes.
Gus Foster scored 20 points in the loss for Big Foot.
EAST TROY 78, BIG FOOT 57East Troy (78)—Dessart 1-0-2, Schaefer 3-0-8, Nixon 9-2-20, Terpstra 5-3-15, Depuydt 1-0-3, Lindow 7-0-18, Cummings 4-3-12. Totals: 30-8-78.
Big Foot (57)—Greco 1-0-2, Demco 2-0-5, Torrez 2-2-6, A. Schmitz 1-0-3, Gerdes 3-1-9, Hertel 1-0-2, Foster 7-5-20, Wilson 5-0-10. Totals: 22-8-57.
East Troy 43 34—78
Walworth Big Foot 21 36—57
3-point goals—ET 10 (Lindow 4, Schaefer 2, Terpstra 2, Depuydt, Cummings), BF 5(Gerdes 2, Demco, Schmitz, Foster). Free throws missed—ET 1, BF 7. Total fouls—ET 19, BF 10. Fouled out—Nixon.