A strong second half carried Brodhead's boys basketball team to its third victory in four games to open the season Tuesday.
Connor Green scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half to help the Cardinals recover from a one-point halftime deficit to win 66-57 on the road against Walworth Big Foot.
Owen Leifker led Brodhead with 16 points, and Green hit three 3-pointers in the key second half. Brady Malkow added 10 points.
Gus Foster scored a game-high 25 points in the loss for the Chiefs (1-3). Hudson Torrez scored 14 points.
BRODHEAD 66, BIG FOOT 57
Brodhead (66)--Harnack 1-0-2, Green 7-1-16, Knuth 1-0-2, Engen 4-0-10, Leifker 8-0-17, Anderson 1-4-7, Boegli 0-2-2, Malkow 4-2-10. Totals: 25-9-66.
Big Foot (57)--Remco 1-0-2, Torrez 3-6-14, A. Schmitz 3-0-7, Gerdes 1-0-3, Foster 9-5-25, Wilson 3-0-6. Totals: 20-11-57.
Brodhead;27;39--66
Walworth Big Foot;28;29--57
3-point goals--Bro 7 (Green 3, Engen 2, Leifker, Anderson), BF 6 (Torrez 2, Foster 2, Schmitz, Gerdes). Free throws missed--Bro 7, BF 5. Total fouls--Bro 19, BF 15.
- Edgerton 98, Clinton 17--Clayton Jenny scored 28 points, Konner Knauf had 19 and Connor Coombs 18 for the visiting Crimson Tide, who scored 56 first-half points.
Edgerton went 29 of 30 from the free-throw line.
EDGERTON 98, CLINTON 17
Edgerton (98)--Knauf 8-3-19, Jenny 8-11-28, D. Hanson 3-0-8, Coombs 6-5-18, A. Hanson 2-4-9, McKillips 3-2-9, Schuman 0-2-2, Krause 1-0-2, Fox 0-2-2. Totals: 31-29-98.
Clinton (17)--Mullooly 1-0-2, Peterson 1-0-2, Bingham 1-0-3, Iniguez 0-1-1, Feggestad 1-0-2, Klein 1-5-7. Totals: 5-6-17.
Edgerton;56;42--98
Clinton;8;9--17
3-point goals--E 6 (Hanson 2, Jenny, Coombs, A. Hanson, McKillips), C 1 (Bingham). Free throws missed--E 1, C 1. Total fouls--E 11, C 22. Fouled out--Krause, Bingham.
- Turner 55, Jefferson 44--Donavhan Cain scored a game-high 26 points to lead the host Trojans.
Cain scored 14 of his 26 points in the second half.
The Eagles were led by Joel Martin with 11 points.
TURNER 55, JEFFERSON 44
Jefferson (44) — Miller 1 4-4 6, McGraw 2 2-2 8, Neitzel 1 2-3 4, Martin 5 1-3 11, Phillips 0 1-2 1, Hoffman 1 0-1 2, Steies 1 0-0 2, Devine 4 2-4 10. Totals: 15-12--44
Turner (55) — Howard 1 1-3 3, Heldt 1 0-0 2, Jacobs 2 0-0 5, Lauterbach 1 0-2 2, Giddley 3 0-0 7, Cain 11 3-3 26, Hoppe 3 4-4 10. Totals: 22-8-55
Jefferson;17;27—44
Beloit Turner;28;27—55
3-point goals — BT 3 (Jacobs, Giddley, Cain), J 2 (McGraw 2). Free throws missed--BT 4, J 7. Total fouls —BT 22, J 12.
- East Troy 70, Whitewater 48--The host Whippets trailed by just three points at halftime, but the Trojans pulled away from there.
Ryan Nixon scored 28 points for East Troy, while Carter Brown scored 15 for Whitewater in its first game of the season.
EAST TROY 70, WHITEWATER 48
East Troy (70)--Dessart 1-0-2, Schaefer 1-0-2, Nixon 9-9-28, Terpstra 3-2-10, Depuydt 2-0-6, Lindow 2-2-8, Cummings 6-0-14. Totals: 24-13-70.
Whitewater (48)--Martin 5-1-11, Hintz 1-0-3, Grosinske 2-0-4, Tillman 1-0-2, Zimdars 2-0-6, Aron 0-2-2, Brown 5-3-15, Wence 1-0-3, Nickels 1-0-2. Totals: 18-6-48.
East Troy;30;40--70
Whitewater;27;21--48
3-point goals--ET 9 (Cummings 2, Lindow 2, Depuydt 2, Terpstra 2, Nixon), Whitewater 6 (Brown 2, Zimdars 2, Wence, Hintz). Free throws missed--Whitewater 2, East Troy 3. Total fouls--Whitewater 15, East Troy 9.
- Wilmot 69, Elkhorn 62--The visiting Panthers made 13 3-pointers to win this Southern Lakes Conference game.
In all, 13 different players between the two teams made a 3.
Jordan Johnson led the Elks--who trailed by just one at halftime--with 27 points.
WILMOT 69, ELKHORN 62
Wilmot (69)--Hoyt 2-0-5, Cummings 6-2-18, Kendall 5-0-11, Glass 5-2-13, Gendron 1-0-3, Corona 2-0-5, Turner 4-2-14. Totals: 25-6-69.
Elkhorn (62)--Johnson 9-8-27, Davey 3-2-9, Bestul 2-1-6, Hall 1-0-2, Ettem 1-0-2, Christensen 2-0-6, Franz 1-4-7, Nickelsen 1-0-3. Totals: 20-15-62.
Wilmot;33;36--69
Elkhorn;32;30--62
3-point goals--Wilmot 13 (Cummings 4, Turner 4, Hoyt, Kendall, Glass, Gendron, Corona), Elkhorn 7 (Christensen 2, Johnson, Davey, Bestul, Franz, Nickelsen). Free throws missed--Wilmot 7, Elkhorn 8. Total fouls--Wilmot 20, Elkhorn 20.
- Union Grove 68, Badger 59--No full box score reported.
Girls
- Wilmot 57, Elkhorn 45--Madelyn Johnson scored 13 points to lead the host Panthers over the Elks in a Southern Lakes Conference game.
Dillyn Ivey scored a game-high 16 and Anastasia Grochowski added 14 for the Elks, but they went just 7 of 22 from the free-throw line.
WILMOT 57, ELKHORN 45
Elkhorn (45)--Olson 1-0-3, Anzalone 0-1-1, Hardin 1-0-2, Ivey 8-2-18, Harlan 1-0-3, Grochowski 6-2-14, Champeny 1-2-4. Totals: 18-7-43.
Wilmot (57)--Raymond 4-2-11, Kendall 1-1-3, Parisi 4-1-9, Ma. Johnson 6-0-13, Mc. Johnson 3-1-9, Christiansen 2-2-6, Pittman 1-3-6. Totals: 21-10-57.
Elkhorn;26;19--45
Wilmot;32;25--57
3-point goals--E 2 (Olson, Harlan), W 5 (Mc. Johnson 2, Raymond, Ma. Johnson, Pittman). Free throws missed--E 15, W 9.