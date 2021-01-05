The last time the Delavan-Darien High girls basketball team played Union Grove, the host Broncos won 74-44 on Nov. 24.
When the two teams met at Delavan for the rematch Tuesday night, not much had changed for the Comets.
It was the first time coach Marty Speth’s team had played a game since that Nov. 24 opener due to several cases of COVID-19 on the Comets’ squad.
The Broncos won Tuesday night 70-36.
“We actually led 10-6 or 10-7,” Speth said. “Since they beat us by 30 in the first game, they probably were overlooking us.”
The Broncos, who improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the Southern Lakes, pulled away in the second half.
McKenna Williams, the Comets’ 5-foot-10 junior, scored 21 points, including nine field goals.
Speth was just happy to get a team back on the court.
“In all honesty, we’ve probably had just seven or eight practices since Nov. 24,” he said.
The Comets will attempt to catch up with the rest of the conference starting with a game at Wilmot on Friday night. Westosha Central is scheduled to be at Delavan on Saturday.
UNION GROVE 70, DELAVAN-DARIEN 36
Union Grove (70)—Domagalski, 2-1-6; May, 1-1-3; Spang, 1-1-3; Slattery, 11-3-25; Ludvigsen, 3-1-7; Rampulla, 7-0-16; Pettit, 2-0-5; Cotton, 1-2-5. Totals: 28-9-70.
Delavan-Darien (36)—A. Gonzalez, 1-0-3; Rusch, 1-0-3; Crull, 2-0-4; E. Gonzalez, 2-0-4; Williams, 9-3-21; Quartucci, 0-1-1. Totals: 16-4-36.
Union Grove 38 32—70
Delavan-Darien 22 14—36
3-point goals—UG 5 (Domagalski, Rampulla 2, Pettit, Cotton), DD 2 (A. Gonzalez, Rusch). Free throws missed—UG 4, DD 7. Total fouls—UG 12, DD 15. Fouled out—E. Gonzalez.
Badger 53, Wilmot 28—Ava Schulz scored 14 points and the host Badgers led by 22 points at halftime.
Macie Todd added 13 points for the Badgers (5-1).
BADGER 53, WILMOT 28Wilmot (28)—Rayomnd 1-0-2, Kendall 0-1-1, Peterson 1-0-2, Mad. Johnson 2-0-4, Horton 1-0-3, Mc. Johnson 4-0-9, Christiansen 1-0-2, Pittmann 1-2-5. Totals: 11-3-28.
Badger (53)—Todd 5-3-13, Welch 3-0-6, Johnson 1-0-2, Yakubov 2-4-8, Cruz 0-2-2, Wright 2-0-4, Fahey 1-0-2, Schulz 6-0-14, Bearder 1-0-2. Totals: 21-9-53.
Wilmot 13 15—28
Lake Geneva Badger 35 28—53
3-point goals—W 3 (Horton, Mc. Johnson, Pittmann), B 2 (Schulz 2). Free throws missed—W 5, B 3. Total fouls—W 13, B 12.
Westosha 46, Elkhorn 27—The Falcons outscored the host Elks 29-14 to pull away in this Southern Lakes game.
Dillyn Ivey led all scorers with 13 points for Elkhorn.
WESTOSHA 46, ELKHORN 27Westosha (46)—Leslie 2-0-4, Witt 1-2-5, Reynolds 3-0-7, Hinze 2-0-4, Virre 1-0-2, Miller 0-2-2, Kimpler 1-0-3, Rynberg 2-0-4, Spencer 2-0-5, Haubrich 1-1-3, Anderson 3-1-7. Totals: 18-6-46.
Elkhorn (27)—Schneider 1-0-2, Tuescher 2-0-4, Ivey 6-1-13, Grochowski 4-0-8. Totals: 13-1-27.
Westosha 17 29—46
Elkhorn 13 14—27
3-point goals—W 4 (Witt, Reynolds, Kimpler, Spencer), E 0. Free throws missed—W 9, E 12. Total fouls—W 16, E 10.
Boys
Edgerton 70, Evansville 52—Clayton Jenny scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, when the visiting Crimson Tide built a 20-point lead.
Drew Hanson added 13 points and Peyton Fox 12 for Edgerton, which is now 11-0 and held firm Tuesday at No. 4 in the Division 3 state coaches poll by WisSports.net.
Ryan Thompson scored 24 points for Evansville (5-2).
EDGERTON 70, EVANSVILLE 52Edgerton (70)—Knauf 2-2-8, Jenny 8-6-25, D. Hanson 6-0-13, Coombs 3-0-9, A. Hanson 0-1-1, Fox 5-2-12, Norland 1-0-2. Totals: 25-11-70.
Evansville (52)—Maves 1-0-3, Bahrs 1-0-2, Miller 4-3-11, Bisch 1-0-2, Stencel 1-1-3, Howlett 0-1-1, Severson 2-0-4, Thompson 10-4-26. Totals: 20-9-52.
Edgerton 42 28—70
Evansville 22 30—52
3-point goals—Edg 9 (Jenny 3, Coombs 3, Knauf 2, D. Hanson), Eva 3 (Thompson 2, Maves). Free throws missed—Edg 5, Eva 7. Total fouls—Edg 17, Eva 15. Fouled out—Krause (Edg).
Brodhead 57, Whitewater 55—The visiting Cardinals held off a second-half comeback bid by the Whippets.
Brodhead led by six points at halftime. It got a game-high 25 points from Owen Leifker to improve to 4-5 on the season. Connor Green made four of the Cardinals’ seven 3-pointers on the way to 21 points.
Carter Brown scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for Whitewater (0-4). Jake Martin and Peter Zimdars each added 14 points.
BRODHEAD 57, WHITEWATER 55Brodhead (57)—Walker 2-0-4, Green 6-5-21, Knuth 1-0-2, Engen 1-1-4, Leifker 11-1-25, Anderson 0-1-1. Totals: 21-8-57.
Whitewater (55)—Martin 6-2-14, Zimdars 6-0-14, Aron 1-2-5, C. Brown 8-0-19, S. Brown 0-1-1, Nickels 1-0-2. Totals: 22-5-55.
Brodhead 30 27—57
Whitewater 24 31—55
3-point goals—B 7 (Green 4, Leifker 2, Engen), W 6 (C. Brown 3, Zimdars 2, Aron). Free throws missed—B 7, W 1. Total fouls—B 13, W 19. Fouled out—Grosinske (W).
Turner 65, Clinton 34—The Trojans used runs of 13-0 and 14-1 on their way to a home win.
Danny Burrows scored 12 points for Turner.
Peircen Bingham scord eight for Clinton, which has lost 45 straight games dating back to Dec. 11, 2018.
TURNER 65, CLINTON 34Clinton (34)—Peterson 1-2-4, Pey. Bingham 3-1-7, Aceves 0-2-2, Ch. Peterson 1-1-3, Feggestad 1-0-2, Mueller 0-1-1, Villanueva 1-0-2, Klein 3-0-6, Pei. Bingham 3-2-9. Totals: 13-9-34.
Turner (65)—Karich 1-0-3, Combs 2-1-6, Coldren 1-0-2, Burrows 4-1-12, Heldt 2-0-4, Lauterbach 2-2-6, Giddley 3-4-11, Cain 4-1-10, Hoppe 1-0-2, Diehl 1-1-4, Sutherland 2-0-5. Totals: 23-10-65.
Clinton 12 22—34
Beloit Turner 34 31—65
3-point goals—C 1 (Pei. Bingham), T 9 (Burrows 3, Diehl, Sutherland, Cain, Giddley, Karich). Free throws missed—C 11, T 7. Total fouls—C 20, T 21.
Big Foot 67, Jefferson 46—The visiting Eagles had no answer for junior wing Gus Foster, who scored 35 points to help the Chiefs improve to 5-3.
Foster had 19 of his points in the second half, when Big Foot pulled away after leading by nine at the break.
Tyler Wilson added 18 points for the Chiefs.
Braden McGraw scored 14 points and Haygen Miller 12 for Jefferson (2-8).
BIG FOOT 67, JEFFERSON 46Jefferson (46)—Miller 4-2-12, McGraw 6-0-14, Neitzel 1-0-2, Martin 3-0-7, Pinnow 1-0-3, Hoffman 1-2-4, Devine 2-0-4. Totals: 18-4-46.
Big Foot (67)—Greco 0-2-2, Torrez 1-2-5, A. Schmitz 1-0-3, Gerdes 0-1-1, Hertel 1-0-2, Foster 11-8-35, Wilson 8-2-18, J. Schmitz 0-1-1. Totals: 22-16-67.
Jefferson 21 25—46
Walworth Big Foot 30 37—67
3-point goals—J 6 (Miller 2, McGraw 2, Martin, Pinnow), BF 4 (Foster 2, Torrez, A. Schmitz). Free throws missed—J 4, BF 3. Total fouls—J 23, BF 15.
Union Grove 53, Delavan-Darien 46—Maguire Delagrave scored 22 points and the visiting Broncos built a 34-20 lead by halftime and held on from there.
Luke Freitag and Calvin Lumkes led a balanced Comets offense with nine points each.
UNION GROVE 53, DELAVAN-DARIEN 46Union Grove (53)—Domagalski 0-1-1, Barber 1-0-2, Pfeffer 2-3-7, Delagrave 8-6-22, Tenhagen 1-0-2, Skalecki 3-1-8, Katterhagen 4-0-9, Johnson 6-0-12. Totals: 25-11-63.
Delavan-Darien (46)—Freitag 2-4-9, Mortlock 3-1-8, Cerros 0-2-2, Jordan 2-2-7, Lumkes 4-1-9, Cesarz 2-4-8. Totals: 13-14-43.
Union Grove 34 19—53
Delavan-Darien 20 26—46
3-point goals—UG 2 (Skalecki, Katterhagen), DD 3 (Freitag, Mortlock, Jordan). Free throws missed—UG 8, DD 5.
Westosha 82, Elkhorn 42—Devin Griffin scored 23 points and Kenny Garth and Michael Mulhollon each had 17 as the host Falcons cruised past the Elks.
Jordan Johnson had 27 points for Elkhorn.
WESTOSHA 82, ELKHORN 42Elkhorn (42)—Johnson 10-3-27, Davey 1-0-2, Ettem 1-1-3, Christensen 1-0-3, Franz 2-0-6, Stebnitz 0-1-1. Totals: 15-5-42.
Westosha (82)—Griffin 10-2-23, Menarek 1-0-3, Garth 7-1-17, Sippy 0-2-2, Kinzler 1-1-3, Mulhollon 7-2-17, Anderson 1-0-2, Noonan 3-0-6, Simmons 0-1-1. Totals: 30-9-74.
Elkhorn 21 21-42
Westosha 39 43—82
3-point goals—E 7 (Johnson 4, Franz 2, Christensen), W 5 (Garth 2, Griffin, Menarek, Mulhollon). Free throws missed—E 2, W 5.
Wilmot 69, Badger 46—Kevin Sandman scored 28 points to lead the Panthers over the Badgers.
Ty McGreevy scored 16 points for Badger.
WILMOT 69, BADGER 46Badger (46)—McGreevy 5-3-16, Giovingo 2-0-4, McCarron 4-0-8, Maloney 2-1-5, Huber 1-3-5, Slayton 3-0-6, Kluge 1-0-2. Totals: 18-7-46.
Wilmot (69)—Hoyt 5-0-11, Cummings 1-0-2, Kendall 1-0-2, Glass 4-0-10, Klein 1-0-2, Sandman 10-5-28, Corona 1-0-3, Turner 4-0-11. Totals: 27-5-69.
Halftime score unavailable.
3-point goals—B 3 (McGreevy 3), W 10 (Sandman 3, Turner 3, Glass 2, Hoyt, Corona). Free throws missed—B 8, W 0.