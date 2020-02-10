Orfordville Parkview's boys basketball team got back above the .500 mark Monday night.
The Vikings used a strong first half to beat visiting Clinton 55-40 in nonconference play, improving to 10-9 on the season.
Parkview led 32-17 after the opening 18 minutes.
Tyler Oswald, who leads the team in scoring at over 18 points per game, led the way Monday with 21 points.
Tyler Dominy made five 3-pointers on the way to 15 points for the Cougars, who will seek their first victory of the season Thursday at Jefferson.
PARKVIEW 55, CLINTON 40
Clinton (40)--Dominy 5-0-15, Marchillo 1-0-3, Howard 1-1-3, Jacobs 2-2-6, Rangel 1-0-3, Peterson 2-1-5, Klein 2-1-5. Totals: 14-5-40.
Parkview (55)--Unseth 0-2-2, Barlass 3-0-9, Oswald 8-2-21, Simonson 3-3-9, Kundert 0-1-1, A. Crane 2-0-4, Schwartzlow 1-1-3, Flood-Elyafi 0-2-2, Klitzman 1-0-2, N. Crane 1-0-2. Totals: 19-11-53.
Clinton;17;23--40
Orfordville Parkview;32;23--55
3-point goals--Clinton 7 (Dominy 5, Marchillo, Rangel), Parkview 6 (Barlass 3, Oswald 3). Free throws missed--Clinton 9, Parkview 2. Total fouls--Clinton 12, Parkview 16.
Nonconference girls
- Badger 91, Horlick 59--The host Badgers had not scored more than 68 points in a game this season but exploded for 52 in the first half Monday on the way to a nonconference victory.
Ava Schulz scored 20 points and Camryn Johnston added 19 for Badger, which won its seventh straight game to get to 15-4 overall.
The Badgers, in a three-way tie atop the Southern Lakes Conference standings, play at Waterford--one of the other teams tied for first--on Thursday night.
BADGER 91, HORLICK 59
Horlick (59)--Nelson 4-2-11, Cannon 6-2-14, Peters 10-4-24, Golden 2-2-6, Harrell 2-0-4. Totals: 24-10-59.
Badger (91)--Todd 4-0-8, Welch 5-4-14, Nurnberg 1-0-3, Yakubov 2-4-8, Wright 3-0-9, Cruz 1-4-7, Fahey 0-1-1, Schulz 7-3-20, Johnston 9-1-19, Bender 1-0-2. Totals: 33-17-91.
Racine Horlick;24;35--59
Lake Geneva Badger;52;39--91
3-point goals--H 1 (Nelson), B 8 (Wright 3, Schulz 3, Cruz, Nurnberg). Free throws missed--H 8, B 8. Total fouls--H 19, B 16. Fouled out--Golden, Harrell.
- Pecatonica 33, Parkview 31--Host Pecatonica trailed by two after scoring just 12 first-half points but rallied for the nonconference victory.
Lexi Peterson scored seven of her team high 11 points in the second half for the hosts.
Jenna Olin scored 11 of her game-high 16 in the second half for Parkview (7-12), which suffered from a 7-for-18 night from the free-throw line.
PECATONICA 33, PARKVIEW 31
Parkview (31)--C. Burrell 3-1-7, T. Burrell 2-1-5, Meyers 1-0-2, Olin 5-4-16, Saglie 0-1-1. Totals: 11-7-31.
Pecatonica (33)--Zimmerman 0-2-2, Buser 1-0-2, Eaton 2-2-7, Schraepfen 2-0-4, Gross 2-0-5, Peterson 5-1-11, Green 1-0-2. Totals: 13-5-33.
Orfordville Parkview;14;17--31
Pecatonica;12;21--33
3-point goals--Par 2 (Olin 2), Pec 2 (Eaton, Gross). Free throws missed--Par 11, Pec 4. Total fouls--Par 15, Pec 17.