Edgerton’s season began with a bit of a heartbreak Monday night.
The Crimson Tide boys basketball team rallied in the second half on the road against Platteville only to eventually lose 61-60.
Platteville improved to 1-1, while Edgerton fell to 0-1.
Isaiah Oswald made seven of Platteville’s 10 3-pointers on his way to 28 points. Platteville led 35-27 at halftime before the Tide bounced back.
Brian Rusch led Edgerton with 17, hitting four 3s of his own. Kyle Wille added 13.
Edgerton hosts Beloit Turner in an intriguing Rock Valley Conference opener on Thursday night.
PLATTEVILLE 61, EDGERTON 60
Edgerton (60)—Jenny 3-0-7, Hanson 2-0-4, Rusch 6-1-17, P. Fox 2-0-5, Norland 2-3-7, Wille 5-2-13, Spang 3-1-7. Totals: 23-7-60.
Platteville (61)—Eggers 3-1-9, Wein 1-0-3, Rohrbach 2-0-4, Oswald 8-5-28, Weigel 2-1-5, Riley 3-0-6. Totals: 19-7-61.
Edgerton 27 33—60
Platteville 35 26—61
3-point goals—E 7 (Rusch 4, Jenny, Fox, Wille), P 10 (Oswald 7, Eggers 2, Wein). Free throws missed—E 3, P 4. Total fouls—E 13, P 11.
Edgerton girls fall to Cambridge—Visiting Cambridge rushed out to an early lead on the way to a 67-38 victory at Edgerton in nonconference girls basketball.
Cambridge led 38-15 and cruised from there.
Morgan Demrow led the Tide with 13 points, while Cassidy Danks added 10.
Edgerton plays in an RVC game at East Troy tonight.
CAMBRIDGE 67, EDGERTON 38
Cambridge (67)—Sundquist 0-1-1, Jarlsberg 3-0-8, Korth 2-1-5, Pero 2-2-7, Hommen 4-1-10, Williams 6-4-18, Holzhueter 5-0-10, Hoffmann 4-0-8. Totals: 26-9-67.
Edgerton (38)—Siefkan 0-2-2, Demrow 5-3-13, Danks 4-0-10, Johnson 1-1-3, Schuman 2-0-5, Cleveland 1-0-2, Zeimet 1-0-2, Radtke 0-1-1. Totals: 14-7-38.
Cambridge 38 29—67
Edgerton 15 23—38
3-point goals—Cambridge 6 (Jarlsberg 2, Williams 2, Pero 1, Hommen 1), Edgerton 3 (Danks 2, Schuman 1). Free throws missed—Cambridge 6, Edgerton 7. Total fouls—Cambridge 15, Edgerton 12.
