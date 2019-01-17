One timeout helped determine the outcome of Thursday’s Rock Valley Conference boys basketball clash between the Big Foot Chiefs and visiting Brodhead.

After taking a 16-point lead into halftime, the Chiefs (6-6, 4-6 RVC) got off to a slow start in the second half, and Brodhead (3-9, 2-8) opened with a seven-point run to cut the Big Foot lead to single digits.

Big Foot head coach Jeff Fenrick called a timeout to rally his team, and the Chiefs responded about as well as Fenrick could have hoped.

After the timeout, the Chiefs went on a 20-5 run to take a 60-34 lead before closing out the game with a 77-50 win.

Big Foot senior AJ Courier led all scorers with 23 points, and teammate Aidan Greco added 17.

The Cardinals got 11 from sophomore Joe Kloepping.

BIG FOOT 77, BRODHEAD 50

Brodhead (50)—Walker 3-1-9; Kloepping 3-4-11; Moss 1-0-2; Van Wyhe 4-0-8; Malcook 3-4-10; Knuth 1-0-2; McGinty 3-2-8. Totals: 18-11-50.

Big Foot (77)—Hildebrandt 1-0-2; Greco 5-5-17; Eischeid 5-1-14; Trosclair 1-0-2; Buchholz 1-1-3; Foster 2-2-6; Courier 10-2-23; Gillingham 4-0-8; Nielsen 1-0-2. Totals: 30-11-77.

Brodhead;39;38—77

Big Foot;23;27—50

3-point goals—Brodhead 3 (Walker 2, Kloepping 1), Big Foot 6 (Eischeid 3, Greco 2, Courier 1). Free throws missed—Brodhead 8, Big Foot 4. Total fouls—Brodhead 11, Big Foot 17.

Evansville 75, Clinton 39--Davonte McAlister scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in a first half where the visiting Blue Devils built a 21-point lead, and they improved to 9-5 overall and 8-2 and in second place in the RVC.

Seth Maag added 20 points, and Sulley Geske added 14 for Evansville.

Riley Anastasi had nine for the Cougars.

EVANSVILLE 75, CLINTON 39

Clinton (39)--Anastasi 4-0-9, Dominy 1-0-3, Duggan 2-2-6, Howard 1-0-2, Wellnitz 1-2-4, Mueller 3-0-7, Peterson 1-4-6, Mueller 1-0-2. Totals: 14-8-39.

Evansville (75)--Maag 8-1-20, Stencel 1-0-2, McAlister 10-4-25, Heinzelman 0-1-1, Geske 3-6-14, France 1-2-4, Mielke 1-0-3, Anderson 1-2-4, Bisch 1-0-2. Totals: 26-16-75.

Clinton;19;20--39

Evansville;41;34--75

3-point goals--C 3 (Anastasi, Dominy, Mueller), E 7 (maag 3, Geske 2, McAlister, Mielke). Free throws missed-- C 0, E 17. Total fouls--C 25, E 9. Fouled out--Mueller.

East Troy 72, McFarland 53—The Trojans (9-0, 11-1) stayed unbeaten in Rock Valley play with a win over McFarland (8-5, 5-5).

East Troy junior AJ Vukovich led all scorers with 27 points, and Trevon Chislom scored 20 for the Spartans.

EAST TROY 72, MCARLAND 53

McFarland (53)—Schwarting 0-1-1; Price-Johnson 1-5-7; Miller 2-1-5; C. Werwinski 1-0-2; Witter 1-0-2; J. Werwinski 2-0-4; Toennies 3-2-8; Hanson 1-2-4; Chislom 7-6-20. Totals: 18-17-53.

East Troy (72)—Nixon 1-0-2; Dudkiewicz 1-0-3; Polakoski 8-2-21; Lottig 4-0-11; Vukovich 13-1-27; Cummings 3-0-8. Totals: 30-3-72.

McFarland;22;31—53

East Troy;45;27—72

3-point goals—McFarland 0, East Troy 9 (Polakoski 3, Lottig 3, Cummings 2, Dudkiewicz 1). Free throws missed—McFarland 9, East Troy 1. Total fouls—McFarland 13, East Troy 13.

Jefferson 70, Whitewater 63—The Eagles got 15 points from Jared Vogel to help improve to 11-3 this season and 8-2 in the Rock Valley Conference.

Jefferson led by 11 points at the break and held the Whippets off from there.

Whitewater (3-11, 2-8 RVC) was led by a game-high 25 points from Jake Martin.

JEFFERSON 70, WHITEWATER 63

Whitewater (63)—Pease 4-0-11; Stoll 3-0-6; H. Martin 1-0-3; Kohl 2-2-6; J. Martin 11-3-25; Brown 1-2-5; Popke 1-1-3; Grosinske 1-2-4. Totals 24-10-63.

Jefferson (70)—Sukow 1-0-2; Kaiser 7-0-16; Brost 5-0-11; Simdon 2-4-8; Fetherston 1-1-3; Stelse 1-0-2; Monogue 5-3-13; Vogel 6-2-15. Totals 28-10-70.

Whitewater;23;40—63

Jefferson;34;36—70

3-point goals—WW 5 (Pease 3, Martin 1, Brown 1), JEF 4 (Kaiser 2, Brost 1, Vogel 1). Free throws missed—WW 7, JEF 5. Total fouls —JEF 16, WW 13.

Badger South girls

Milton 50, Fort Atkinson 34--Abbey Falk scored 13 points, and the visiting Red Hawks limited the Blackhawks to just 14 first-half points to score a Badger South Conference victory.

Chloe Buescher added 10 points for Milton, which improved to 7-7 overall and 3-5 in the Badger South.

MILTON 50, FORT ATKINSON 34

Milton (50)--Buescher 5-0-10, Hanke 3-0-6, Campion 2-0-4, Rodenberg 1-0-2, Stuckey 1-0-3, Falk 5-2-13, Mack-Honold 1-2-4, Quade 1-0-3, Weberpal 2-0-5. Totals: 21-4-50.

Fort (34)--Brandl 3-0-7, VanderMause 2-1-6, Jensen 0-1-1, Staude 4-2-12, Miles 1-0-2, Garant 1-0-2, Opperman 1-0-2, Stoutenborough 1-0-2. Totals: 13-4-34.

Milton;26;24--50

Fort Atkinson;14;20--34

3-point goals--M 4 (Stuckey, Quade, Falk, Weberpal), FA 4 (Staude 2, VanderMause, Brandl). Free throws missed--M 3, FA 8. Total fouls--M 16, FA 11.