Walworth Big Foot is the lone remaining Rock Valley Conference team left in the postseason.
The sixth-seeded Chiefs pulled off the Division 3 regional semifinal upset Friday night with a 72-47 win over third-seeded Lakeside.
Big Foot (16-10) hosts 10th-seeded Martin Luther on Saturday night.
Eli Gerdes had 21 points to lead the Chiefs, while Gus Foster added 20. The Chiefs made 13 3-pointers.
Big Foot held Lakeside to 15 second-half points.
BIG FOOT 72, LAKESIDE 47
Big Foot (72)--Torrez 5 0-0 12, Gerdes 7 1-2 21, Penniman 2 0-0 6, Schmitz 3 0-0 7, Foster 7 4-4 20, Wilson 2 2-4 6. Totals 26 7-10 72.
Lakeside Lutheran (47)--Griffin 1 0-0 2, Lauber 3 4-4 12, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 9 5-7 25, Schmidt 2 0-0 4, Mlsna 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-11 47.
Halftime--Big Foot 35, Lakeside 32. Three-point goals--Big Foot 13 (Gerdes 6, Torrez 2, Penniman 2, Foster 2, Schmitz), Lakeside (Birkholz 2, Lauber 2). Total fouls--Big Foot 16, Lakeside 11.
Racine St. Catherine's 62, Whitewater 45--The fourth-seeded Angels pulled away from the 12th-seeded Whippets in the second half for the Division 3 regional semifinal win.
St. Catherine's plays at top-seeded Catholic Memorial on Saturday.
Whitewater finished 5-21 on the season.
Columbus 64, Evansville 35--The Cardinals jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead and coasted to the Division 3 regional semifinal win.
Second-seeded Columbus hosts third-seeded Lodi on Saturday night for the regional title.
Evansville, which finished 15-10, got 18 points from Mason Miller.
COLUMBUS 64, EVANSVILLE 35
Evansville (35)--Maves 1-0-3; Bahrs 1-0-3; Miller 7-3-18; A. Maves 2-0-4; Howlett 0-1-1; Matchey Grovestten 0-1-1; Kopecky 1-4-6. Totals: 12-9-35.
Columbus (64)--Carthew 2-6-10; Uttech 4-2-11; Cotter 0-2-2; Schroeder 3-1-8; Fritz 8-1-21; Stauffacher 0-2-2. Totals: 17-14-64.
Halftime--Columbus 27, Evansville 15. Three-point goals--Evansville Maves, Bahrs), Columbus 6 (Fritz 4, Uttech, Schroeder). Free throws missed--Evansville 4, Columbus 10. Total fouls--Evansville 18, Columbus 16.
Lodi 76, Turner 70--The Blue Devils held off the Trojans to win the Division 3 regional semifinal game.
Turner finished the season 15-10.
Division 1
Waukesha South 70, Badger 44--The 16th-seeded Badgers were no match for the top-seeded Blackshirts in the Division 1 regional semifinal game.
Waukesha South hosts Racine Park on Saturday for the regional title.
Division 2
Milton 57, Wilmot 44--The Red Hawks advanced to a Division 2 regional title game with the home win.
Second-seeded Milton (20-5) hosts third-seeded Burlington (17-8) on Saturday night.
Westosha Central 61, Delavan-Darien 40--The top-seeded Falcons beat the Comets for the third time this season in the Division 2 regional semifinal game.
Westosha (22-2) hosts fifth-seeded Waukesha West on Saturday.
Division 4
Marshall 62, Brodhead 44--Third-seeded Marshall knocked out the Rock Valley Conference champion Cardinals with the Division 4 regional semifinal win.
Marshall plays at second-seeded Darlington on Saturday.
Brodhead finished 19-7 on the season.