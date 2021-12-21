The Sun Prairie boys basketball team pulled away in the second half for a Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Craig on Tuesday.
Darius Chestnut had 18 points to lead the Cardinals to a 76-66 win on Bob Suter Court.
Craig (3-5, 3-3) trailed by three at halftime and lost its fourth straight game.
“Our kids really battled the second half and cut a 17-point deficit down to single digits,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “But we just struggled too much from the perimeter again and it cost us. We were 3-for-14 (on 3-pointers) in the first half.
“And we got hurt on the glass again. When our outside shots weren’t falling, Sun Prairie was able to get the boards and get some run-outs on us.”
Hayden Halverson had a game-high 20 points for Craig, which visits Waunakee for a nonconference game Tuesday.
Elkhorn 56, Badger 54—At Lake Geneva, a second-half comeback bid came up just short as the visiting Elks (3-5, 3-1 Southern Lakes Conference) held off Badger (3-4, 1-2).
Elkhorn was led by Carter Kammes with 19 and Drew Davey with 15. Badger’s Max Zukowski scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half.
Milton 61, Stoughton 59—The Red Hawks tipped off the Badger East Conference portion of their schedule with the road victory. Eighth-ranked Milton improved to 7-2 overall. The Red Hawks play West Allis Central on Tuesday.
