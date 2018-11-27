The Martins helped Whitewater High’s boys basketball team open the season with a victory Tuesday night.
Jake and Hunter Martin combined for 28 points to lead Whitewater over visiting Delavan-Darien 55-38 in nonconference play.
Hunter Martin led all scorers with 15 points, while Jake added 13 for a Whitewater team that got out to a 27-18 lead by halftime and pulled further away from there.
Oliver Hetzel scored 15 points for the Comets, who lost their opener.
WHITEWATER 55, DELAVAN-DARIEN 38
Delavan-Darien (38)—Hembrook 1-0-2; Freitag 0-4-4; Hetzel 6-0-15; Butke 1-0-2 ; Terpstra 1-1-3; Crull 2-4-8; Cesarz 0-1-1. Totals: 11-10-38.
Whitewater (55)—J. Martin 6-1-13; C. Pease 2-0-4; Brown 2-2-6; Gmur 1-0-2; Kohl 4-2-10; D. Pease 2-0-5; H. Martin 6-3-15. Totals: 23-9-55.
Delavan-Darien 18 20—48
Whitewater 27 28—55
3-point goals—DD 4 (Hetzel 3), W (D. Pease) 1. Free throws missed—DD 7, W 4. Total fouls—DD 17, W 19.
Elkhorn 66, Verona 54—Three different players scored in double digits for the Elkhorn boys basketball team as it downed host Verona 66-54 in a nonconference game Tuesday.
Junior Nick Brown led Elkhorn with 18 points as the Elks started the season 1-0. Devon Davey (14) and Vince Umnus (11) were also in double digits for Elkhorn.
The Elks continue with a Friday game at Lakeside Lutheran.
ELKHORN 66, VERONA 54
Elkhorn (66)—Johnson 2-2-7; Larson 4-0-8; L. Umnus 4-0-8; Davey 6-2-14; V. Umnus 4-2-11; Brown 6-4-18. Totals: 26-10-66.
Verona (54)—Anderson 4-1-9; Klewiter 1-0-3; Bekx 4-2-13; McCorkle 1-0-3; Slawek 5-3-14; Handel 3-4-12. Totals: 18-10-54.
Elkhorn 20 46—66
Verona 16 38—54
3-point goals—Elkhorn 2 (Johnson 1, V. Umnus 1), Verona 8 (Bekx 3, Handel 2, Slawek 1, McCorkle 1). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 3, Verona 7. Total fouls—Elkhorn 18, Verona 13.
Grayslake North 77, Badger 57—Grant DuMez scored 19 points and Kyle Rodgers added 14 of his own, but the Badgers lost to visiting Grayslake North in their first game of the season.
GRAYSLAKE NORTH 77, BADGER 57
Grayslake North (77)—Moore 2-0-4; Lovitsch 2-4-8; Swanson 1-0-2; Thomas 1-7-9; Hines 7-5-22; Renholds 0-2-2; Donohue 6-1-16; Connolly 6-2-14. Totals: 25-21-77.
Badger (57)—McGreery 2-1-6; Rodgers 5-2-14; Dumez 6-5-19; Bishop 3-1-7; Johnston 3-1-7; Popenhagen 1-0-2; Deering 1-0-2. Totals: 21-10-57.
Grayslake North 42 35—77
Badger 28 29—57
3-point goals—Grayslake North 6, Badger 5. Free throws missed— Grayslake North 11, Badger 5. Total fouls—Badger 20, Grayslake North 16.
Bradley Tech 65, Beloit Turner 53—Steve Dillard hit a trio of 3-pointers and led Turner with 20 points, but the Trojans lost a nonconference road game to open their season.
DJ Wash (11) was the only other player to hit double digits for Turner, which plays at Edgerton on Thursday.
BRADLEY TECH 65, TURNER 53
Turner (53)—Wash 3-4-11; Burrows 0-2-2; Marquardt 0-1-1; Carter 2-5-9; Draeving 2-0-4; Tinder 0-2-2; Sawyer 2-0-4; Dillard 8-1-20. Totals: 17-15-53.
Bradley Tech (65)—Robinson 1-0-2; Brazziel 4-7-15; Moore 3-3-11; Burns 6-6-22; Heard 1-1-3; Kelly 1-4-6; Jackson 1-0-3; Skelly 1-0-2; Isabell 0-1-1. Totals: 18-22-65.
Beloit Turner 19 34—53
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 26 39—65
3-point goals—Bradley Tech 7 (Burns 4, Moore 2, Jackson 1), Turner 4 (Dillard 3, Wash 1). Free throws missed—Bradley Tech 13, Turner 19. Fouls not reported.
Waunakee 71, Milton 52—Jack Campion and Jared Brown each had 17 points as the Red Hawks fell to 0-2 with a road loss.
WAUNAKEE 71, MILTON 52
Milton (52)—Brown 6-0-17, Wecker 4-0-9, Campion 7-0-17, Kudrna 3-0-6, Burdette 1-0-3. Totals: 21-0-52.
Waunakee (71)—Cash 4-5-13, Knatz 3-4-12, Schwitters 2-0-4, Deering 6-5-18, Fancher 1-1-3, Johnson 0-8-8, Hough 1-0-3, Fischer 2-2-8, Keller 1-0-2. Totals: 20-25-71.
Milton 33 19—52
Waunakee 44 27—71
3-point goals—M 10 (Brown 5, Campion 3, Wecker, Burdette), W 6 (Knatz 2, Fischer 2, Hough, Deering). Free throws missed—M 0, W 12. Total fouls—M 26, W 9.
