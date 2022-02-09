The Beloit Turner boys basketball team scored the final 10 points of the game Tuesday night to pull out a 62-48 road victory over Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game.
The visiting Trojans (11-5 overall, 9-3 Rock Valley Conference) got six late free throws from Konner Giddley and four from Zay Howard to hold off the Whippets (3-16, 2-11).
Turner took a quick 19-2 lead, but the Whippets trimmed the margin to 31-29 at halftime and kept it close until the finish. Giddley totaled 20 points and Will Lauterbach 17 for Turner. Jonathan Aron scored 12 points and Arno Crowley 11 for Whitewater.
TURNER 62, WHITEWATER 48
Turner (62)—Howard 1-4-6, Giddley 5-8-20, Lauterbach 6-5-17, Hoppe 5-0-10, Sutherland 1-0-3, Hobson 3-0-6. Totals 21-17-62.
Whitewater (48)—Crowley 4-3-11, Wence 1-2-4, Rubio 2-0-4, Aron 5-1-12, Brown 2-2-8, Nixon 1-1-3, Nickels 2-2-6. Totals 17-10-48.
Halftime—Turner 31, Whitewater 29. 3-point goals—Turner 3 (Giddley 2, Sutherland), Whitewater 4 (Brown 2, Crowley, Aron). Free throws missed—Turner 1, Whitewater 3. Total fouls—Turner 10, Whitewater 12.
Lake Mills 67, Elkhorn 59 (ot)—The visiting L-Cats (9-11) scored 11 points in overtime, including a pair of 3-point baskets from Liam Carrigan, to beat the Elks (7-13). A.J. Bender scored 25 points and Carrigan 20 for the L-Cats. For Elkhorn, Reid Paddock scored 17 points, Carter Kammes had 16 and Brady Christensen 13.
LAKE MILLS 67, ELKHORN 59 (OT)
Lake Mills (67)—Rguig 1-0-2, Stenbroten 3-5-12, Bender 8-6-25, Foster 1-2-5, Hagedorn 1-0-3, Carrigan 7-2-20. Totals 21-15-67.
Elkhorn (59)—Christensen 5-0-13, Etten 4-1-9, Paddock 6-4-17, Kammes 6-4-16, Stebnitz 0-1-1, Moore 1-0-3. Totals 22-10-59.
Halftime—Elkhorn 30, Lake Mills 29. Regulation—Elkhorn 56, Lake Mills 56. 3-point goals—Lake Mills 10 (Carrigan 4, Bender 3, Stenbroten, Foster, Hagedorn), Elkhorn 5 (Christensen 3, Paddock, Moore). Missed free throws—Lake Mills 3, Elkhorn 7. Total fouls—Lake Mills 16, Elkhorn 17. Technical foul—Moore.
Waterloo 66, Parkview 47— Cooper Setz scored 19 points to lead the Pirates (3-15) to a home victory over the Vikings (6-11) in nonconference play. Waterloo made 19 of 21 free throws to Parkview’s 3 of 11. Parkview got 20 points from Trey Oswald.
WATERLOO 66, PARKVIEW 47
Parkview (47)—Brown 2-1-5, Oswald 7-1-20, Redman 4-0-8, Flood-Elyafi 2-0-4, Kjelland 1-0-3, Klitzman 1-1-3, Pomplun 2-0-4. Totals 21-3-47.
Waterloo (66)—Sampo 0-1-1, Tschanz 0-2-2, Setz 5-7-19, Unzueta 1-0-2, Wollin 3-0-7, Wolff 5-3-13, Ritter 3-3-9, Fiedorwicz 1-1-3, Ugorje 4-0-8, Davis 0-2-2. Totals 22-19-66.
Halftime—Waterloo 30, Parkview 23. 3-point goals—Parkview 1 (Oswald), Waterloo 3 (Setz 2, Wollin). Free throws missed—Parkview 8, Waterloo 2. Total fouls—Parkview 18, Waterloo 15. Fouled out—Brown.
Johnson Creek 68, Clinton 57—Logan Sullivan scored 21 of his 33 points in the second half and Levi Berres added 17 points to carry the visiting Bluejays (13-6) past the Cougars (4-16). Clinton got 17 points from Reagan Flickinger.
JOHNSON CREEK 68, CLINTON 57
Johnson Creek (68)—Sullivan 10 13-15 33, Berres 6 1-2 17, Anton-Pernat 3 4-4 11, Hartz 2 0-2 4, Bredlow 1 0-2 2, Sanchez 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 19-27 68.
Clinton (57)—Espinoza 3 1-1 7, Pey. Bingham 2 2-4 6, Pei. Bingham 4 0-0 9, Gill 4 2-4 10, Flickinger 8 0-0 17, Aceves 2 0-0 4, Feggestad 1 2-2 4. Totals: 24 7-11 57.
Halftime—Johnson Creek 30, Clinton 28. 3-point goals—Johnson Creek 5 (Berres 4, Anton-Pernat), Clinton 2 (Flickinger, Pei. Bingham). Free throws missed—Johnson Creek 8, Clinton 4. Total fouls—Johnson Creek 9, Clinton 19. Fouled out—Pei. Bingham.
Union Grove 63, Delavan-Darien 55—The visiting Broncos (13-7, 6-5 Southern Lakes Conference) held on for a league victory over the Comets (9-12, 3-8).