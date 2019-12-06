BELOIT

The Beloit Turner battle station was fully operational Friday night against Edgerton.

The Trojans’ zone defense was causing the Crimson Tide fits. Turner’s offensive attack was diverse, coming from different spots on the floor with different players contributing.

This virtuoso performance resulted in a 62-45 victory in a rematch from a WIAA sectional semifinal from a year ago. The win that upped the Trojans record to a perfect 3-0.

“Our guys just brought it tonight,” Turner coach Ken Watkins said. “I thought we played really hard in our first game of the season, but I wasn’t happy with the effort we put up against Evansville. Tonight, I didn’t see us take any plays off.Every time Edgerton went on a run, our guys stayed poised and responded.”

Senior forward Kenny Draeving played a critical role in the first half for Turner, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.

Dai’Vontrelle Strong began the second half with three straight buckets, and the Trojans eventually extended the advantage to 44-28 on a bucket by Jordan Majeed.

Edgerton fought back, eventually cutting the advantage to 48-41 with 7:12 to play.

“This game was more like a sectional game than it was a game in December,” Edgerton coach Darryl Fox said. “The intensity and the feel made it seem that way. To Turner’s credit, they brought a little more wood to the fight than we did. But it’s outstanding for our kids to go through that. Like coach Watkins said after the Evansville game, if you don’t bring it in our league, you’re going to be on the wrong side at the end.”

Turner’s offense was extremely efficient. The Trojans hit 6 of their 14 3-point attempts and went 19 of 26 from inside the arc. The combined shooting percentage of 62.5 tied for the sixth-best mark in school annals.

Draeving and Strong each finished with 14 points for the Trojans, while Majeed finished with 13 point guard DJ Wash ended with 11.

“That’s exactly the kid of balance that we want,” Wash said. “Jordan averaged 20 per game last year, and coach said if about five of us could average double figures this year, that’s when we’ll be at our best. We definitely saw that out there tonight.”

Alden Tinder scored just two points, but was tenacious on defense all night.

“Alden was all over the place tonight,” Watkins said. “That’s a guy you never, ever question his work ethic. He just doesn’t stop out there. He guarded Brian Rusch (eight points), and that kid is a player. I thought Alden also made some really smart plays offensively for us.”

Clayton Jenny led the Tide with 20 points. Edgerton will play at Milton on Monday, while the Trojans will host Jefferson Thursday.

TURNER 62, EDGERTON 45Edgerton (45)—Jenny 6-4-20; Krause 0-1-1; Hanson 2-0-5; Rusch 2-3-8; Gullickson 1-2-4; P Fox 0-2-2, Spang 1-3-5. Totals: 12-15-45.

Turner (62)—Wash 4-2-11, Strong 6-2-14; Majeed 6-0-13; Draeving 5-2-14. Carter 1-0-3. Hoppe 1-0-3. Totals: 25-6-62.

Edgerton 20 25—45

Beloit Turner 33 29—62

3-point goals—Edgerton 6 (Jenny 4, Hanson, Rusch), Turner 6 (Wash, Majeed, Draeving 2, Carter, Hoppe). Free throws missed—Edgerton 7, Turner 3. Total fouls—Turner 16, Edgerton 13.

Evansville 51, Whitewater 37—Trey Louis and Seth Maag each scored a dozen points, including a combined 17 in the second half, when the visiting Blue Devils pulled away.

Jake Martin scored a game-high 14 points for the Whippetss.

EVANSVILLE 51, WHITEWATER 37

Evansville (51)—Borchardt 2-0-4, Bisch 2-0-5, Louis 4-4-12, Maag 5-2-12, Geske 3-1-7, Mielke 2-0-6, Anderson 0-3-3. Totals: 19-10-51.

Whitewater (37)—Pease 1-2-4, Grosinske 3-0-7, Zimdars 2-0-4, Brown 1-0-3, Nickels 1-0-3, Heritage 1-0-2, Martin 6-2-14. Totals: 15-4-37.

Evansville 24 27—51

Whitewater 15 22—37

3-point goals—E 3 (Mielke 2, Bisch), W 3 (Grosinske, Brown, Nickels). Free throws missed—E 12, W 4. Total fouls—E 9, W 16.

Jefferson 73, Brodhead 69—James Monogue scored a game-high 26 points to help the visiting Eagles fend off the Cardinals.

It was a three-point game at halftime and stayed close throughout.

Josiah Engen led five Brodhead players in double figures with 15 points.

JEFFERSON 73, BRODHEAD 69Jefferson (73)—Miller 2-1-6, McGraw 2-0-4, Rechler 2-1-5, Wade 2-0-4, Fetherston 3-1-8, Stelse 2-3-7, Monogue 10-3-26, Vogel 6-1-13. Totals: 29-10-73.

Brodhead (69)—Walker 4-1-11, Harnack 2-0-6, Green 3-1-10, Malcook 0-4-4, Engen 5-3-15, Leifker 4-1-13, Malkow 5-0-10. Totals: 23-10-69.

Jefferson 31 42—73

Brodhead 28 41—69

3-point goals—J 5 (Monogue 3, Miller, Fetherston), B 11 (Leifker 4, Walker 2, Harnack 2, Engen 2, Green). Free throws missed—J 11, B 9. Total fouls—J 18, B 21. Fouled out—Green, Knuth.

East Troy 96, Big Foot 40—The host Trojans built a 53-26 lead by halftime and coasted to a second straight RVC win.

AJ Vukovich scored 32 points for East Troy.

Tyler Wilson led the Chiefs with 10.

EAST TROY 96, BIG FOOT 40Big Foot (40)—Bennett 2-0-4, Demco 1-0-3, Greco 1-4-6, Peterson 3-0-6, Goster 3-3-9, Ahrens 0-1-1, Wilson 4-2-10, Dickerson 0-1-1. Totals: 14-11-40.

East Troy (96)—Dessart 1-1-3, Schafer 1-0-2, Nixon 6-7-21, Terpstra 2-0-6, Rosin 1-0-3, Hart 3-1-9, Lottig 5-0-13, Vukovich 14-4-32, Cummings 1-5-7. Totals: 34-18-96.

Walworth Big Foot 26 14—40

East Troy 53 43—96

3-point goals—Bf 1 (Demco), ET 10 (Lottig 3, Terpstra 2, Nixon 2, Hart 2, Rosin). Free throws missed—BF 12, ET 7. Total fouls—BF 19, ET 19. Fouled out—Wilson, Rosin.

McFarland 87, Clinton 23—The host Spartans outscored the Cougars 48-15 in the first half and made nine 3-pointers.

McFARLAND 87, CLINTON 23Clinton (23)—Dominy 2-0-6, Jacobs 0-1-1, Aceves 0-4-4, Mueller 1-0-2, Klein 4-1-10. Totals: 9-2-23.

McFarland (87)—E. Nichols 2-1-5, Z. Nichols 3-7-14, Semmann 1-0-3, Pavelec 5-0-13, Miller 1-1-4, Werwinski 8-2-20, Kes 5-7-18, Larson 1-1-3, Hanson 2-3-7. Totals: 28-22-87.

Clinton 15 8—23

McFarland 48 39—87

3-point goals—C 3 (Dominy 2, Klein), M 9 (Pavelec 3, Werwinski 2, Z. Nichols, Semmann, Miller, Kes). Free throws missed—C 4, M 14. Total fouls—C 21, M 11.

Nonconference

Belleville 83, Parkview 45—Belleville made more 3-pointers (14) than two-pointers (13) and scored 50 first-half points on its home floor.

Connor Simonson led the Vikings with 14 points.

BELLEVILLE 83, PARKVIEW 45Parkview (45)—Barlass 3-0-6, Oswald 2-8-13, Simonson 5-2-14, Kundert 1-4-6, Flood-Elyfai 1-0-2, Klitzman 0-2-2, N. Crane, 1-0-2. Totals: 13-16-45.

Belleville (83)—Cribben 3-0-9, Trainer 1-0-3, Syse 2-3-9, Hagen 1-2-5, Wenger 1-0-2, Nolden 2-0-5, Syse 1-5-7, Boyum 1-0-3, Fahey 5-0-13, Fahey 1-0-3, York 1-0-2, Duerst 2-1-5, Clark 6-4-17. Totals: 27-15-83.

Orfordville Parkview 18 27—45

Belleville 50 33—83

3-point goals—P 3 (Simonson 2, Oswald), B 14 (Cribben 3, K. Fahey 4, C. Syse 2, Trainer, S. Hagen, Nolden, Boyum, S. Fahey, Clark). Free throws missed—P 10, B 13. Total fouls—P 21, B 20.

Badger 51, Woodstock 49—Ty McGreevy poured in 24 points to help the host Badgers pick up their first win of the season.

BADGER 51, WOODSTOCK 49Woodstock (49)—Garay 2-4-8, Conatser 2-5-11, Zielinski 1-2-4, Vidales 0-1-1, Weber 3-0-6, Patterson 1-1-3, Steponaitis 3-0-6, Archambeau 3-1-8. Totals: 15-14-49.

Badger (51)—McGreevy 5-12-24, Giovinao 1-0-2, DuMez 2-2-6, Bishop 1-0-2, Deleskiewicz 5-1-11, Slayton 3-0-6. Totals: 17-15-51.

Woodstock (Ill.) 27 22—49

Lake Geneva Badger 28 23—51

3-point goals—W 5 (Garay 2, Conatser 2, Archambeau), B 2 (McGreevy 2). Free throws missed—W 5, B 11. Total fouls—W 23, B 19.

St. Cat’s 77, Elkhorn 66—The host Elks were outscored 50-39 after halftime in suffering their first loss of the season.

Jordan Johnson made four 3-pointers on the way to 28 points for Elkhorn.

RACINE ST. CAT’S 77, ELKHORN 66

St. Cat’s (77)—Sabala 1-0-2, Chernouski 1-0-2, Lambert 4-2-10, McGee 7-5-19, Barker 7-2-19, Hunter 9-5-25. Totals: 29-14-77.

Elkhorn (66)—Johnson 9-6-28, Bertul 1-0-3, Van Dyke 4-2-10, Davey 1-0-3, Stebnitz 4-1-9, Brown 4-4-13. Totals: 23-13-66.

Racine St. Cat’s 27 50—77Elkhorn 27 39—663-point goals—R 5 (Barker 3, Hunter 2), E 7 (Johnson 4, Bertul, Davey, Brown). Free throws missed—R 9, E 6. Total fouls—R 17, E 23. Fouled out—Sabala, Johnson, Van Dyke.