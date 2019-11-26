Elkhorn rolled past Milton on Tuesday night in the boys basketball season opener for both teams.

Jordan Johnson scored 28 points to lead four players in double figures in the Elks' 81-55 nonconference win.

Johnson had 16 points in the first half, as Elkhorn opened up a 37-26 lead.

Nick Brown added 19 points for the Elks, while Devon Davey chipped in 13.

Elkhorn finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference last year and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the first time since 1987.

Sam Burdette had 16 points for Milton and Jack Campion added 14.

In The Gazette's area boys basketball preview Monday, several Milton players were mentioned that are not on the team.

ELKHORN 81, MILTON 55

Milton (55)--Campion 5-2-14; Jordahl 2-0-5; Burrows 0-1-1; Wafford 1-0-3; Weberpal 0-1-1; Widner 2-0-6; Burdette 6-0-16; Bothun 3-0-9. Totals: 19-4-55

Elkhorn (81)--Johnson 12-0-28; Bastul 1-0-2; Brahm 1-0-3; Van Dyke 2-2-6; Davey 5-3-13; Stebnitz 5-0-10; Brown 8-0-19. Totals: 34-5-81

Milton;26;29--55

Elkhorn37;44--81

Three-point goals--Milton 13 (Burdette 4, Bothun 3, Widner 2, Campion 2, Jordahl, Wafford), Elkhorn 8 (Johnson 4, Brown 3, Brahm). Free throws missed--Milton 3, Elkhorn 2. Total fouls--Milton 12, Elkhorn 13. Fouled out--Van Dyke

Edgerton 62, Platteville 31--Brian Rusch and Skylar Gullickson each had 14 points and Nick Spang added 11 as Edgerton defeated Platteville in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday.

EDGERTON 62, PLATTEVILLE 31

Platteville (31)--Martin 2-0-4, Carroll 0-1-1, Stange 1-0-2, Page 1-0-3, Milsap 1-0-3, Shaffer 1-0-2, Digman 1-2-4, Busch 4-0-12. Totals: 11-3-31.

Edgerton (62)--Jenny 2-0-5, Hanson 3-0-7, Coombs 0-6-6, Rusch 5-1-14, Gullickson 7-0-14, P. Fox 0-1-1, N. Fox 2-0-4, Spang 5-1-11. Totals: 24-9-62.

Platteville;16;15--31

Edgerton;30;32--62

3-point goals--P 6 (Busch 4, Page, Milsap), E 5 (Rusch 3, Jenny, Hanson). Free throws missed--P 12, E 4. Total fouls--P 15, E 18.

Evansville 67, New Glarus 65--Sulley Geske led four Blue Devils in double figures with 18 points as they opened their season with a nonconference road win that was close throughout.

EVANSVILLE 67, NEW GLARUS 65

Evansville (67)--Borchardt 2-1-5, Bisch 2-0-4, Miller 3-6-13, Maag 2-7-11, Geske 4-8-18, Mielke 1-0-2, Anderson 5-1-11, Kopecky 1-1-3. Totals: 20-24-67.

New Glarus (65)--Streiff 5-4-16, Martinson 4-0-8, Schuett 10-6-29, Siegenthaler 1-0-2, Siegenthaler 3-2-7, James 1-1-3. Totals: 23-13-65.

Evansville;34;33--67

New Glarus;31;34--65

3-point goals--E 3 (Geske 2, Miller), NG 6 (Schuett 3, Streiff 2, Siegenthaler). Free throws missed--E 11, NG 1. Total fouls--E 14, NG 22. Fouled out--Siegenthaler, James.

Monticello 85, Parkview 68--Monticello led by just two points at halftime but pulled away for the nonconference win.

Tyler Oswald made five of Parkview's 10 3-pointers on his way to 31 points, while Carter Simonson added 22 more in the loss.

"This should be a good year with good team effort," Parkview coach Mike Striegl said in an email.

MONTICELLO 85, PARKVIEW 68

Monticello (85)--Blohowiak 1-6-8, Ace 2-0-4, Gustafson 12-11-35, Holz 2-0-4, Klitzka 1-3-5, Wicker 2-0-4, Rufer 8-7-25. Totals: 28-27-85.

Parkview (68)--Barlass 0-1-, Oswald 11-4-31, Simonson 8-3-22, Kundert 1-4-6, Schwartzlow 0-1-, Klitzman 1-1-4, Crane 1-0-3. Totals: 22-14-68.

Monticello;43;42--85

Orfordville Parkview;41;27--68

3-point goals--M 2 (Rufer 2), P 10 (Oswald 5, Simonson 3, Klitzman, Crane). Free throws missed--M 13, P 6. Total fouls--M 20, P 31. Fouled out--Crane.