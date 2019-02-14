Edgerton High’s boys basketball team is winding up the regular season on a roll.

The Crimson Tide won for the fifth time in their last six games Thursday night with a 73-57 Rock Valley Conference win over Walworth Big Foot.

Edgerton (11-7, 9-6) led by five at half and gradually pulled away in the second half.

Sophomore Drew Hanson had 20 points to lead Edgerton, while teammate Clayton Jenny finished with 17.

Logan Eischeid of Big Foot had 28 points to lead all scorers.

EDGERTON 73, BIG FOOT 57

Big Foot (57)—Hildebrandt 2-0-6; Greco 3-1-7; Eischeid 8-9-28; Foster 2-1-6; Courier 5-0-10. Totals: 20-11-57

Edgerton (73)—Jenny 6-4-17; Hanson 7-3-20; Rusch 0-1-1; Fox 2-0-4; Norland 4-0-8; Wille 3-2-10; Gullickson 0-1-1. Totals: 22-15-73

Walworth Big Foot29 28—57

Edgerton 34 39—73

3-point goals—Big Foot 6 (Eischied 3, Hildebrandt 2, Foster), Edgerton 6 (Hanson 3, Wille 2, Jenny). Free throws missed—Big Foot 1, Edgerton 6. Total fouls—Big Foot 18, Edgerton 17

McFarland 73, Clinton 22—Trevon Chislom nearly matched Clinton’s total points with a game-high 21, as the host Spartans routed the Cougars.

McFarland (14-5, 10-5) led 41-15 at half and held Clinton (1-17, 0-15) to only seven points in the second half.

Riley Anastasi had 10 points to lead the Cougars.

MCFARLAND 73, CLINTON 22

Clinton (22)—Anastasi 3-3-10; Dominy 1-1-3; Duggan 1-0-2; Howard 1-0-2; Espinoza 1-1-3; Mueller 1-0-2. Totals: 8-5-22

McFarland (73)—Schwarting 4-1-9; Semman 0-2-2; Price-Johnson 1-0-2; Nichols 2-3-7; Pavelec 1-0-2; Witter 4-3-12; Werwinski 0-2-2; Toennies 6-0-14; Hanson 1-0-2; Chislom 8-3-21. Totals: 27-14-73

Clinton 15 7—22

McFarland 41 32—73

3-point goals—Clinton 1 (Anastasi), McFarland 5 (Toennies 2, Chislom 2, Witter). Free throws missed—Clinton 4, McFarland 9. Total fouls—Clinton 20, McFarland 14

Turner 55, Jefferson 54—Jordan Majeed scored seven points in overtime to lead the host Trojans over the Eagles.

Dai’Vontrelle Strong, in his second game back after being out all season, had 13 points to lead four Turner players in double figures. Steve Dillard and D.J. Wash had 12 points each for the Trojans, while Majeed finished with 10.

Jefferson’s James Monogue led all scorers with 25.

TURNER 55, JEFFERSON 54

Jefferson (54)—Sukow 0-2-2; Simdon 0-5-5; Kaiser 1-0-2; Fetherston 1-1-3; Stelse 2-2-6; Brost 4-0-9; Monogue 8-9-25; Vogel 1-0-2. Totals: 17-19-54

Turner (55)—Majeed 3-2-10; Lomax 1-0-2; Wash 5-2-12; Draeving 1-1-3; Tinder 1-0-3; Dillard 4-4-13; Strong 4-4-13. Totals: 19-10-55

Jefferson 17 28 9—54

Beloit Turner 19 26 10—55

3-point goals—Jefferson 1 (Brost), Turner 7 (Dillard 3, Majeed 2, Strong, Tinder). Free throws missed—Jefferson 4, Turner 12. Total fouls—Jefferson 19, Turner 20. Fouled out—Strong

East Troy 59, Evansville 58—AJ Vukovich scored 33 points to help the host Trojans hold off the Blue Devils.

East Troy (19-1, 14-0) remained unbeaten in conference play and clinched at least a share of its second straight Rock Valley title.

Evansville, which got 12 points each from Carson Hill, Aaron Anderson and Sulley Geske, led 28-22 at half.

EAST TROY 59, EVANSVILLE 58

Evansville (58)—Maag 1-1-3; Stencel 2-0-4; Louis 3-0-6; McAlister 2-5-9; Geske 5-1-12; Anderson 5-0-12; Hill 5-2-12. Totals: 23-9-58

East Troy (59)—Rosin 2-0-5; Polakoski 5-0-10; Lottig 2-1-6; Vukovich 14-4-33; Cummings 2-0-5. Totals: 25-5-59

Evansville 28 30—58

East Troy 22 37—59

3-point goals—Evansville 3 (Anderson 2, Geske), East Troy 4 (Vukovich, Rosin, Lottig, Cummings). Free throws missed—Evansville 6, East Troy 10. Total fouls—Evansville 12, East Troy 14. Fouled out—Maag.

Whitewater 71, Brodhead 49—The Whippets improved to 4-16 overall and 3-13 in the RVC.

A full box score was not reported.

Trailways South

Palmyra Eagle 57, Parkview 50—The visiting Vikings led at halftime but could not hold on for a road win with the lead in the conference standings on the line.

Parkview (12-6, 8-2) who led 26-15 at the break.

Aydon Campbell scored a game-high 16 points for Parkview, and Revin Schneider led the Panthers (15-3, 9-0) with 13 points.

PALMYRA-EAGLE 57, PARKVIEW 50

Palmyra-Eagle (57)—Wilde 2-2-8; Krystosek 2-2-7; Hammond 3-2-8; Schlueter 1-0-3; Carpenter 4-1-9; Butenhoff 2-0-6; Payne 0-3-3; Schneider 3-6-13. Totals: 17-16-57.

Parkview (50)—Meza 1-2-4; Brown 0-1-1; Campbell 4-8-16; Hoscheit 1-9-12; Balch 6-0-15; Tracy 0-2-2. Totals: 12-22-50.

Palmyra Eagle 15 42—57

Orfordville Parkview 26 24—50

3-point goals—Parkview 4 (Balch 3, Hoscheit 1), Palmyra Eagle 7 (Wilde 2, Butenhoff 2, Krystosek 1, Schneider 1). Free throws missed—Parkview 14, Palmyra Eagle 11. Total fouls—Parkview 16, Palmyra Eagle 20.

Badger South

Monona Grove 74, Milton 62—Caden Nelson scored 31 points as the Silver Eagles downed the visiting Red Hawks.

Milton got 22 points from Jack Campion.

MONONA GROVE 74, MILTON 62

Milton (62)—Brown 6-0-17; Bowditch 3-1-7; Austin 5-0-10; Campion 7-4-22; Buswell 2-1-6. Totals 23 6-10 62.

Monona Grove (74)—Nelson 9-9-31; Huston 5-4-17; Nett 4-5-13; Stinson 0-1-1; Gronski 1-0-2; Bishop 1-0-2; Antonson 1-0-2; Nelson 2-0-6. Totals: 13-19-74.

Milton 35 27—62

Monona Grove 47 27—74

3-point goals—MIL 10 (Brown 5, Campion 4, Buswell 1), MG 9 (Nelson 4, Huston 3, Nelson 2). Free throws missed—MIL 4, MG 4. Total fouls—MG 16, MIL 17.