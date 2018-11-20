Expectations might need to be tempered for the Beloit Turner High boys basketball team—a trendy pick to unseat reigning Rock Valley Conference champion East Troy.
Turner coach Ken Watkins said Monday that star junior Dai’Vontrelle Strong, a first-team all-conference pick a season ago, is ineligible to play until at least February due to multiple athletic code violations.
There’s a strong possibility the talented 6-foot-6 forward, who averaged 14.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting better than 50 percent from the field, doesn’t suit up at all this season, Watkins said.
Strong’s absence deals a significant blow to Turner’s hopes of dethroning East Troy and injects some uncertainty into what was looking like a promising season. But while the Trojans’ lineup will look quite different without Strong, they won’t suddenly collapse without him.
Senior Steve Dillard (12.8 ppg) is among the Rock Valley’s best shooters, while junior guards Jordan Majeed (9.0 ppg) and D.J. Wash (4.3 ppg) played key roles for last season’s 16-8 squad.
“Those three are as good as any collection of guards in this area,” Watkins said. “We’ll be relying on them to score and to really set the tone.”
Kenny Draeving, a 6-foot-5 junior, and Aiden Tinder, a 6-foot-3 junior, are expected to lead the team’s crowded frontcourt, Watkins said.
“We’ve got some inexperience, but we return some players who have been on varsity for two or three years,” Watkins said. “I feel pretty good about it.”
Turner finished fourth in the merged Rock Valley last season after winning the final three titles in the Rock Valley South. The Trojans went 13-5 in league play last season to finish fourth behind East Troy, McFarland and Edgerton.
“I really like the culture of our program from top to bottom right now. If the kids can buy into that, we’re going to have a pretty fun season,” Watkins said.
Turner was the only Rock Valley team to defeat East Troy last season but dropped two late-season meetings against the champions by a combined 38 points. East Troy should be formidable again, with 6-foot-5 junior AJ Vukovich (21 ppg) and senior Michael Polakoski (14 ppg) back. Vukovich, the reigning conference player of the year, scored 67 points in three games against Turner.
McFarland, Evansville and Edgerton figure to be among the teams chasing East Troy and Turner.
Seniors Tre Chislom and Daniel Toennies are back after helping the Spartans to a second-place finish last season. Chislom, a 6-foot-7 forward and a first-team all-conference honoree, averaged 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds under veteran coach Jeff Meinholdt.
Evansville co-head coach Kendall Buttchen said Tuesday he’s upbeat following a productive week of practices. The graduation of star Zach Mielke (20.9 ppg, 10.0 ppg) leaves a sizable hole for the Blue Devils, who finished fifth last season.
Evansville can build around returning starters Sulley Geske (13.7 ppg) and Seth Maag (7.9 ppg).
“It’s not going to be just one guy that fills Zach’s role,” Buttchen said. “He did a lot for us.”
Davonte McAlister (7.7 ppg), Braiden Bergum and Jackson Stencel will be among the players fighting for minutes. The Blue Devils have six bench players back.
“It feels a little rejuvenated,” Buttchen said of the competition during practices. “We have a lot of energy during practices.”
The Crimson Tide, who made a habit of winning tight games before falling to East Troy in a sectional final, lost four starters. Clayton Jenny averaged 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while starting as a freshman. He’s the most experienced player back for coach Daryl Fox. Senior Jaden Johnson and 6-foot-6 junior Nick Spang are expected to start alongside Jenny.
Big Foot has dark-horse potential. The Chiefs won three games and finished last in their first campaign under coach Jeff Fenrick, but they return three proven starters in Logan Eischeid (17.2 ppg), AJ Courier (10.0 ppg) and Max Hildebrandt (9.0 ppg).
Brodhead lost three starters that averaged at least 13 points per game, leaving coach Nick Jarvis with several big gaps to fill. Six-foot-6 senior Dawson McGinty and 6-foot-4 Dawson Van Whye offer height and experience.
Scott Gestrich took over the head-coaching job at Clinton in the offseason and will oversee a team that brings back one starter—6-foot-5 senior Tyler Strauss (6.1 ppg).
Southern Lakes
After finishing third in the Southern Lakes Conference and winning a regional title, the Elkhorn Elks are brimming with talent again. Coach Josh Skatrud said seven of his top eight rotation players are back.
Four starters return, including senior twins and spark plugs Luke and Vince Umnus, who both averaged over 11 points per game last season.
“The thing about Luke and Vince is that they’re culture setters,” Skatrud said Tuesday. “They never want to lose a drill. I think a lot of our guys don’t want to let those guys down.”
Adam Hergott, a 6-foot-5 senior, and Nick Brown, a 6-foot-4 junior, will likely form a center-by-committee to replace 6-foot-10 Quinn McDonald.
The Elks won’t be very tall outside of Hergott and Brown, but they will be among the most athletic teams in the conference. That formula worked well last season as Elkhorn outworked opponents on its way to 17 wins and a regional title.
“When you bring that many guys back that went on a pretty nice run, the expectations are going to be there,” Skatrud said.
Elkhorn split two meetings with league champion Union Grove and went 1-2 against runner-up Westosha Central, including a 46-41 loss in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal. Those three teams should jockey again this season for control of the Southern Lakes.
New Lake Geneva Badger coach John Witte will oversee a veteran-heavy roster after taking over from Forrest Larson. The Badgers won three games last season but welcome back four starters, including senior Kale Rodgers (14 ppg) and junior Grant DuMez (9 ppg).
Badger will be among the most experienced teams in the Southern Lakes and should feature a rotation with six players 6-foot-2 or taller.
Delavan-Darien lost four starters from a team that won two games in 2017-18. Senior Reese Crull (12.3 ppg), an honorable mention all-conference pick, will be a veteran presence.
Badger South
Milton enters the season on a 27-game losing streak after finishing 0-23 in 2017-18. Second-year coach Alex Olson has all five starters back, led by senior Jared Brown (9.1 ppg) and sophomore Cade Austin (5.3 ppg).
The Red Hawks will play their season opener Nov. 23 against Burlington at the Fiserv Forum.
Monona Grove returns first-team all-conference player Caden Nelson (16.5 ppg) and 6-foot-7 senior Sam Hepp (9.7 ppg) as it seeks to win its third straight league title.
Trailways South
Led by second-team all-conference picks Eli Hoscheit (15.7 ppg) and Justin Balch (13.7 ppg), the Parkview Vikings will attempt to improve on last season’s third-place finish in the Trailways South Conference.
Parkview finished behind Deerfield and Palmyra-Eagle but has more starters back—four—than either of the co-champions.
