ORFORDVILLE

Orfordville Parkview’s senior boys basketball players have spent nearly a decade together on the hardwood.

They’re not done yet.

The top-seeded Vikings never trailed fifth-seeded Deerfield on Saturday night. They built a 15-point lead in the second half and held on late for a 68-64 home victory in a WIAA Division 4 regional final game.

The regional title is the Parkview boys program’s first since 1966.

“This is awesome, because it’s our last year playing together and we’ve been playing since third grade,” said Aydon Campbell, one of seven Vikings seniors. “It just feels good to keep going in the postseason, because we’ve put a lot of time in.”

Parkview (17-6) will face second-seeded Belleville (11-11) in a sectional semifinal Thursday night. The game is schedule to be played at Oconomowoc.

The Vikings won the rubber match with the Demons—the teams split during Trailways South Conference play—by building double-digit leads early in each half.

Parkview senior Adrian Meza scored 15 of his team-high 23 points in the first half, including a couple early 3-pointers that paved the way to a 21-11 lead.

The Vikings led 34-27 at halftime.

“We were all just playing so hard and trying to find a way to win,” Meza said. “We’re all shooters, so that (making a couple early shots) was key.”

Senior Eli Hoscheit’s drive to the basket gave Parkview a 41-31 lead a few minutes into the second half. And his three-point play with 9:17 remaining gave the Vikings their biggest advantage of the night at 52-37.

“This is just great for this group, because we came so close in conference (before finishing second), and now we’re here and we’re not done yet,” Parkview coach Mike Striegl said. “We’ve beat some teams we’ve struggled with the last couple years, and now we’ve got something we can leave up on the wall.”

The Vikings didn’t exactly make it stress-free for Striegl, however.

Deerfield used an 11-2 run to get back within six points with less than five minutes remaining. The Demons got within four, 57-53, on Wills Manning’s transition layup. Manning and junior Tyler Haak each had 23 points for Deerfield, which saw just four players score.

Manning’s driving bucket made it 67-64 in the final 15 seconds. But the Demons’ comeback bid ended there as the Vikings put the game away at the line. They went 8 of 10 from the stripe in the final 67 seconds to hang on.

“Our free-throw shooters got it done,” said Campbell, who scored 13 points, as did fellow senior Justin Balch.

Parkview now gets a chance at a rematch with Belleville. The Vikings lost a nonconference game, 78-60, to the Wildcats on Jan. 7

PARKVIEW 68, DEERFIELD 64

Deerfield (64)—Manning 7-7-23, Mathwig 1-0-3, Knapp 3-3-9, Haak 9-3-23, Bonjour 2-0-6. Totals: 22-13-64.

Parkview (68)—Meza 7-6-23, Brown 1-0-3, Campbell 5-3-13, Hoscheit 4-1-9, Balch 3-5-13, Tracy 2-3-7. Totals: 22-18-68.

Deerfield 27 37—64

Orfordville Parkview 34 34—68

3-point goals—Deerfield 7 (Manning 2, Haak 2, Bonjour 2, Mathwig), Parkview 6 (Meza 3, Balch 2, Brown). Free throws missed—Deerfield 5, Parkview 9. Total fouls—Deerfield 18, Parkview 17. Fouled out—Mathwig.

Edgerton 54, Prairie du Chien 40—The fourth-seeded Crimson Tide knocked off the top seed to reach sectionals for the second consecutive season.

The Crimson Tide did most of their damage at the line. Kyle Wille made 16 of 18 free throws on his way to 21 points, and Edgerton was 31 of 38 overall.

The Tide made just 10 field goals in the game.

They were up just 17-14 at halftime but pulled away throughout the second half.

Edgerton will play third-seeded Beloit Turner in a sectional semifinal Thursday night at Madison Edgewood.

The Crimson Tide swept the regular-season series against the Trojans.

EDGERTON 54, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 40

Edgerton (54)—Norland 1-0-2, Wille 2-16-21, Rusch 3-1-8, Spang 1-5-7, Jenny 2-4-9, Hanson 1-3-5, Gullickson 0-2-2. Totals: 10-31-54.

Prairie du Chien (40)—Gillitzer 2-0-5, Welter 2-0-4, Taynor 0-1-1, Davis 1-0-2, Kramer 9-4-24, Dyer 2-0-4. Totals: 16-5-40.

Edgerton 17 37—54

Prairie du Chien 14 26—40

3-point goals—Edgerton 3 (Wille, Rusch, Jenny), Prairie du Chien 3 (Kramer 2, Gillitzer). Free throws missed—Edgerton 7, Prairie du Chien 2. Total fouls—Edgerton 12, Prairie du Chien 23. Fouled out—Gillitzer, Welter.

Turner 79, Marshall 70—The third-seeded Trojans won for the second night in a row on their home court to win a regional title for the second time in three years.

Jordan Majeed scored 26 points to lead Turner, which was up just one at halftime but led by as many as 14 points in the second half.

Steve Dillard added 17 points and DJ Wash had 13 for Turner, which has won eight of its last night games.

TURNER 79, MARSHALL 70

Marshall (70)—Chadwick 3-0-8, Killerlain 5-6-18, Stewart 8-11-28, Ward 4-3-14, Cook 1-0-2. Totals: 21-20-70.

Turner (79)—Majeed 9-7-26, Wash 6-0-13, Draeving 1-0-2, Tinder 2-0-4, Dillard 7-2-17, Strong 3-2-8, Hoppe 4-0-9. Totals: 31-11-79.

Marshall 32 38—70

Beloit Turner 33 46—79

3-point goals—Marshall 8 (Ward 3, Chadwick 2, Killerlain 2, Stewart), Turner 4 (Majeed, Wash, Dillard, Hoppe). Free throws missed—Marshall 3, Turner 6. Total fouls—Marshall 16, Turner 19. Fouled out—Tinder.