Owen Leifker and Cullen Walker combined for 50 points Tuesday night to lead the undefeated Brodhead boys basketball team to another Rock Valley Conference victory.
The Cardinals cruised past winless Whitewater, 75-52, to improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
Jake Hintz had 17 points to lead Whitewater (0-4, 0-3).
Brodhead (75)—Engen 4-3-11; Vondra 1-0-2; Leifker 10-4-28; Walker 8-2-22; Boegli 2-0-4; Malkow 2-2-6; Buttke 1-0-2. Totals: 28-11-75
Whitewater (52)—Hintz 6-0-17; Wence 2-0-4; Aron 4-0-8; Brown 2-1-7; Boudreau 0-1-1; Sagrero 2-0-6; Gonzalez 0-1-1; Nickels 2-0-6; Marktovic 1-0-2. Totals: 19-3-52.
Halftime—Brodhead 40, Whitewater 21. Three-point goals—Brodhead 8 (Leifker 4, Walker 4), Whitewater 11 (Hintz 5, Brown 2, Sagrero 2, Nickels 2). Free throws missed—Brodhead 5, Whitewater 5. Total fouls—Brodhead 10, Whitewater 18. Fouled out—Wence.
McFarland 77, Edgerton 66—At Edgerton, Connor Coombs scored 30 points and Preston Schaffner added 13 for the Crimson Tide (2-3, 2-2 Rock Valley), but the Spartans (3-1, 3-1) scored 43 second-half points to pull away from a one-point halftime lead.
Evansville 58, Turner 43—At Evansville, the Blue Devils (3-3, 2-2 Rock Valley) held the Trojans (2-1, 1-1) to 11 first-half points and maintained the margin to hand Turner its first loss. Evansville got 12 points from Trevor Bahrs and 11 from Mason Miller. Turner got 12 points from Will Lauterbach.
Turner (43)—Howard 1-0-2; Giddley 1-2-4; Lauterbach 6-0-12; Hoppe 3-2-8; Sutherland 1-0-2; Terrell 3-1-7; Hobson 1-0-2; Teague-Johnson 2-1-6. Totals: 18-6-43.
Evansville (58)—C. Maves 3-1-8; Bahrs 4-3-12; Geske 1-2-4; Miller 4-2-11; A. Maves 3-1-9; Heinzelman 0-1-1; Howlett 2-1-5. Totals: 20-13-58.
Halftime—Evansville 24, Turner 11. Three-point goals—Turner 1 (Teague-Johnson), Evansville 5 (A. Maves 2, Miller, C. Maves, Bahrs). Free throws missed—Turner 8, Evansville 11.
Walworth Big Foot 82, Jefferson 51—At Walworth, the Chiefs (5-1, 4-0 Rock Valley) got 22 points from Wilson and 21 from Foster and opened a 52-20 halftime lead over the Eagles (0-5, 0-4).
Jefferson (51)—Tully 1-1-3, Kammer 1-1-4, McGraw 8-1-21, Ganser 1-0-2, Neitzel 1-0-2, Johnson 1-1-3, Phillips 2-1-6, Devine 2-2-6, Butina 1-2-4. Totals 18-9-51.
Big Foot (82)—Torrez 4-4-12, Gerdes 3-2-8, Penniman 3-3-10, Schmitz 2-0-5, Gosse 0-1-1, Connelly 1-1-3, Foster 8-1-21, Wilson 11-0-22. Totals 32-12-82.
Halftime—Big Foot 52, Big Foot 20. 3-point goals—Jefferson 3 (Kammer, McGraw, Phillips); Big Foot 3 (Penniman, Schmitz, Foster). Free throws missed—Jefferson 6, Big Foot 9. Total fouls—Jefferson 16, Big Foot 16. Fouled out—Pruessing.
East Troy 101, Clinton 35—At Clinton, the Trojans sank 17 baskets from 3-point range—including seven by Colin Terpstra and six from Chase Cummings—and opened a 63-19 halftime lead in a Rock Valley Conference win over Clinton (1-4, 1-3).
East Troy (101)—Guyse 2-3-7, Kurth 4-2-10, Terpstra 10-0-27, Lindow 6-0-16, Fierst 2-0-4, Gulig 1-0-2, Alekson 30-1-7, Cummings 11-0-28. Totals 39-6-101.
Clinton (35)—Espinoza 2-1-6, Pe. Bingham 3-1-7, Pi. Bingham 3-1-7, Weisensel 1-1-4, Conway 1-0-2, Gill 1-2-5, Aceves 1-2-4. Totals 12-8-35.
Halftime—East Troy 63, Clinton 19. 3-point goals—East Troy 17 (Terpstra 7, Cummings 6, Lindow 4); Clinton 3 (Espinoza, Weisensel, Gill). Free throws missed—East Troy 5, Clinton 8. Total fouls—East Troy 14, Clinton 15.
Westosha Central 72, Elkhorn 36—The visiting Falcons (4-0, 2-0 Southern Lakes) raced to a 45-16 halftime lead and held off the Elks (1-5, 1-2). Jack Rose led Westosha with 18 points. Elkhorn got 14 points from Carter Kamme2.
Westosha Central (72)—Griffin 4-0-8, Sippy 3-1-9, Garth 5-0-10, Smothers 0-2-2, Kinzler 3-0-7, Witt 1-3-5, Mulhollon 1-0-2, Rose 8-1-18, Anderson 2-3-7, Lubkeman 2-0-4. Totals 29-10-72.
Elkhorn (36)—Davey 3-0-7, Christensen 1-2-4, Etten 1-0-2, Paddock 2-2-7, Kammes 6-1-14, Wehmeier 1-0-2. Totals 14-5-36.
Halftime—Westosha 45, Elkhorn 16. 3-point goals—Westosha 4 (Sippy 2, Kinzler, Rose), Elkhorn 3 (Davey, Paddock, Kammes). Free throws missed—Westosha 4, Elkhorn 1. Total fouls—Westosha 14, Elkhorn 17.