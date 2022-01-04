The Milton High boys basketball team picked up its biggest victory of the season Tuesday night.
Jack Campion scored 24 points to lead the Red Hawks to a 60-57 nonconference victory over ninth-ranked Middleton.
Milton (9-2), which is ranked 10th in Division 2, built up a 15-point lead in the second half.
"This was an awesome win for our seniors and our whole program," Milton coach Alex Olson said. "We were 3-0 at all levels tonight.
"Jack had 17 points in the first half to spark us and we got multiple strong efforts off the bench from (Brady) Kavanaugh and (Xander) Wuetrich."
Milton will play host to Fort Atkinson in a Badger East Conference game on Thursday. At the game, the school will honor Campion for breaking Richie Rusch's all-time scoring record.
Whitewater 64, Clinton 49—The visiting Whippets opened up a 10-point halftime lead and cruised to a Rock Valley Conference victory.
Jon Aron had 21 points to lead Whitewater (2-7, 2-4). Peyton Bingham had 16 points to lead Clinton (2-8, 1-5).
WHITEWATER 64, CLINTON 49
Whitewater (64)—Hintz 3-6-13; Crowley 0-2-2; Wence 3-4-10; Rubio 1-0-2; Aron 9-0-21; Brown 1-5-8; Sagnera 1-0-3; Nickels 2-1-5. Totals: 20-18-64
Clinton (49)—Pa. Bingham 6-4-16; Pe. Bingham 4-1-9; Gill 3-1-7; Flickinger 4-0-9; Aceves 1-0-2; Feggestad 1-3-6. Totals: 19-9-49
Halftime—Whitewater 33, Clinton 23. 3-point goals—Whitewater 6 (Aron 3, Sagnera, Hintz, Brown), Clinton 2 (Flickinger, Feggestad). Free throws missed—Whitewater 15, Clinton 12. Total fouls—Whitewater 22, Clinton 25. Fouled out—Crowley, Wence, Nickels, Feggestad, Pe. Bingham.
Brodhead 54, Evansville 47—The Cardinals rallied in the second half to remain in sole possession of first place in the Rock Valley.
Owen Leifker and Josiah Engen combined for 31 points to lead Brodhead (7-3, 5-0).
Stephen Kopecky had 16 points to lead Evansville (4-6, 2-4).
BRODHEAD 54, EVANSVILLE 47
Brodhead (54)—Weeden 0-2-2; Engen 4-5-14; Vondra 1-0-2; Leifker 4-8-17; Walker 1-1-4; Boegli 4-2-11; Malkow 2-0-4. Totals: 16-18-54.
Evansville (47)—Bahrs 5-0-13; Miller 1-4-6; Maves 1-0-3; Howlett 3-0-7; Buehl 1-0-2; Kopecky 8-0-16. Totals: 19-4-47.
Halftime—Evansville 21, Brodhead 18, 3-point goals—Brodhead 4 (Boegli, Leifker, Walker, Engen), Evansville 5 (Bahrs 3, Howlett, Maves). Free throws missed—Brodhead 8, Evansville 4. Total fouls—Brodhead 15, Evansville 19. Fouled out—Bahrs.
Big Foot 73, Turner 64—The host Chiefs (5-1) stayed one-half game behind frontrunning Brodhead with a Rock Valley victory.
Turner slipped to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the Rock Valley with the loss.
Union Grove 80, Badger 41—Zac Montgomery and Tyson Skalecki combined for 46 points to lead the Broncos (8-3, 3-1) to a Southern Lakes Conference road victory.
Ty McGreevy had 16 points to lead Badger (3-6, 1-3).
UNION GROVE 80, BADGER 41
Union Grove (80)—Lee 2-0-4; Novak 3-2-8; Barker 1-0-2; Ross 2-0-4; Horstman 1-2-5; VandeWater 1-0-3; Skalecki 9-3-22; Beyer 2-0-4; Montgomery 11-1-24; Waters 2-0-4. Totals: 34-8-80.
Badger (41)—McGreevy 5-4-16; Lyon 3-4-11; Zukowski 0-1-1; Cataldo 1-0-2; Teale 1-0-2; Liptak 2-0-4; Yaginume 1-0-3; Buntrock 0-2-2. Totals: 13-11-41.
Halftime—Union Grove 36, Badger 13. 3-point goals—Union Grove 4 (Skalecki, Montgomery, Horstman, VandeWater), Badger 4 (McGreevy 2, Lyon, Yaginume). Free throws missed—Union Grove 5, Badger 6. Total fouls—Union Grove 18, Badger 12.