The Milton High boy's basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Badger East Conference on Friday night.
Brogan McIntyre scored 20 points and Jack Campion added 16 to lead the Red Hawks to a 73-56 win over DeForest in a battle of state-ranked teams.
Fifth-ranked Milton improved to 15-2 overall and 8-1 in the Badger East, one-game ahead of Waunakee.
Sixth-ranked DeForest had a chance to take over sole possession of first place but fell to 6-2 in the conference and 12-4 overall.
Milton also got 13 points from Aydon Goll and 12 from Tommy Widner.
Max Weisbrod had a game-high 22 points for the Norskies.
MILTON 73, DEFOREST 56
DeForest (56)--Jansen 7-1-16; Fredrickson 2-0-5; Weisbrod 8-3-22; Hodge 0-1-1; Van Doyen 0-2-2; Hartig 4-1-10. Totals: 21-8-56
Milton (73)--Goll 5-1-13; Campion 6-4-16; McIntyre 8-3-20; Kirk 1-2-4; Widner 5-1-12; Kavanaugh 3-0-8. Totals: 28-11-73
Halftime--Milton 38, DeForest 30. Three-point goals--DeForest 6 (Weisbrod 3, Jansen, Fredrickson, Hartig), Milton 6 (Goll 2, Kavanaugh 2, McIntyre, Widner). Free throws missed--Deforest 10, Milton 2. Total fouls--DeForest 14, Milton 15.
Westosha 83, Elkhorn 51--Kenny Garth scored 27 points to lead the state-ranked Falcons to the Southern Lakes win.
Ninth-ranked Westosha remained unbeaten in conference play at 9-0 and improved to 13-2 overall.
Reid Paddock had 16 points to lead Elkhorn (7-10, 6-3).
WESTOSHA 83, ELKHORN 51
Elkhorn (51)--Ketelsen 1-1-4; Davey 6-1-14; Etten 1-2-4; Christensen 1-0-3; Paddock 6-0-16; Kammes 1-0-2; Stebnitz 1-2-4; Wenmeier 1-0-2; Dupont 1-0-2. Totals: 19-6-51
Westosha (83)--Griffin 4-1-11; Sippy 1-0-2; Garth 9-8-27; Griffin 0-1-1; Kinzler 1-0-2; Witt 3-6-13; Mulhollon 3-2-8; Rose 3-3-10; Anderson 1-0-2; Lubkeman 2-0-4; Simmons 1-1-3. Totals: 28-22-83
Halftime--Westosha 38, Elkhorn 16. Three-point goals--Elkhorn 7 (Paddock 4, Ketelsen, Davey, Christensen), Westosha 5 (Griffin 2, Rose, Witt, Garth). Free throws missed--Elkhorn 7, Westosha 10. Total fouls--Elkhorn 19, Westosha 18. Fouled out--Kammer.
Badger 63, Delavan-Darien 60--The host Badgers won their third game in the last four by holding off the Comets for the Southern Lakes win.
Badger improved to 6-10 overall and 3-6 in the Southern Lakes, while Delavan-Darien slipped to 8-10 and 2-7.
