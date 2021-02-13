Milton's boys basketball team closed out the regular season with a narrow victory Saturday.
Junior Jack Campion scored 25 points, and the Red Hawks held off visiting Sauk Prairie 53-48 in the final game of the year at Milton High.
Tommy Widner added eight points for Milton, which finished 13-4 and is the top seed in its Division 1 bracket.
The Red Hawks take on the winner of Tuesday's game between Janesville Craig and Monona Grove in a regional semifinal Thursday night.
MILTON 53, SAUK PRAIRIE 48
Sauk Prairie;21;27—48
Milton;23;30—53
SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — I. Breunig 4 1-2 11, E. Breunig 4 0-0 9, Wilson 8 1-1 21, Drew 1 0-0 3, D. Breunig 2 0-2 4. Totals 19 2-5 48.
MILTON — Campion 10 2-4 25, Burrows 2 1-2 6, Bothun 1 0-0 2, Widner 4 0-0 8, Burdette 2 2-2 7, McIntyre 2 0-2 4, Kavanaugh 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 6-12 53.
3-point goals: SP 8 (Wilson 4, I. Breunig 2, E. Breunig 1, Drew 1); M 5 (Campion 3, Burdette 1, Burrows 1). Total fouls: SP 11; M 8.
- Brodhead 68, Monticello 63--Owen Leifker made five of the Cardinals' nine 3-pointers on the way to 27 points, and they picked up a road win to close the season with a 13-9 record.
Josiah Engen added 13 points for Brodhead, which overcame 38 from Monticello's Peter Gustafson.
Fourth-seeded Brodhead hosts fifth-seeded Cambridge in a D3 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night.
BRODHEAD 68, MONTICELLO 63
Brodhead;30;38--68
Monticello;32;31--63
BRODHEAD--Walker 1 0-0 2, Green 4 0-0 8, Engen 4 3-4 13, Leifker 9 4-6 27, Weeden 1 1-2 4, Anderson 2 3-3 8, Boegli 3 0-0 6. Totals: 24 11-15 68.
MONTICELLO--Ace 3 2-2 9, Gustafson 11 12-14 38, K. Ace 2 0-0 4, Flanagan 4 0-1 8, Wicker 2 0-1 4. Totals: 22 14-18 63.
3-point goals: B 9 (Leifker 5, Engen 2, Weeden, Anderson), M 4 (Gustafson 3, O. Ace). Total fouls: B 18, M 17. Fouled out--Knuth (B), Gustafson.