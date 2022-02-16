When Drew Evans got fired up, the Milton High School boys basketball team simply didn’t have an answer for him Tuesday night.
The result? Fort Atkinson took a 60-55 victory over Milton, ranked seventh in the state in Division 2, to create a three-way tie for first place in the Badger East Conference.
Evans, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, went inside for most of his 21 points and led a defensive effort that helped the Blackhawks (13-9 overall, 6-7 Badger East) wipe out an eight-point deficit over the final 10 minutes to beat the Red Hawks (17-4, 10-2).
Milton got 17 points from junior Brogan McIntyre, 15 from junior Matthew Kirk and 13 from senior Jack Campion.
Eli Cosson and Logan Kees added 11 points each for Fort Atkinson, which won despite not having senior guard Carson Baker, a 12.4-point scorer, in the lineup.
FORT ATKINSON 60, MILTON 55Milton (55)—Goll 3-1-8, Campion 6-0-13, McIntyre 5-5-17, Kirk 5-3-15, Widner 1-0-2. Totals: 20-9-55.
Fort Atkinson (60)—E. Cosson 4-2-11, Buchta 2-1-5, C. Cosson 2-3-8, Opperman 1-2-4, Evans 8-5-21, Kees 4-0-11. Totals 21-13-60.
Halftime—Fort Atkinson 27, Milton 26. 3-point goals—Milton 6 (McIntyre 2, Kirk 2, Gall, Campion), Fort Atkinson 5 (Kees 3, E. Cosson, C. Cosson). Free throws missed—Fort Atkinson 9, Milton 2. Total fouls—Milton 21, Fort Atkinson 9. Fouled out—Kirk.
Whitewater 74, Clinton 49—The Whippets raced to a 37-19 halftime lead and pulled away in the closing minutes after the visiting Cougars trimmed the margin to 44-40 with about 11 minutes left.
Jonathan Aron scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half for Whitewater (4-17, 3-12 Rock Valley), and Arno Crowley scored nine of his 14 after halftime. Clinton got 13 points from Peircen Bingham and 10 from Peyton Bingham.
WHITEWATER 74, CLINTON 49Clinton (49)—Espinoza 0-4-4, Pey. Bingham 4-1-10, Pei. Bingham 5-3-13, Gill 2-1-5, Flickinger 3-0-6, Aceves 1-0-3, Feggestad 3-2-8. Totals 18-11-49.
Whitewater (74)—Marinkovic 1-0-2, Crowley 5-3-14, Wence 2-2-7, Aron 9-3-19, Brown 2-1-6, Gonzalez 1-0-3, Nixon 1-0-3, Nickels 7-4-18. 28-13-74.
Halftime—Whitewater 37, Clinton 19. 3-point goals—Clinton 2 (Pey. Bingham, Aceves); Whitewater 5 (Wence, Aron, Brown, Gonzalez, Nixon). Free throws missed—Clinton 6, Whitewater 10. Total fouls—Clinton 19, Whitewater 16.
Turner 60, Big Foot 45—Sophomore Zay Howard scored a career-high 17 points while Konner Giddley and Will Lauterbach each had 10 as the visiting Trojans rallied for the win.
Turner trailed 29-23 at halftime before outscoring the Chiefs 37-16 in the second half as the Trojans turned it up several notches on the defensive end.
Gus Foster led the Chiefs with 13 points, Alex Wilson added 12, as did sophomore Hudson Torrez.
The Trojans (10-5 in Rock Valley Conference play, 12-7 overall) will travel to Lancaster Thursday night in non-conference action. Big Foot (9-6, 12-9) will play host to East Troy.
TURNER 60, BIG FOOT 45Turner (60)—Howard 7 3-5 17, Giddley 3 3-4 10, Lauterbach 5 0-3 10, Hoppe 3 2-4 8, Sutherland 1 0-0 3, Teague-Johnson 0 1-2 1, Repta 3 0-0 7, Hobson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 9-18 60.
Big Foot (45)—Torrez 5 0-1 12, Gerdes 2 0-0 4, Perriman 0 0-2 0, A Schmitz 1 0-2 2, Foster 5 0-0 13, Wilson 5 2-4 12. Pruessing 1 0-1 2. Totals: 19 2-10 45.
Halftime—Big Foot 29, Turner 23. 3-point goals—Turner 3 (Fiddley, Sutherland, Repta). Big Foot 5 (Foster 3, Torrez 2).
Brodhead 65, Evansville 52—The Cardinals inched closer to a Rock Valley Conference title with a 13-point win over visiting Evansville on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals moved to 13-2 in RVC play and 16-5 overall with the win, keeping them one game ahead of East Troy with three contest to play.
Tuesday, the Cardinals were led by Owen Leifker’s 20 points. Leifker went 8-for-10 at the charity stripe to earn nearly half his points.
Brady Malkow added 14 while Cullen Walker and Josiah Engen each finished with 12.
Evansville was led by Kane Howlett’s 18 points. Brodhead’s lead was just 31-29 at halftime before the Cards outscored the Blue Devils 35-23 in the second half.
The Cardinals will play at Edgerton on Friday night.
BRODHEAD 65, EVANSVILLE 52Evansvsille (52)—Bahrs 0 2-2 2, Miller 5 4-5 16, Maves 1 0-0 3, Howlett 6 2-3 18, Buehl 0 2-2 2, Kopecky 4 1-4 11. Totals: 16 11-15 52.
Brodhead (65)—Weeden 1 0-0 2, Engen 5 2-6 12, Vondra 0 0-1 0, Leifker 6 8-10 20, Walker 5 0-0 12, Boegli 2 0-0 5, Malkow 4 6-11 14. Totals: 23 16-28 65.
Halftime—Brodhead 31, Evansville 29. Three-point goals—Brodhead 3 (Walker 2, Boegli), Evansville 9 (Miller 2, Mavis, Howlett 4, Kopecky 2).
East Troy 59, Edgerton 42—The host Trojans pulled away in the second half for a Rock Valley win.
Connor Coombs had 18 points to lead Edgerton (9-13, 8-8).
EAST TROY 59, EDGERTON 42Edgerton (42)—Hazeltine 1-0-2; Coombs 5-8-18; Hanson 3-0-6; McKillips 4-1-10; Appel 4-0-8. Totals: 17-9-42.
East Troy (59)—Guyse 1-1-3; Kurth 2-2-6; Terpstra 4-4-14; Lindow 6-3-19; Fierst 0-3-3; Cummings 4-5-14. Totals: 17-18-59.
Halftime—East Troy 29, Edgerton 21. 3-point goals—Edgerton 1 (McKillips), East Troy 7 (Lindow 4, Terpstra 2, Cummings). Free throws missed—Edgerton 2, East Troy 7.
Palmyra-Eagle 50, Parkview 45—The Panthers (6-15, 4-7) held on for a five-point victory in Trailways South Conference play after holding a 20-19 halftime advantage over the Vikings.
Parkview (7-13, 3-8) was led by Trey Oswald, who scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half. Oswald was the only Vikings player to reach double digits.
PALMYRA 50, PARKVIEW 45Palmyra (50)—Perez 2 0-0 5, Metzdoiff 0 4-5 4, Lawson 1 4-4 6, Taylor 3 0-0 8, Koopman 4 6-7 14, Patrick 2 0-0 4, Schneider 3 0-0 9. Totals: 15 14-16 50.
Parkview (45)—Brown 0 1-2 1, Oswald 10 2-5 22, Redman 1 0-0 2, Flood-Elyafi 3 2-2 8, Kitzman 3 2-4 9, Pomplun 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 8-15 45.
Halftime—Palmyra-Eagle 20, Parkview 19. 3-point goals—Palmyra 6 (Perez, Taylor 2, Schneider 3), Parkview 1 (Kitzman).
Elkhorn 58, Burlington 44—Drew Davey and Carter Kammes combined for 41 points to lead the visiting Elks to a Southern Lakes victory.
Elkhorn (9-13, 8-4) led 31-24 at half.
ELKHORN 58, BURLINGTON 44Elkhorn (58)—Davey 8-1-21; Christiansen 1-0-2; Etten 2-4-8; Paddock 3-0-7; Kammes 7-4-20. Totals: 21-9-58.
Burlington (44)—Rottcus 4-3-12; Lukenbill 9-1-20; Dummover 1-0-3; Skiles 1-0-3; Heesly 2-0-4; Sulik 1-0-2. Totals: 18-4-44.
Halftime—Elkhorn 31, Burlington 24. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 7 (Davey 4, Kammes 2, Paddock), Burlington 4 (Rottcus, Lukenbill, Dummover, Skiles). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 2, Burlington 2.
Westosha 96, Badger 55—The visiting Falcons (19-2, 12-0) remained unbeaten in the Southern Lakes with a lopsided victory. Brad Lyon had 17 points to lead Badger (7-14, 3-9).