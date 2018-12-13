There was plenty of offense in Thursday’s Rock Valley Conference boys basketball matchup between the Evansville Blue Devils and McFarland Spartans.
Davonte McAlister scored 34 points and Sulley Geske added 19 for the visiting Blue Devils (4-2) as they held off McFarland, 73-66.
After taking a six-point lead into halftime, Evansville didn’t surrender the lead the rest of the way.
Senior Daniel Toennies led the comeback charge for the Spartans with 23 points, and teammate Trevon Chislom scored 19.
Evansville hosts Lakeside Lutheran in a nonconference game Saturday before hosting Edgerton in Rock Valley play Tuesday night.
EVANSVILLE 73, MCFARLAND 66
Evansville (73)—Maag 2-2-6; Stencel 1-2-4; McAlister 14-2-34; Heinzelman 1-0-2; Geske 8-2-19; Anderson 2-0-4; Hill 2-2-6. Totals: 30-8-73.
McFarland (66)—Price-Johnson 1-0-3; Pavelec 0-1-1; C. Werwinski 3-0-6; Witter 4-0-8; J. werwinski 3-0-6; Toennies 9-1-23; Hanson 1-1-3; Chislom 9-1-19. Totals: 28-5-66.
Evansville 36 37—73
McFarland 30 36—66
3-point goals—Evansville 5 (McAlister 4, Geske), McFarland 5 (Toennies 4, Price-Johnson). Free throws missed—Evansville 10, McFarland 7. Total fouls—Evansville 11, McFarland 18.
Turner 78, Brodhead 57—The host Trojans built a 16-point lead by halftime and never looked back.
Four Turner players finished in double figures, led by Steve Dillard’s 13 points, and the Trojans remained in second place in the RVC.
Cory Walker scored a dozen to lead the Cardinals.
TURNER 78, BRODHEAD 57
Brodhead (57)—Walker 4-2-12, Kloepping 1-2-4, Turner 1-0-3, Baker 1-0-3, Moss 1-2-5, VanWhye 3-2-9, Malcook 3-1-7, Knuth 1-0-2, McGinty 2-3-7. Totals: 19-13-57.
Turner (78)—Lomax 4-1-10, Majeed 5-0-11, Wash 5-1-12, Burrows 0-3-3, Carter 4-0-9, Draeving 3-0-6, Tinder 3-0-6, Sawyer 2-0-4, Dillard 5-0-13, Hoppe 2-0-4. Totals: 33-5-78.
Brodhead 28 29—57
Beloit Turner 44 34—78
3-point goals—Brodhead 6 (Walker 2, Turner, Baker, Moss, VanWhye), Turner 7 (Dillard 3, Lomax, Majeed, Wash, Carter). Free throws missed—Brodhead 3, Turner 3. Total fouls—Brodhead 13, Turner 18.
Edgerton 55, Whitewater 50—Clayton Jenny and Drew Hanson each scored 16 points as the Crimson Tide (2-2) defeated the visiting Whippets (1-5).
Edgerton led 33-26 at halftime and held on from there.
Hunter Martin led Whitewater with 12 points.
EDGERTON 55, WHITEWATER 50
Whitewater (50)—J. Martin 2-1-5; C. Pease 3-1-7; Brown 1-1-4; Kohl 3-0-7; D. Pease 3-2-11; Stoll 2-0-4; H. Martin 4-4-12. Totals: 18-7-50.
Edgerton (55)—Jenny 5-5-16; Hanson 5-2-16; Fox 0-2-2; Rusch 3-0-9; Norland 1-6-8; Spang 2-0-4. Totals: 16-15-55.
Whitewater 26 24—50
Edgerton 33 22—55
3-point goals—Whitewater 5 (D. Pease 3, Kohl 1, Brown 1), Edgerton 8 (Hanson 4, Rusch 3, Jenny 1). Free throws missed—Whitewater 12, Edgerton 10. Total fouls—Whitewater 17, Edgerton 19.
Jefferson 59, Big Foot 58—Logan Eischeid made one 3-pointer to get the visiting Chiefs back within striking distance, but his half-court shot at the buzzer drew only iron as the Eagles held on.
Big Foot led by as many as nine points before Jefferson rallied.
Eischeid led the Chiefs with 14 points, and Jefferson got 16 from Ryan Brost.
JEFFERSON 59, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 58
Big Foot (58)—Courier 3-3-9; Eischeid 5-2-14; Greco 3-4-10; Hildebrandt 4 0-11; Gillingham 2-3-7; Foster 2 2-2 7. Totals 19-14-58.
Jefferson (59)—Sukow 1-0-2; Kaiser 2-1-6; Brost 4-7-16; Simdon 1-0-2; Stelse 4-3-11; Monogue 6-3-15; Vogel 3-0-6; Wagner 0-1-1. Totals—21-15-59.
Big Foot 35 23—58
Jefferson 28 31—59
3-point goals—BF 6 Eischeid 2, Hildebrandt 3, Foster 1), J 2 (Kaiser 1, Brost 1). Free throws missed—BF 7, J 12. Total fouls —J 17, BF 19.
East Troy 93, Clinton 29—The visiting Trojans hit 14 3-pointers and had four different players score at least 11 points.
AJ Vukovich led East Troy (5-1) with 23 points, and Riley Anastasi paced Clinton (1-4) with 10.
EAST TROY 93, CLINTON 29
Clinton (29)—Anastasi 4-2-10; Dominy 1-0-3; Duggan 2-0-4; Fjalstad 0-1-1; Howard 1-0-2; Espinoza 1-1-3; Iniguez 1-0-3; Rangel 0-3-3. Totals: 10-7-29.
East Troy (93)—Nixon 4-2-11; Sullivan 1-1-3; Rosin 3-1-9; Polakoski 9-0-22; Hart 1-0-2; Lottig 5-0-15; Jukovich 11-1-23; Cummings 2-0-6; Grimm 1-0-2. Totals: 37-5-93.
Clinton 15 14—29
East Troy 59 34—93
3-point goals—Clinton 2 (Dominy, Iniguez), East Troy 14 (Lottig 5, Polakoski 4, Rosin 2, Cummings 2, Nixon 1). Free throws missed—Clinton 8, East Troy 8. Total fouls—Clinton 16, East Troy 17.
