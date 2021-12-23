Lake Mills rallied for a nonconference boys basketball victory over Edgerton on Thursday.

The L-Cats handed the visiting Crimson Tide their third straight loss in a 62-55 win.

Connor Coombs had 18 points to lead Edgerton (2-5), while Olin Zellmer and Preston Schaffner had 11 points each.

A.J. Bender had 16 points to pace Lake Mills (4-3), which trailed 29-23 at half.

LAKE MILLS 62, EDGERTON 55Edgerton (55)—Zellmer 11; Coombs 18; Schaffner 11; Schuman 5; Fox 4; Lee 2; Appel 4.

Lake Mills (62)—Rguig 8; Stenbroten 13; Bender 16; Foster 8 Carrigan 14; Horkan 3.

Halftime—Lake Mills 62, Edgerton 55.

Belleville 79, Brodhead 56The Cardinals, who started the season 5-0, lost their second consecutive game Thursday. Carson Syse scored 19 points to lead Belleville (6-3). Brodhead fell to 5-2.

Delavan-Darien 53, Clinton 43—The host Comets (4-3) earned a nonconference victory over the Cougars (1-6).

