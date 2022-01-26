Drew Davey made five of six free throws in overtime Tuesday night to lead the Elkhorn boys basketball team to a 76-69 victory over visiting Union Grove in Southern Lakes Conference play.
Davey totaled 26 points, sinking 14 of 16 free throws along the way, to help the Elks (7-9 overall, 6-2 Southern Lakes). Elkhorn also got 20 points from Carter Kammer and 15 from Reid Paddock.
The Elks teamed up to sink nine of 10 free throws in overtime and 24 of 27 on the night.
Union Grove got 20 points from Tyson Skalecki.
ELKHORN 76, UNION GROVE 69 (OT)Union Grove (69)—Nowak 3-2-10, Barber 5-5-15, Ross 4-0-9, Horstman 1-0-2, VanDeWater 1-1-3, Skalecki 7-2-20, Montgomery 3-0-7, Waters 1-1-3. Totals 25-11-69.
Elkhorn (76)—Davey 5-14-26, Christensen 2-2-7, Etten 2-2-6, Paddock 5-2-15, Kammer 8-2-20, Forster 0-2-2. Totals 22-24-76.
Halftime—Elkhorn 30, Union Grove 29. Regulation—Elkhorn 62, Union Grove 62. 3-point goals—Union Grove 8 (Skalecki 4, Nowak 2, Ross, Montgomery), Elkhorn 8 (Paddock 3, Davey 2, Kammer 2, Christensen). Free throws missed—Union Grove 15, Elkhorn 3. Total fouls—Union Grove 21, Elkhorn 19. Fouled out—Skalecki, Paddock.
Burlington 56, Badger 34—The visiting Demons (11-4, 7-1 Southern Lakes) went on a 33-18 scoring run in the second half to break away from a seven-point halftime lead against the Badgers (5-10, 2-6). Ty McGreevy scored 15 points for Badger. Benjamin Graham and J.R. Lukenbill scored 11 points each to lead Burlington.
BURLINGTON 56, BADGER 34Burlington (56)—Rafters 2-0-5, Koehnke 1-0-2, Graham 4-1-11, Lukenbill 5-1-11, Dummer 1-0-2, Teberg 2-3-7, Dietz 1-1-3, Skiles 3-0-8, Hensley 3-1-7. Totals 22-7-56.
Badger (34)—McGreevey 5-2-15, Lynn 1-1-3, Maloney 2-2-7, Zukowski 1-0-2, Yaginuma 2-0-4, Buntrock 2-1-5. Totals 12-6-34.
Halftime—Burlington 23, Badger 14. 3-point goals—Burlington 5 (Graham 2, Skiles 2, Rafters), Badger 4 (McGreevy 3, Maloney). Free throws missed—Burlington 7, Badger 3. Rebounds—Burlington 27 (Hensley 8), Badger 23.
Waterford 80, Delavan-Darien 69—The host Wolverines (6-10, 2-6) scored 47 points in the second half to pull away from a two-point halftime lead over the Comets (8-9, 2-6). Delavan-Darien got 17 points from Erik Cesarz and 16 from Logan Mortlock.
WATERFORD 80, DELAVAN-DARIEN 59Delavan-Darien (59)—Beles 1-0-2, O’Dell 0-2-2, Mortlock 6-2-16, Janssen 3-0-8, Jordan 3-0-8, 8, Lumkes 3-0-6, Cesarz 7-3-17. Totals 23-7-59.
Waterford (80)—Finnegan 1-7-9, Martinson 4-7-16, Chart 1-0-3, Thom 1-2-4, Beesley 1-2-5, Opgenorth 8-2-18, Cockrell 5-0-10, Kunze 5-4-15.
Halftime—Waterford 33, Delavan-Darien 31. 3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 5 (Mortlock 2, Janssen 2, Jordan), Waterford 4 (Martinson, Chart, Beesley, Kunze). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 8, Waterford 6.
Clinton 63, Argyle 59—The host Cougars (4-12) broke loose from a 25-25 halftime tie as Reagan Flickinger scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half against the Orioles (2-12). Clinton also got 13 points from Peircen Bingham and 12 from Collin Gill.
For Argyle, Max Godfrey scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half and Willie Helfvogt scored 13 of his 17 after halftime.
Clinton 63, Argyle 59
Argyle (59)—Hartwig 3-3-12, Stoeger 1-0-2, Waage 3-0-6, Godfrey 7-7-22, Helfvogt 4-6-17. Totals 18-16-59.
Clinton (63)—Espinoza 3-0-7, Pey. Bingham 4-1-9, Weisensel 2-0-4, Pei. Bingham 5-1-13, Gill 5-2-12, Flickinger 4-5-15, Aceves 0-2-2, Feggestad 0-1-1. Totals 23-12-63.
Halftime—Clinton 25, Argyle 25. 3-point goals—Argyle 7 (Hartwig 3, Helfvogt 3, Godfrey), Clinton 5 (Flickinger 2, Pei. Bingham 2, Espinoza). Free throws missed—Argyle 10, Clinton 6. Total fouls—Argyle 17, Clinton 21.