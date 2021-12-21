The Sun Prairie boys basketball team pulled away in the second half for a Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Craig on Tuesday.

Darius Chestnut had 18 points to lead the Cardinals to a 76-66 win on Bob Suter Court.

Craig (3-5, 3-3) trailed by three at halftime and lost its fourth straight game.

“Our kids really battled the second half and cut a 17-point deficit down to single digits,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “But we just struggled too much from the perimeter again and it cost us. We were 3-for-14 (on 3-pointers) in the first half.

“And we got hurt on the glass again. When our outside shots weren’t falling, Sun Prairie was able to get the boards and get some run-outs on us.”

Hayden Halverson had a game-high 20 points for Craig, which visits Waunakee for a nonconference game Tuesday.

Elkhorn 56, Badger 54—At Lake Geneva, a second-half comeback bid came up just short as the visiting Elks (3-5, 3-1 Southern Lakes Conference) held off Badger (3-4, 1-2).

Elkhorn was led by Carter Kammes with 19 and Drew Davey with 15. Badger’s Max Zukowski scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half.

Elkhorn (56)—Ketelsen 1-0-3, Davey 6-1-15, Etten 4-1-9, Paddock 4-1-10, Kammes 7-3-13. Totals 22-6-56.

Badger (54)—McGreevy 3-0-7, Lyon 5-4-15, Maloney 1-2-4, Zukowski 6-2-17, Liptak 1-0-2, Yaginumo 4-0-9. Totals 20-8-54.

Halftime—Elkhorn 28, Badger 22. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 6 (Davey 2, Kammes 2, Ketelsen, Paddock), Badger 6 (Zukowski 3, McGreevy, Lyon, Yaginumo). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 2, Badger 6. Total fouls—Elkhorn 8, Badger 10.

Burlington 44, Delavan-Darien 32—At Burlington, the host Demons (3-2, 3-1 Southern Lakes) held the Comets (3-3, 2-2) to 13 second-half points to win.

Delavan-Darien got 20 points from 6-foot-6 senior Erik Cesarz.

Delavan-Darien (32)—Beles 0-1-1, O’Dell 0-1-1, Mortlock 1-0-2, Jordan 2-0-4, Lumkes 2-0-4, Cesarz 9-1-20. Totals 14-3-32.

Burlington (44)—Roffers 5-2-13, Graham 0-2 2, Lukenbill 3-5-11, Dummer 0-1-1, Teberg 2-5-9, Skiles 4-0-8. Totals 14-15-44.

Halftime—Burlington 19, Delavan-Darien 19. 3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 1 (Cesarz), Burlington 1 (Roffers). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 6, Burlington 3. Rebounds—Delavan-Darien 27, Burlington 31.

Milton 61, Stoughton 59The Red Hawks tipped off the Badger East Conference portion of their schedule with the road victory. Eighth-ranked Milton improved to 7-2 overall. The Red Hawks play West Allis Central on Tuesday.

