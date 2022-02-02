Jack Campion’s pull-up jumper with a tenth of a second left in overtime gave Badger East Conference leader Milton a 77-75 victory at Watertown on Tuesday.
Milton (16-2, 9-1 conference) opened the game with an 11-0 run and led 36-29 at the break. Watertown (8-9, 6-3) rallied to take a 42-41 lead with just over 12 minutes left in regulation on senior forward Nate Gapinski’s 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Senior forward Anthony Bohmann put the Goslings up 50-47 with a 3 from the left wing with 8:41 to go.
The Red Hawks regained a 54-51 lead on Matthew Kirk’s 3 from the right wing with 3:01 to go, but Watertown senior guard Ollie Meyers forced overtime with a buzzer-beating 3 from the left wing.
In overtime, Meyers tied the game one last time with fourth 3-pointer of the night. Campion had the final answer, dribbling just inside the circle and elevating for the game-winner.
Campion finished with 18 points while junior forward Brogan McIntyre led Milton with 23.
MILTON 77, WATERTOWN 75 (OT)
Milton (fg ft-fta tp)—Goll 4 4-7 14, Opdahl 1 0-0 2, Campion 6 6-6 18, McIntyre 9 1-2 23, Kirk 3 4-4 12, Jenson 1 0-0 2, Widner 2 2-2 6 Totals 26 17-21 77.
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp)—Meyers 5 1-2 15, Shelton 6 1-1 13, Bohmann 4 2-2 13, Gapinski 13 4-6 31, Kamrath 1 0-0 3 Totals 29 8-11 75.
Halftime—Milton 36, Watertown 29. Regulation—Milton 65, Watertown 65. 3-point goals—M 8 (Goll 2, McIntyre 4, Kirk 2), W 9 (Meyers 4, Bohmann 3, Gapinski, Kamrath) Total fouls—M 14, W 16. Fouled out—Kamrath.
Edgerton 73, Jefferson 43—The host Crimson Tide coasted to the Rock Valley win.
Leyton McKillips and Connor Coombs combined for 33 points for Edgerton (8-10, 7-6).
EDGERTON 73, JEFFERSON 43
Jefferson (43)—McGraw 9-1-21; Neitzel 4-1-10; Johnson 1-0-2; Schroedl 1-2-4; Devine 2-0-4; Butina 1-0-2. Totals: 18-4-43.
Edgerton (73)—Kisting 0-1-1; Zellmer 2-0-6; Coombs 7-1-15; Hanson 2-2-6; McKillips 6-5-18; Schuman 0-2-2; Lee 1-0-2; Appel 3-0-6; Kleiboer 2-0-5. Totals: 28-10-73.
Halftime—Edgerton 39, Jefferson 18. 3-point goals—Jefferson 3 (McGraw 2, Neitzel), Edgerton 7 (Zellmer 2, Schaffner 2, Coombs, McKillips, Kleiboer). Free throws missed—Jefferson 8, Edgerton 5. Total fouls—Jefferson 16, Edgerton 13.
Turner 73, Clinton 63—The visiting Trojans pulled away in the second half for a Rock Valley victory.
Tyler Sutherland had 19 points to lead Turner (9-5, 7-3), while Peircen Bingham had a game-high 24 points for Clinton (4-14, 2-11).
TURNER 73, CLINTON 63
Turner (73)—Howard 1-0-3; Giddley 3-2-11; Lauterbach 5-4-15; Hoppe 4-2-10; Sutherland 7-1-19; Erickson 1-4-6; Repta 1-4-6; Fossum 1-0-3. Totals: 23-17-73.
Clinton (63)—Espinoza 1-1-3; Pey. Bingham 10-2-22; Weisensel 1-1-3; Pei. Bingham 9-5-24; Gill 3-0-6; Flickinger 2-0-5. Totals: 26-9-63.
Halftime—Turner 29, Clinton 27. 3-point goals—Turner 10 (Sutherland 4, Giddley 3, Fossum, Lauterbach, Howard), Clinton 2 (Flickinger, Pei. Bingham). Free throws missed—Turner 12, Clinton 5. Total fouls—Turner 15, Clinton 22. Fouled out—Gill.
McFarland 52, Evansville 44—The visiting Spartans held on for the Rock Valley win.
Mason Miller had 24 points to lead Evansville (10-7, 7-5).
Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35—The host Chiefs 10-8, 7-5) pulled away for a Rock Valley victory over the Whippets (3-13, 2-9).
Williams Bay 69, Parkview 49—The host Bulldogs opened up a 25-point lead and cruised to a Trailways South Conference victory.
Rusty Klitzman had a game-high 22 points for Parkview (6-9, 3-5).
WILLIAMS BAY 69, PARKVIEW 49
Parkview (49)—Brown 6-0-12; Oswald 4-0-8; Kelmon 1-0-2; Klitzman 8-3-22; Pomplon 1-0-2; Butzler 1-0-3. Totals: 21-3-49.
Williams Bay (69)—King 5-0-14; Hoover 1-0-2; Mannelli 8-1-17; Robbins 2-3-9; Keller 1-0-2; Kuiper 2-0-5; Valadez 2-1-5; Randall 5-0-15. Totals: 26-5-60.
Halftime—Williams Bay 37, Parkview 25. Three-point goals—Parkview 2 (Klitzman, Butzler), Williams Bay 12 (Randall 5, King 4, Robbins 2, Kuiper). Free throws missed—Parkview 2, Williams Bay 5. Total fouls—Parkview 12, Williams Bay 10.