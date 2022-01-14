Burlington posted four double-digit scorers, led by J.R. Lukenbill—who scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half—to lead the Demons to a 64-52 victory at Elkhorn in Southern Lakes Conference play Friday night.
The Demons (9-4, 6-1 Southern Lakes) held on after taking a 34-20 halftime lead. Elkhorn (5-10, 4-3) got 16 points from Drew Davey, 14 from Reid Paddock and 11 from Carter Kammes.
BURLINGTON 64, ELKHORN 52
Burlington (64)—Roffers 4-2-10, Graham 2-5-10, Lukenbill 8-2-18, Teberg 3-6-14, Dietz 2-1-6, Skiles 1-1-4, Hemsley 1-0-2. Totals 21-17-64.
Elkhorn (52)—Davey 7-2-16, Christensen 1-1-4, Etten 0-4-4, Paddock 5-2-14, Kammes 5-0-11, Moore 1-0-3. Totals 19-9-52.
Halftime—Burlington 34, Elkhorn 20. 3-point goals—Burlington 5 (Teberg 2, Graham, Dietz, Skiles), Elkhorn 5 (Paddock 2, Christensen, Kammes, Moore). Free throws missed—Burlington 6, Elkhorn 5. Total fouls—Burlington 16, Elkhorn 18. Fouled out—Paddock.
Union Grove 72, Delavan-Darien 58—In Delavan, the Broncos (9-4, 4-2 Southern Lakes Conference) made 11 of 15 free throws in the second half to break away from a three-point halftime lead over the Comets (6-7, 2-4).
Tyson Skalecki scored 13 of his 24 points in the second half for Union Grove. Delavan-Darien got 24 points from senior forward Erik Cesarz, 13 from Cameron Lumkes and 12 from Neil Janssen.
UNION GROVE 72,
DELAVAN-DARIEN 60
Union Grove (72)—Nowak 1-0-2, Ross 5-2-13, Horstman 1-0-2, Van De Water 2-9-14, Skalecki 9-2-24, Beyer 2-0-4, Montgomery 6-0-13. Totals 26-13-60.
Delavan-Darien (58)—Janssen 4-0-12, Jordan 4-0-9, Lumkes 6-3-13, Cesarz 11-2-24. Totals 25-5-58.
Halftime—Union Grove 32, Delavan-Darien 29. 3-point goals—Union Grove 7 (Skalecki 4, Ross, Van De Water, Montgomery), Delavan-Darien 5 (Janssen 4, Jordan). Free throws missed—Union Grove 7, Delavan-Darien 0. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 17, Union Grove 14. Fouled out—Nowak.
Westosha Central 73, Badger 44—Jack Rose scored 23 points and Kenny Garth 12 to lead the host Falcons (10-1, 7-0 Southern Lakes) past the Badgers (3-10, 1-6). Ty McGreevy led Badger with 18 points.
WESTOSHA 73, BADGER 44
Lake Geneva Badger (44)—McGreevy 7-2-18, Maloney 1-0-2, Schneider 1-0-3, Zukowski 2-0-6, Scheiderman 1-0-2, Liptak 1-1-3, Yaginuma 1-0-3, Buntrock 3-0-7. Totals 17-3-44.
Westosha Central (73)—Griffin 2-0-4, Sippy 1-2-4, Garth 4-4-12, Smothers 1-0-2, Kinzler 3-0-78, Witt 2-1-6, Mulhollon 1-0-2, Rose 10-0-23, Anderson 2-4-8, Lubkeman 1-0-2, Simmons 1-0-2. Totals 28-11-73.
Halftime—Westosha 32, Badger 19. 3-point goals—Badger 3 (McGreevy 2, Liptak), Westosha 6 (Rose 3, Kinzler 2, Witt). Free throws missed—Badger 2, Westosha 3.
Cambridge at Orfordville Parkview—The Vikings’ home game against the Blue Jays was canceled.