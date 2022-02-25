JEFFERSON
The Brodhead boys basketball team wrapped up the outright Rock Valley Conference championship with an 84-54 victory at Jefferson on Thursday in the conference and regular-season finale for both teams.
The Cardinals (18-6, 15-3 Rock Valley) got a game-high 22 points from senior guard Owen Leifker, 21 points from senior forward Josiah Engen and 13 from senior forward Gage Boegli.
For the Eagles (1-23, 1-17), Braden McGraw and Tyler Schroedl scored 11 points apiece. David Neitzel and Aiden Devine chipped in six points each.
BRODHEAD 84, JEFFERSON 54Brodhead (84)—Weeden 1 0-0 2, Engen 10 0-2 21, Vondra 4 1-1 9, Leifker 10 0-0 22, Bockhop 1 0-0 3, Walker 1 0-0 2, Boegli 4 3-5 13, Malkow 5 0-0 10, Buttke 0 2-2 2. Totals: 36 6-10 84.
Jefferson (54)—Kammer 2 0-0 4, McGraw 5 0-2 11, Neitzel 2 0-0 6, E. Phillips 2 0-0 4, Deblare 1 0-0 2, Schroedl 4 1-1 11, Strasburg 2 0-0 5, Devine 3 0-0 6, Butina 1 3-3 5. Totals: 22 4-6 54.
Halftime—Brodhead 44, Jefferson 29. Three-point goals—Brodhead 6 (Leifker 2, Engen, Bockhop, Boegli 2), Jefferspm 6 (Schroedl 2, Neitzel 2, McGraw, Strasburg). Total fouls—Brodhead 8, Jefferson 8.
Turner 61, Whitewater 45—The Trojans sent their seniors out in style Thursday night.
Although senior night was officially recognized, the Trojans aren’t done at home. They will play host to Edgerton in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Turner was a bit slow out of the gates and led 17-11 with just 4:15 before halftime after a drought of nearly five minutes from both teams.
Continuing his strong second half of the season, Tyshawn Teague-Johnson tallied a team-best 14 points.
TURNER 61, WHITEWATER 45Whitewater (45)—Crowley 5 0-0 12, Wence 1 0-0 3, Aron 5 0-0 10, Rodriguez 0 0-1 0, Brown 1 0-0 3, Bondreau 2 1-1 5, Gonzalez 2 0-0 4, Nixon 1 0-2 2, Nichols 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 1-4 45.
Turner (61)—Howard 2 0-0 5, Giddley 2 0-0 6, Galvin 2 0-0 4, Lauterbach 2 2-4 6, Hoppe 2 4-4 8, Erickson 1 0-1 3, Teague-Johnson 3 5-7 14, Fossum 1 0-0 3, Terrell 1 0-0 2, Hobson 2 1-1 5, Njoo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 13-19 61.
Halftime—Turner 28, Whitewater 18. Three-point goals—Turner 8 (Giddley 2, Howard, Erickson, Teague-Johnson 3, Fossum), Whitewater 4 (Brown, Wence, Crowley 2).
Big Foot 70, Clinton 52—The Chiefs set a program record for most wins in a season with 14 as they defeated visiting Clinton on Thursday night.
Gus Foster nailed six 3-point baskets en route to a game-best 26 points. Hudson Torrez added 20. Big Foot made a late run in the first half to break open a close game and led 38-24 at halftime.
Clinton was led by Peyton Bingham’s 16 points. Oliver Feggestad added 10.
BIG FOOT 70, CLINTON 52Clinton (52)—Espinoza 1 0-0 3, Pey Bingham 7 2-6 16, Wiesensel 2 0-0 6, Greer 1 0-0 3, Peir Bingham 3 0-v0 6, Gill 0 0-2 0, Feggestad 3 2-2 10, Flickinger 3 0-0 8, Totals: 19 4-10 52.
Big Foot (79)—Torrez 7 4-4 20, Gerdis 1 2-2 5, Penniman 2 0-0 5, A Schmitz 1 0-2 2, Pruessing 1 0-0 2, Foster 9 2-2 26, Wilson 3 2-3 8, J Schmitz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 10-13 70.
Halftime—Big Foot 38, Clinton 34. Three-point goals—Clinton 8 (Espinoza, Feggestad 2, Flickinger 2, Greer, Wiesensel 2.) Big Foot 10 (Torrez 2, Gerdis, Penniman, Foster 6).
Evansville 60, Edgerton 54—The visiting Blue Devils led the entire way in picking up the Rock Valley win.
Stephen Kopecky had 19 points to lead Evansville (14-9, 11-7), which led 25-21 at half.
Connor Coombs paced Edgerton (10-14, 9-9) with 14 points.
EVANSVILLE 60, EDGERTON 54Evansville (60)—Bahrs 1-0-2; Geske 4-5-13; Miller 2-2-6; Maves 2-0-5; Buehl 0-1-1; Howlett 3-1-8; Heinzelman 2-0-6; Kopecky 8-2-19. Totals: 22-11-60.
Edgerton (54)—Kisting 1-0-2; Zellmer 1-0-2; Coombs 5-2-14; Hanson 4-1-9; McKillips 4-2-12; Lee 2-2-7; Appel 3-0-8. Totals: 20-7-54.
Halftime—Evansville 25, Edgerton 21. Three-point goals—Evansville 2 (Kopecky, Maves), Edgerton 7 (Appel 2, Coombs 2, McKillips 2, Lee). Free throws missed—Evansville 9, Edgerton 4. Total fouls—Evansville 12, Edgerton 17. Fouled out—Hazeltine.
Elkhorn 57, Delavan-Darien 45—The host Elks raced to a 14-point halftime lead and coasted to a Southern Lakes Conference victory.
Carter Kammes totaled 15 points to lead Elkhorn (11-13, 10-4). R.J. Jordan had 15 to lead Delavan-Darien (9-15, 3-11).
ELKHORN 57, DELAVAN-DARIEN 45Delavan-Darien (45)—Shepard 1-1-3; O’Dell 1-0-2; Morris 2-1-7; Lyon 1-0-3; Jordan 6-2-15; Metcalf 1-0-2; Lumkes 1-1-3; Cesarz 4-0-8. Totals: 17-5-45
Elkhorn (57)—Truesdale 1-0-2; Davey 3-4-11; Christensen 3-0-7; Etten 4-0-8; Paddock 2-6-10; Kammes 5-2-15; Stebnitz 1-0-2; Wehmeier 1-0-2. Totals: 20-12-57.
Halftime—Elkhorn 31, Delavan-Darien 17. Three-point goals—Delavan-Darien 4 (Morris 2, Lyon, Jordan), Elkhorn 5 (Kammes 3, Davey, Christensen). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 6, Elkhorn 3. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 14, Elkhorn 13. Fouled out—Cesarz.
Waterford 75, Badger 36—The visiting Wolverines (11-12, 6-8) cruised to a Southern Lakes victory over the Badgers (7-17, 3-11).