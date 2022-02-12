Area boys basketball; Brodhead edges Turner to remain in first place in Rock Valley Gazette staff Feb 12, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Brodhead High boys basketball team rallied in the second half for a pivotal Rock Valley Conference win Saturday.Cullen Walker hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute to lift the Cardinals to a 50-48 win over Beloit Turner.Brodhead improved to 15-5 overall and to 12-2 in the Rock Valley, one game ahead of second-place East Troy (11-3).Turner (11-7, 9-5) led by 12 at half but scored only 16 points the second half.Owen Leifker and Brady Malkow had 12 points each for Brodhead, while Konner Giddley had a game-high 15 for Turner.BRODHEAD 50, TURNER 48Turner (48)--Howard 3-0-7; Giddley 7-0-15; Lauterbach 2-0-4; Hoppe 3-0-6; Sutherland 2-1-5; Teague-Johnson 1-0-2; Repta 1-0-2; Hobson 3-1-7. Totals: 22-2-48Brodhead (50)--Weeden 1-0-2; Engen 4-2-11; Leifker 5-2-12; Walker 3-0-8; Boegli 2-0-5; Malkow 3-5-12. Totals: 18-8-50Halftime--Turner 32, Brodhead 20. Three-point goals--Turner 2 (Howard, Giddley), Brodhead 5 (Walker 2, Engen, Malkow, Boegli). Free throws missed--Turner 0, Brodhead 6. Total fouls-Turner 17, Brodhead 11. Fouled out--LauterbachElkhorn 65, Badger 53--Drew Davey scored 23 points to lead the host Elks to the Southern Lakes win.Carter Kammes added 16 points for Elkhorn (8-13, 7-4), while Bradley Lyon had a game-high 21 for Badger (7-13, 3-8).ELKHORN 65, BADGER 53Badger (53)--Lyon 8-5-21; Maloney 3-0-6; Zukowski 5-2-16; Cataldo 1-0-3; Scheideman 0-2-2; Liptak 1-0-2; Yaginuma 0-1-1; Buntrock 1-0-2. Totals: 19-10-53Elkhorn (65)--Davey 7-6-23; Christiansen 2-0-5; Ettan 6-0-12; Paddock 2-5-9; Kammes 6-3-16. Totals: 23-14-65Halftime--Elkhorn 33, Badger 23. Three-point goals--Badger 5 (Zukowski 4, Cataldo), Elkhorn 5 (Davey 3, Christiansen, Kammes). Free throws missed--Badger 4, Elkhorn 6. Total fouls--Badger 18, Elkhorn 16Burlington 60, Delavan-Darien 58--The visiting Demons held off the Comets for the Southern Lakes win.Erik Cesarz and RJ Jordan had 18 points each for Delavan-Darien (9-13, 3-9).BURLINGTON 60, DELAVAN-DARIEN 58Burlington (60)--Roffers 5-6-17; Lukenbill 10-3-29; Teberg 4-0-10; Dietz 1-0-2; Hensley 1-0-2. Totals: 21-9-60Delavan-Darien (58)--Beles 0-2-2; O'Dell 1-0-2; Mortlock 1-3-5; Morris 1-0-3; Jordan 6-5-18; Lumkes 2-4-8; Cesarz 8-2-18. Totals: 20-16-58Halftime--Burlington 34, Delavan-Darien 27. Three-point goals--Burlington 9 (Lukenbill 6, Teberg 2, Roffers), Delavan-Darien 2 (Morris, Jordan). Free throws missed--Burlington 6, Delavan-Darien 3. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock Valley Boys Basketball Recommended for you Trending Now Police: 5 people robbed Janesville Walgreen's of cash, drugs at gunpoint Former president of Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club charged in shooting incident Evansville man killed in fatal car accident Friday night City of Janesville seeking grant for a south-side grocery store Janesville police, retailers trying to address thefts Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form