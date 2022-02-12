01STOCK_BASKETBALL
The Brodhead High boys basketball team rallied in the second half for a pivotal Rock Valley Conference win Saturday.

Cullen Walker hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute to lift the Cardinals to a 50-48 win over Beloit Turner.

Brodhead improved to 15-5 overall and to 12-2 in the Rock Valley, one game ahead of second-place East Troy (11-3).

Turner (11-7, 9-5) led by 12 at half but scored only 16 points the second half.

Owen Leifker and Brady Malkow had 12 points each for Brodhead, while Konner Giddley had a game-high 15 for Turner.

BRODHEAD 50, TURNER 48

Turner (48)--Howard 3-0-7; Giddley 7-0-15; Lauterbach 2-0-4; Hoppe 3-0-6; Sutherland 2-1-5; Teague-Johnson 1-0-2; Repta 1-0-2; Hobson 3-1-7. Totals: 22-2-48

Brodhead (50)--Weeden 1-0-2; Engen 4-2-11; Leifker 5-2-12; Walker 3-0-8; Boegli 2-0-5; Malkow 3-5-12. Totals: 18-8-50

Halftime--Turner 32, Brodhead 20. Three-point goals--Turner 2 (Howard, Giddley), Brodhead 5 (Walker 2, Engen, Malkow, Boegli). Free throws missed--Turner 0, Brodhead 6. Total fouls-Turner 17, Brodhead 11. Fouled out--Lauterbach

Elkhorn 65, Badger 53--Drew Davey scored 23 points to lead the host Elks to the Southern Lakes win.

Carter Kammes added 16 points for Elkhorn (8-13, 7-4), while Bradley Lyon had a game-high 21 for Badger (7-13, 3-8).

ELKHORN 65, BADGER 53

Badger (53)--Lyon 8-5-21; Maloney 3-0-6; Zukowski 5-2-16; Cataldo 1-0-3; Scheideman 0-2-2; Liptak 1-0-2; Yaginuma 0-1-1; Buntrock 1-0-2. Totals: 19-10-53

Elkhorn (65)--Davey 7-6-23; Christiansen 2-0-5; Ettan 6-0-12; Paddock 2-5-9; Kammes 6-3-16. Totals: 23-14-65

Halftime--Elkhorn 33, Badger 23. Three-point goals--Badger 5 (Zukowski 4, Cataldo), Elkhorn 5 (Davey 3, Christiansen, Kammes). Free throws missed--Badger 4, Elkhorn 6. Total fouls--Badger 18, Elkhorn 16

Burlington 60, Delavan-Darien 58--The visiting Demons held off the Comets for the Southern Lakes win.

Erik Cesarz and RJ Jordan had 18 points each for Delavan-Darien (9-13, 3-9).

BURLINGTON 60, DELAVAN-DARIEN 58

Burlington (60)--Roffers 5-6-17; Lukenbill 10-3-29; Teberg 4-0-10; Dietz 1-0-2; Hensley 1-0-2. Totals: 21-9-60

Delavan-Darien (58)--Beles 0-2-2; O'Dell 1-0-2; Mortlock 1-3-5; Morris 1-0-3; Jordan 6-5-18; Lumkes 2-4-8; Cesarz 8-2-18. Totals: 20-16-58

Halftime--Burlington 34, Delavan-Darien 27. Three-point goals--Burlington 9 (Lukenbill 6, Teberg 2, Roffers), Delavan-Darien 2 (Morris, Jordan). Free throws missed--Burlington 6, Delavan-Darien 3.

