Owen Leifker got the party started by making sure his Brodhead boys basketball team finished its business Monday night.
The senior guard scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half as the Cardinals clinched at least a share of the conference title with a 67-51 victory at home over Walworth Big Foot.
Only four players scored for the Cardinals (17-6 overall, 14-3 Rock Valley), but each hit double figures. Brady Malkow had 16 points, Cullen Walker scored 13 and Josiah Engen had 11.
Brodhead would clinch the outright championship with a victory Thursday at last-place Jefferson, the Cardinals’ final game of the regular season.
Big Foot (13-10, 10-7) got 19 points from Gus Foster, 16 from Hudson Torrez and 11 from Evan Penniman. Big Foot made 11 3-point baskets but shot only two free throws and missed them both.
BRODHEAD 67, BIG FOOT 51
Big Foot (51)—Torrez 6-0-16, Gerdos 1-0-3, Penniman 4-0-11, A. Schmitz 0-0-0, Pruessing 1-0-2, Foster 8-0-19, Wilson 0-0-0. Totals 20-0-51.
Brodhead (67)—Engen 3-4-11, Leifker 10-6-28, Walker 4-1-12, Malkow 8-0-16. Totals 25-11-67.
Halftime—Brodhead 33, Big Foot 25. 3-point goals—Big Foot 11 (Torrez 4, Penniman 3, Foster 3, Gerdos), Brodhead 6 (Walker 3, Leifker 2, Engen). Free throws missed—Big Foot 2, Brodhead 7. Total fouls—Big Foot 17, Brodhead 6. Fouled out—A. Schmitz, Wilson.
McFarland 57, Turner 53—Deven Kulp scored 20 points and Dadon Gillen added 18 to lead the visiting Spartans (14-7, 11-5 Rock Valley) to a victory over the Trojans (14-8, 11-6). Brent Hoppe and Tyshawn Teague-Johnson scored 10 points each for Turner and Will Lauterbach added nine.
MCFARLAND 57, TURNER 53
McFarland (57)—Nichols 2-1-6, Gillen 6-6-18, Kussow 2-0-4, Kulp 6-5-20, Chisolm 2-2-7, Dyslin 2-0-4. Totals 18-14-59.
Turner (53)—Howard 1-0-3, Giddley 1-3-6, Lauterbach 3-3-9, Hoppe 5-0-10, Sutherland 1-0-3, Teague-Johnson 4-1-10, Repta 3-0-8, Hobson 3-0-6. Totals 21-7-55.
Halftime—McFarland 33, Turner 25. 3-point goals—Turner 6 (Repta 2, Howard, Sutherland, Teague-Johnson, Giddley); McFarland 5 (Kulp 3, Chisolm, Nichols). Free throws missed—McFarland 11; Turner 3.
Evansville 56, Whitewater 42—The host Blue Devils poured in 38 second-half points to break loose from an 18-14 victory over the Whippets (4-19, 3-14). The Blue Devils got 21 points from Mason Miller and seven from Kane Howlett. Whitewater’s Arno Crowley scored 11 points.
EVANSVILLE 56, WHITEWATER 42
Whitewater (42)—Crowley 4-1-11, Wence 1-0-2, Aron 1-5-8, Brown 3-0-8, Nixon 3-0-6, Nickels 2-2-7. Totals 14-8-42.
Evansville (56)—Maves 1-0-2, Bahrs 3-0-6, Geske 1-0-3, Miller 9-0-21, Maguigad 0-1-1, Maves 0-2-2, Heinzelman 1-2-4, Howlett 3-1-7, Buehl 0-2-2, Kopecky 3-2-8. Totals 21-10-56.
Halftime—Evansville 18, Whitewater 14. 3-point goals—Whitewater 6 (Crowley 2, Brown 2, Aron, Nickels), Evansville (Miller 3, Geske). Free throws missed—Whitewater 4, Evansville 5.
Milton 56, Stoughton 40—The host Red Hawks, ranked seventh in Division 2 by The Associated Press, wrapped up a tie for the Badger East Conference regular-season championship with a victory over the Vikings. Milton and DeForest both finished 12-2 in the East and will play Thursday at Milton in the tournament championship game.
Ayden Goll scored 17 points and Jack Campion 16 for the Red Hawks. Tommy Widner added nine points, including back-to-back layups to thwart a late Stoughton comeback bid.
Milton improved to 19-4 overall. Stoughton fell to 8-12 and 5-9.
MILTON 56, STOUGHTON 40
Stoughton (40)—Stockstad 1-1-3, T. Fernholz 4-4-13, Johnson 2-0-4, Schipper 2-6-10, L. Fernholz 4-1-10. Totals 13-12-40.
Milton (56)—Goll 5-4-17, Campion 7-2-16, McIntyre 4-0-8, Ruppe 1-0-2, Widner 4-1-9, Ratzburg 2-0-4. Totals 23-7-56.
Halftime—Milton 31, Stoughton 22. 3-point goals—Stoughton 2 (T. Fernholz, L. Fernholz), Milton 3 (Goll 3). Free throws missed—Stoughton 5, Milton 2. Total fouls— Stoughton 14, Milton 16.
Racine Horlick 60, Lake Geneva Badger 51—The visiting Badgers (7-16) fell to the Rebels (12-11) in nonconference play. Horlick’s Darrien Long scored 15 points and Zamarion Dyess added 12.
Badger pulled within three points twice in the second half before Horlick pulled away on a pair of 3-point baskets by Cam McIntosh.