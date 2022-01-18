Ty McGreevy was on a hot streak Tuesday night.
Lake Geneva Badger’s 6-foot-3 senior guard poured in 33 points—22 of them in the first half—to lead the Badgers to an 80-43 victory over Milwaukee Reagan at home.
McGreevy outscored the entire Reagan team in the first half, as Badger (4-9) took a 44-21 lead over the Huskies (3-10). He finished with five of the Badgers’ 11 3-point baskets.
Kaleb Maloney added 14 points for Badger.
BADGER 80, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 43
Milwaukee Reagan (43)—Tupta 1-0-2, Trammell 6-2-14, Gee 4-1-11, Feypel 1-2-4, Starks 3-1-8, O’Keefe 1-0-2, Hauser 1-0-2. Totals 17-6-43.
Badger (80)—McGreevy 14-0-33, Lyon 1-2-4, Maloney 6-0-14, Schneider 1-0-2, Zukowski 2-0-6, Cataldo 2-2-8, Teale 1-1-3, Scheideman 1-0-2, Yaginuma 0-1-1, Buntrock 3-1-7. Totals 31-7-40.
Halftime—Badger 44, Reagan 21. 3-point goals—Reagan 3 (Gee 2, Starks), Badger 11 (McGreevy 5, Maloney 2, Zukowski 2, Cataldo 2). Free throws missed—Reagan 4, Badger 2. Total fouls—Reagan 14, Badger 13.
Milton 67, Cedarburg 52—The visiting Red Hawks (13-2), ranked sixth in Division 2 by The Associated Press, got 14 points from Brogan McIntyre and 12 apiece from Jack Campion and Tommy Widner in a comfortable victory over the Bulldogs (5-8). Garrett Bastar scored 10 points for Cedarburg.
MILTON 67, CEDARBURG 52
Milton (67)—Ay. Goll 2-2-7, Opdahl 1-1-4, Campion 6-0-12, McIntyre 5-3-14, Kirk 1-2-4, As. Goll 2-0-4, Widner 5-1-12, Kavanaugh 2-12-7, Ratzburg 1-1-3. Totals 25-12-67
Cedarburg (52)—Doman 0-4-4, Stroebel 2-0-6, Dykstra 3-0-7, Bastar 3-2-10, Holton 3-0-7, Burrell 1-1-3, Brown 2-2-8, Adams 1-0-2, Lemon 2-0-4, Taraboi 0-1-1. Totals 17-10-52.
Halftime—Milton 35-23. 3-point goals—Milton 5 (Ay. Goll, Opdahl, McIntyre, Widner, Kavanaugh), Cedarburg 8 (Stroebel 2, Bastar 2, Brown 2, Dykstra, Holton). Free throws missed—Milton 8, Cedarburg 2. Total fouls—Milton 14, Cedarburg 19.
Brodhead 84, Jefferson 43—At Brodhead, the Cardinals (11-3 overall, 8-0 Rock Valley Conference) matched Jefferson’s final score at halftime and got 28 points from Owen Leifker, 20 from Brady Malkow, 15 from Josiah Engen and 10 from Aidyn Vondra to beat the Eagles (0-14, 0-9). Leifker scored 22 of his points in the first half. Jefferson got 11 points from Ethan Phillips.
Jefferson (43)—Tully 1-0-3, Ganser 2-0-6, Neitzel 4-1-9, Steies 1-2-4, R. Phillips 0-1-1, E. Phillips 5-0-11, Kruger 2-2-6, Butina 1-1-3. Totals 15-7-43.
Brodhead (84)—Weeden 1-0-3, Engel 6-2-15, Vondra 4-2-10, Dooley 1-0-2, Leifker 11-4-28, Walker 2-1-6, Malkow 10-0-20. Totals 35-9-84.
Halftime—Brodhead 43-28. 3-point goals—Jefferson 3 (Ganser 2, Tully), Brodhead 5 (Leifker 2, Weeden, Engel, Walker). Free throws missed—Jefferson 9, Brodhead 9. Total fouls—Jefferson 15, Brodhead 16.
Evansville 54, Edgerton 38—The host Blue Devils (8-6, 5-4 Rock Valley ) broke away from a five-point halftime lead with a 31-20 scoring run in the second half against the Crimson Tide (5-9, 4-5). Mason Miller shot 5-for-6 on two-point baskets and added a pair of 3-pointers to lead Evansville with 16 points. Stephen Kopecky added 11 and Kane Howlett had 10. Connor Coombs made nine of 12 free throws on his way to a 14-point night for Edgerton.
Edgerton (38)—Kisting 1-0-2, Hazeltine 1-0-2, Zellmer 3-0-8, Coombs 2-9-14, Schaffner 3-0-7, Schuman 1-0-2, Langer 1-0-2, Appel 0-1-1. Totals 12-10-38.
Evansville (54)—Bahrs 1-0-2, Geske 1-2-5, Bettenhausen 1-0-2, Miller 7-0-16, Maves 2-1-5, Heinzelman 0-2-2, Howlett 3-2 10, Buehl 0-1-1, Kopecky 3-4-11. Totals 19-12-54.
Halftime—Evansville 23-18. 3-point goals—Edgerton 4 (Zellmer 2, Coombs, Schaffner), Evansville 4 (Miller 2, Geske, Kopecky). Free throws missed—Edgerton 5, Evansville 9. Total fouls—Edgerton 21, Evansville 17. Fouled out—Hazeltine.
Walworth Big Foot 78, Clinton 36—Senior wing Gus Foster made five 3-point baskets and totaled 29 points to lead the visiting Chiefs (8-6, 6-3 Rock Valley) past the Cougars. Foster scored 16 of his points in the first half. Alex Schmitz added 15 points for the Chiefs. Peircen Bingham led Clinton (2-12, 1-9) with 13 points.
Big Foot (78)—Torrez 4-0-9, Gerdes 1-0-3, Penniman 0-3-3, A. Schmitz 6-1-15, Connelly 1-1-4, Pruessing 4-0-8, Foster 11-2-29, Wilson 2-0-4, J. Schmitz 1-1-3.
Clinton (36)—Espinoza 2-0-4, Mullooly 1-1-3, Pey. Bingham 2-2-6, Weisensel 1-0-3, Pei. Bingham 5-3-13, Gill 3-1-7. Totals 14-7-36.
Halftime—Clinton 17. 3-point goals—Clinton 1 (Weisensel). Free throws missed—Clinton 4. Total fouls—Clinton 13.
Delavan-Darien 72, New Berlin Eisenhower 49--Erik Cesarz scored 26 points to lead the host Comets to the nonconference win.
Delavan-Darien, which also got 19 points from R.J. Jordan, improved to 8-7 overall.