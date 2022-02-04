Strong free-throw shooting carried the Waterford boys basketball team to a 52-47 home victory over Elkhorn in Southern Lakes Conference action Thursday night.
The Wolverines (8-10 overall, 4-6 Southern Lakes) made 11 of 13 free throws in the second half to preserve their 28-22 halftime lead.
Elkhorn (7-12, 6-4) got 14 points from Carter Kammes and 12 apiece from Tyler Etten and Reid Paddock.
WATERFORD 52, ELKHORN 47
Elkhorn (47)—Christensen 0-1-1, Etten 4-4-12, Paddock 5-2-12, Kammes 5-2-14, Stebnitz 1-2-4, Forster 2-0-4. Totals 17-11-47.
Waterford (52)—Finnegan 2-4-9, Martinson 7-5-21, Thom 1-0-2, Opgenorth 3-0-8, Kunze 3-5-12. Totals 16-14-52.
Halftime—Waterford 28, Elkhorn 22. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 2 (Kammes 2), Waterford 6 (Martinson 2, Opgenorth 2, Kunze, Finnegan). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 6, Waterford 5. Total fouls—Elkhorn 17, Waterford 17.
Delavan-Darien 79, Wilmot 64—The host Comets (9-11, 3-7) picked up their third Southern Lakes victory of the season.
Girls basketball
McFarland 88, Evansville 51—The visiting Spartans (14-6, 9-5 Rock Valley) rolled to a victory over the Blue Devils (6-13, 5-9). McFarland took a 49-26 hafltime lead and got 32 points from Teagan Mallegni, 16 from Adrienne Kirch and 14 from Ava Dean.
Brodhead 55, Big Foot 9—The host Cardinals moved one step closer to a Rock Valley title with the lopsided win.
Abbie Dix and Kiarra Moe combined for 34 points for Brodhead (18-2, 14-0).
BRODHEAD 55, BIG FOOT 9
Big Foot (9)—L. Larson 1-0-2; Quackenbush 0-1-1; A. Larson 2-0-4; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 4-1-9.
Brodhead (55)—Yates 3-0-7; Oliver 2-0-6; Moe 6-2-16; Hoesly 1-0-2; Dix 8-2-18; Urness 0-1-1. Totals: 22-6-55.
Halftime—Brodhead 36, Big Foot 4. 3-point goals—Brodhead 5 (Moe 2, Oliver 2, Yates). Free throws missed—Big Foot 5, Brodhead 9. Total fouls—Big Foot 12, Brodhead 8.
Edgerton 63, East Troy 38—The host Crimson Tide raced out to a 15-point halftime lead and coasted to the Rock Valley win.
Kate Gunderson had 20 points to lead Edgerton (16-2, 11-2).
EDGERTON 63, EAST TROY 38
East Troy (38)—Pluess 6-0-13; Aleckson 1-0-2; Lindow 1-2-5; Sanderegger 0-2-2; Nelson 2-0-4; Pleuss 3-0-6; Aleckson 3-0-6. Totals: 16-4-38.
Edgerton (63)—Blum 6-0-13; Scharlau 2-2-7; Gunderson 7-2-20; Fox 4-0-10; rusch 2-1-5; Zeimet 0-4-4; Shaw 2-0-4. Totals: 23-9-63.
Halftime—Edgerton 36, East Troy 21. 3-point goals—East Troy 2 (Pleuss, Lindow), Edgerton 8 (Gunderson 4, Fox 2, Blum, Scharlau). Free throws missed—East Troy 0, Edgerton 6. Total fouls—East Troy 14, Edgerton 9.
Jefferson 51, Whitewater 39—Ayianna Johnson scored 24 points to lead the host Eagles to a victory in Rock Valley play.
Jefferson (14-6, 11-3) led by eight points at halftime. Danielle DePorter totaled 12 points to pace the Whippets (5-15, 4-10).
JEFFERSON 51, WHITEWATER 39
Whitewater (39)—DePorter 2 6-7 12, Kopecky 1 0-0 2, Kilar 1 4-4 7, Navejas 1 0-2 2, Treder 1 0-1 3, Grosinske 1 1-2 4, Amundson 0 2-4 2, Juoni 1 0-0 2, Truesdale 2 0-0 5. Totals: 10 13-20 39.
Jefferson (51)—Madden 3 3-4 11, Serdynski 0 0-4 0, Johnson 11 2-3 24, Helmink 3 8-11 16. Totals: 17 13-22 51.
Halftime—Jefferson 28, Whitewater 20. 3-point goals—Whitewater 6 (DePorter 2, Kilar, Treder, Grosinske, Truesdale) 6, Jefferson 4 (Helmink 2, Madden 2). Total fouls—Whitewater 17, Jefferson 14.
Clinton 67, Turner 50—The host Cougars scored 47 points in the second half in pulling away for a Rock Valley victory.
Elli Teubert tallied 20 points to lead Clinton (12-8, 8-6), while Mariya Babilius had a game-high 23 points for Turner (6-12, 2-11).
CLINTON 67, TURNER 50
Turner (50)—Adams 0 2-2 2, Fobes 2 0-1 5, Martin 0 0-3 0, House 1 0-0 2, Fernandez 2 1-2 7, Babilius 7 5-7 23, Combs 3 1-2 9, Curry 0 2-3 2. Totals: 15 11-20 50.
Clinton (67)—Teubert 7 3-4 20, Nortier 6 2-4 16, Bobolz 2 2-2 8, Mullooly 1 0-0 2, Wellnitz 1 0-0 3, Roehl 5 2-6 12, Shinkus 1 1-2 4, Koch 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 10-18 67.
Halftime—Clinton 20, Turner 9. 3-point goals—Turner 7 (Fobes, Fernandez 2, Babilius 4, Combs). Clinton 10 (Teubert 3, Nortier 2, Bobolz 2, Wellnitz, Shinkus, Koch).
Stoughton 61, Milton 48—Maddie Reott scored 21 points to lead the visiting Vikings to a Badger East conference victory.
Tressa Shaw had 14 points to lead Milton (8-13, 2-10), who trailed by 18 at half.
STOUGHTON 61, MILTON 48
Milton (48)—Zimmerman 0-1-1; Radke 1-2-5; Mezera 3-2-8; Shaw 6-1-14; Morehart 3-4-10; Kanable 0-1-1; Ferguson 1-0-2; Stockman 0-1-1; Wolf 3-0-6. Totals: 17-12-48.
Stoughton (61)—Tangeman 5-2-12; Hamacher 2-0-4; Walisinski 0-1-1; Anderson 3-0-6; Pickett 1-0-2; Loftus 5-4-14; Reott 6-9-21. Totals: 22-17-61.
Halftime—Stoughton 36, Milton 18. 3-point goals—Milton 2 (Radke, Shaw). Free throws missed—Milton 14, Stoughton 16. Total fouls—Milton 27, Stoughton 19. Fouled out—Wolf.
Deerfield 51, Parkview 31—The Demons (14-7, 10-0) remained unbeaten in the Trailways South with a victory over the host Vikings (7-13, 5-5).