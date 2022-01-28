The Brodhead Cardinals came strolling into the Beloit Turner gymnasium Thursday night with an undefeated Rock Valley Conference record and two-game league lead.
When they left the floor at the end of the evening, they had their first loss of the season, a 78-72 loss to Turner.
The loss knocked Brodhead to 12-4 overall and 9-1 in the Rock Valley.
The win gave the Trojans (7-5 overall, 6-3 Rock Valley) victories over Rock Valley leaders McFarland, East Troy and Brodhead, the three teams ahead of them in the RVC standings.
Tyler Sutherland was the star of the day for Turner, scoring a career-best 31 points to lead all scorers.
Josiah Engen scored 21 points and freshman Cullen Walker 20 for Brodhead.
TURNER 78, BRODHEAD 72
Brodhead (72)—Engen 7-5-21, Vondra 1-1-3, Lefker 4-4-13, Walker 4-6-20, Boegli 2-0-6, Malkow 4-0-9. Totals: 22-16-72.
Turner (78)—Howard 0 2-4 2, Giddley 4 5-6 14, Lauterbach 3 0-2 6, Hoppe 8 1-3 17, Sutherland 11 6-7 31, Erickson 1 2-2 5, Repta 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 16-24 78.
Halftime—Turner 37, Brodhead 34. 3-point goals—Brodhead 9 (Boegli 2, Malkow, Walker 3, Lefiker, Engen 2) Turner 6 (Giddley, Sutherland 3, Erickson, Repta). Free throws missed—Brodhead 6, Turner 8.
East Troy 60, Whitewater 43—Wyatt Nickels scored 16 first-half points to help the Whippets (2-12, 2-8 Rock Valley) take a 25-23 halftime lead at home, but the Trojans (12-3, 8-2) held Nickels scoreless in the second half and rolled to victory.
Chase Cummings scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half for East Troy. Jonathan Aron added 10 points for Whitewater.
EAST TROY 60, WHITEWATER 43
East Troy (60)—B. Kurth 2-0-4, Terpstra 4-0-10, Lindow 5-0-12, Aleckson 2-2-6, Cummings 10-4-28. 23-6-60.
Whitewater (43)—Crowley 1-0-3, Wence 3-0-7, Rubio 1-0-2, Aron 4-2-10, Brown 1-0-2, Nixon 1-0-3, Nickels 6-2-16. 17-4-43.
Halftime—Whitewater 25-23. 3-point goals—East Troy 8 (Terpstra 2, Lindow 2, Cummings 4), Whitewater 5 (Nickels 2, Nickson, Wence, Crowley). Free throws missed—East Troy 1, Whitewater 2. Total fouls—East Troy 13, Whitewater 15.
Evansville 53, Jefferson 35—The visiting Blue Devils (10-6, 7-4 Rock Valley) opened a 24-13 halftime lead and got 14 points from Miller and 12 from Howlett to beat the Eagles (0-16, 0-11). Evansville went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line as a team.
EVANSVILLE 53, JEFFERSON 35 Evansville (53)—Bahrs 2-0-5, Geske 3-0-7, Miller 4-5-14, Holman 1-0-3, Heinzelman 2-0-4, Howlett 4-2-12, Buehl 1-0-2, Kopecky 3-0-6. Totals 20-7-53.
Jefferson (35)—McGraw 3-3-10, Ganser 3-0-7, Neitzel 1-0-3, Johnson 1-2-4, Krause 0-2-2, Steies 1-0-2, E. Phillips 1-0-2, Deblare 1-0-3, Devine 1-0-2. Totals 12-7-35.
Halftime—Evansville 24, Jefferson 13. 3-point goals—Evansville 6 (Howlett 2, Bahrs, Geske, Miller, Holman), Jefferson 4 (McGraw, Ganser, Neitzel, Deblare). Free throws missed—Evansville 1, Whitewater 7. Total fouls—Evansville 13, Jefferson 12. Technical foul—Butina.
Edgerton 58, Big Foot 52—The visiting Crimson Tide (7-10, 6-6 Rock Valley) held on for a victory over the Chiefs (8-8, 6-5).
McFarland 83, Clinton 36—At McFarland, the Spartans (9-4, 7-3 Rock Valley) dominated against the Cougars (4-13, 2-10).
Parkview 67, Madison Abundant Life 59—Zander Brown scored 21 points, Rusty Klitzman had 17 and Trey Oswald added 11 to lead the Vikings past the Challengers.
PARKVIEW 67, ABUNDANT LIFE 59
Parkview (67)—Brown 6-8-21, Oswald 3-5-11, Redman 3-2-8, Flood-Elyafi 3-1-7, Klitzman 7-0-17, Pomplun 1-1-3. Totals 23-17-67.
Abundant Life (59)—Hartberg 2-0-6, Ja. Koon 4-1-9, Jacob Koon 1-1-3, Wallace 2-0-4, Schmiesing 5-3-17, Wall 1-0-3, Loomans 4-3-11, Davison 1-2-4. Totals 20-10-57.
Halftime—Parkview 28, Abundant Life 22. 3-point goals—Parkview 4 (Klitzman 3, Brown), Abundant Life 7 (Schmiesing 4, Hartberg 2, Wall). Free throws missed—Parkview 12, Abundant Life 7. Total fouls—Parkview 14, Abundant Life 23. Fouled out—Pomplun.
Girls basketball
Waterford 64, Delavan-Darien 41—The host Wolverines opened up an 18-point halftime lead and coasted to the Southern Lakes win.
Rylee Crull had a game-high 22 points for Delavan-Darien (4-13, 1-8).
WATERFORD 64, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41
Delavan-Darien (41)—Crull 9-4-22; Stalling 3-3-9; Quartucci 5-0-10. Totals: 17-7-41.
Waterford (64)—Strasser 1-1-3; Cornell 2-2-6; Krueger 2-1-5; Bachofen 1-2-5; Talavera 4-0-9; Rozanski 0-3-3; Acker 4-0-9; Snifka 1-1-3; Henningfeld 9-2-20. Totals: 24-12-64.
Halftime—Waterford 36, Delavan-Darien 18. Three-point goals—Waterford 4 (Krueger, Bachofen, Talavera, Acker). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 3, Waterford 7.