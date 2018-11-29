Aubrey Schmutzler and Teya Maas each scored 19 points and Watertown’s defense locked down another opponent Thursday as the Goslings routed visiting Milton 56-30 in a Badger South Conference girls basketball game.
Watertown (4-0, 2-0 Badger South) has yet to give up more than 34 points in a game this season. The Goslings are one of three unbeaten teams remaining in the Badger South, along with reigning champion Monroe and Stoughton.
Abbie Campion led Milton (1-2, 1-1 Badger South) with eight points. Chloe Buescher added seven points.
The Goslings extended their 10-point halftime lead by outscoring the Red Hawks 28-12 in the second half.
Milton hosts Stoughton on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 56, MILTON 30
Milton (30)—Mack-Honald 3, Rice 1, Buescher 7, Quade 2, Campion 8, Rodenberg 3, Falk 6.
Watertown (56)—Zubke 2, Koepp 5, Hendricks 2, Gifford 2, Schmutzler 19, Korducki 4, Maas 19, Moldenhauer 3.
Milton 18 12—30
Watertown 28 28—56
Boys basketball
- Dodgeland 68, Parkview 54—The Vikings fell to 0-2 ahead of their Trailways South Division opener Tuesday against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose.
DODGELAND 68, PARKVIEW 54
Parkview (54)--Meza 3-6-13, Brown 2-1-7, Oswald 1-1-3, Simonson 0-1-1, Hoscheit 4-7-14, Balch 3-0-7, Tracy 2-3-7, Crane 1-0-2. Totals: 16-16-54.
Dodgeland (68)--Yuenges 9-11-29, Grueneberg 2-1-5, Christopherson 9-4-27, Blome 0-5-5, Smedema 1-0-2. Totals: 21-21-68.
Parkview;24;30--54
Dodgeland;30;38--68
Three-point goals-- Parkview 6 (Brown 2, Hoscheit 2, Meza 1, Balch 1), Dodgeland 5 (Christopherson 5). Free throws missed--Parkview 17, Dodgeland 16. Total fouls--Parkview 30, Dodgeland 21. Fouled out--Hoscheit, Balch, Tracy (P).
