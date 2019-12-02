A strong first half led the Orfordville Parkview boys basketball team to its first victory of the season Monday.

The Vikings held host Durand to 12 points in the first half on the way to a 49-35 nonconference victory.

“Parkview applied pressure both full and half court to keep Durand scoring to a minimum,” Vikings coach Mike Striegl said in an email.

Parkview is 1-1.

The Vikings got 13 points from Tyler Oswald and 12 form Maverick Kundert. They held Durand without a made 3-point basket.

Parkview plays at Belleville on Friday.

PARKVIEW 49, DURAND 35Parkview (49)—Unseth 2-0-5, Barlass 1-0-2, Oswald 5-1-13, Simonson 2-2-7, Kundert 5-1-12, A. Crane 1-2-5, Schwartzlow 1-0-2, N. Crane 1-1-3. Totals: 18-7-49.

Durand (35)—Snider 2-3-7, Anderson 1-0-2, Folk 1-0-2, Montalvan 6-0-12, Smith 4-2-10, Maines 1-0-2. Totals: 15-5-35.

Orfordville Parkview 26 23—49

Durand 12 23—35

3-point goals—P 6 (Oswald 2, Unseth, Simonson, Kundert, A. Crane), D 0. Free throws missed—P 4, D 7. Total fouls—P 15, D 16.

Girls

Dodgeville 54, Evansville 50—Olivia Argall and the Dodgeville girls basketball team beat Evansville at the free-throw line.

Argall went 10 of 11 from the stripe on the way to a game-high 23 points.

Evansville fell to 2-2, while Dodgeville is 1-1.

Josey Rinehart led the Blue Devils with 18 points, while Rachel Tofte added 12.

Evansville plays at East Troy on Thursday night.

DODGEVILLE 54, EVANSVILLE 50Evansville (50)—Rinehart 8-2-18, Tofte 5-0-12, Fillner 2-0-4, Sendelbach 1-0-2, Acker 1-1-3, Eftemoff 0-1-1, Carlson 1-0-2, Banks 2-4-8. Totals: 20-8-50.

Dodgeville (54)—Phillips 2-0-5, Heimerl 1-0-2, Ludwig 3-2-9, Weber 0-2-2, Borner 3-0-7, Blume 3-0-6, Argall 5-10-23. Totals: 17-14-54.

Evansville 25 25—50

Dodgeville 25 29—54

3-point goals—E 2 (Tofte 2), D 6 (Argall 3, Phillips, Ludwig, Borne). Free throws missed—E 2, D 8.. Total fouls—E 20, D 16.